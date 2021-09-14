Spartans play better, fall to Miners

SPRING CREEK — Coming off a 10-2, mercy-rule loss Friday to Division 4A dropdown McQueen — the Spring Creek boys soccer team put forth a better effort on Saturday.

Against another 4A implant, the Spartans put up a good fight but lost to Bishop Manogue by a final score of 4-2.

“We played way better than we did Friday. We took it to them. Losing the way we did woke us up,” said Spring Creek coach Forest Knotts. “Everyone had to a little reflecting, and we came out with a ball of fire.”

The Miners struck first, capitalizing on a fast break by No. 32 — not listed on their roster — who beat the keeper in a one-on-one.

In the 25th minute, Bishop Manogue doubled its lead — No. 14 booting a free kick from about 25 yards.

Spring Cree climbed back into the match in similar fashion, junior Jace Henseler stepping back a bit and torching a 30-yard free kick for the Spartans’ first goal.

However, the momentum was short-lived.

No. 14 scored his second goal of the contest in the 35th minute, opening a 3-1 lead for the Miners at the half.

The Spartans did not go quietly.