SPRING CREEK — For the first time since the 2012-2013 season, the Spring Creek boys basketball team will not play a postseason game.
The Spartans (5-11 in league) will play their senior night contest against Dayton (9-7 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, doing so without many elder statesmen, a large reason for Spring Creek’s upcoming absence in the playoff dance.
Spring Creek’s 2:30 p.m. Saturday game versus South Tahoe has been delayed until 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First-year head coach Jesse Zamudio took on a team that features just two seniors, Jacob Fisher and Jason Faust, and one returning varsity member — junior Reed Westwood.
Although the incoming Dust Devils have clinched a spot in the Division 3A North regional tournament — their seed still to be determined — the up-and-coming Spartans have already taken down Dayton on its home floor.
On Jan. 18, Spring Creek defeated the Dust Devils by a final score of 45-43 on a layup by junior Weston Pritchard with 3.8 seconds remaining.
The low-scoring battle was back and forth throughout, neither team outscoring the other by more than six points in any quarter — the Spartans topping the Dust Devils 14-8 in the third period.
Ebb and flow, give and take — inside, outside action.
In defeat, Dayton senior Joshua Pasasouk scored a game-high 21 points and owned the glass with 14 points for a monster double-double.
For the Spartans, junior Zach Woster scored nearly half of the team’s points — torching Dayton from distance — railing six 3s for 18 of his team-high 20 points.
He also worked the backboards, grabbing a team-best nine boards as he flirted with a double-double of his own.
Spring Creek finished with three players in double digits, Westwood finishing with 12 points and junior Kyle Owsley posting 10.
Westwood finished with seven rebounds, and Owsley tied for the team high with four assists — adding two steals and two rebounds.
Senior Jordan Torres approached double digits and finished with eight points for the Dust Devils, leading Dayton with four assists and four steals.
Junior Keerat Bhullar scored six points on two 3s — dishing three assists and making two steals — senior Joey Martinez also notching six points, matching the number of rebounds he reeled in.
Senior Hugo Ramirez capped the scoring for the Dust Devils with two points, adding three rebounds.
Despite not scoring, senior Jake Madson collected six boards.
Of Pritchard’s three points, his lone field goal served as the difference — lifting the Spartans to the win on his last-second gamer.
He also posted five rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Junior Devin Holmes tied Owsley for the team high with four assists, tacking on two boards and two takeaways.
The Spartans will play their second-to-last game of the season, senior night tipping off against Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.
Versus South Tahoe
Spring Creek will shut down its season with a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday ballgame against South Tahoe (9-7 in league).
In the first meeting, the Vikings blitzed the Spartans early and often — blasting to a 65-39 victory on Jan. 19, in South Tahoe, California.
