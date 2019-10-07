SPRING CREEK — Sometimes, a team can take away some positives out of a loss.
On Friday, the Spring Creek boys soccer team lost a 3-2 match against No. 2 South Tahoe.
However, Spring Creek head coach Tanner Rios said his team “played our best game of the season.”
In fact, the Spartans opened a 2-0 lead in the first half.
In the 10th minute, foreign exchange student Albert Lahoz lobbed a shot over the goalie from the left side for a 1-0 advantage.
Lahoz struck again in the 22 minute from a corner kick, junior Alex Estrada botting the ball from the corner — the ball bouncing around and Lahoz pushing it in for a two-goal cushion.
“We dominated the possession of the ball,” Rios said. “We probably possessed 60 to 70 percent of the game, and that was more in the first half.”
However, the two-goal advantage needed to be larger against one of the best teams in the Division 3A North.
“They scored three goals in probably the last 15 minutes,” Rios said.
The Vikings had a player cross a pass through the left side, a deflection “throwing Jake (Rios) off for their first goal.”
South Tahoe dribbled through Spring Creek’s defense for their second goal and tied the game, taking the lead on a direct kick after a handball.
“The ball bounced weird and went in,” coach Rios said. “There’s nothing you can do about that.”
Despite giving up the lead, the Spartans still managed to create a chance to tie the contest in the final minute.
Freshman Spencer Anderson was taken down inside the 18-yard box, giving Spring Creek a penalty kick.
“The PK hit off the lower side of the left post and bounced out,” Rios said.
A tough finish to a well-played game by the Spartans led to a 3-2 loss.
Versus Incline
On Saturday, the Spartans were called to the field early — barely making it in time to face Incline.
The Highlanders do not have a junior varsity team, and Rios was not notified of the change from a noon kick to a 10 a.m. start.
Incline took advantage early, scoring their lone goal in just the second minute on a cross to the middle for a header.
“I think we were still in bed at that point,” Rios said. “When we got the field, we only had about 10 minutes to warm up.”
Once warm, Spring Creek answered with a game-tying and a go-ahead goal.
In the 7th minute, Lahoz continued his scoring streak from Friday — adding his third goal in to games — winning possession of the ball in a scrum and booting home a shot for a 1-1 tie.
Late in the first half, the Highlanders were called for a foul — the Spartans awarded a direct kick.
On the DK, senior Brandon Shields elected not to score — instead using the kick to set up fellow senior Noah Rice.
Shields lifted the ball over the wall, and Rice cleaned up the play on the back end — giving the Spartans a 2-1 lead.
“It was a set piece we have been working on all week in practice,” Rios said.
The second half played out scoreless, the Spartans gaining their fourth win in the 3A North by a final score of 2-1.
Up Next
Spring Creek (4-6-1 in league) will travel and take on the Wolverines (5-8-1 overall, 5-5-1 in league) at 4 p.m. Friday and play the Lakers (7-6-1 overall, 6-4-1 in league) at noon Saturday in North Tahoe.
