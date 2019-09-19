PROVO, Utah — Against stiff competition in a huge meet, the Spring Creek Spartans brought out the best from themselves Friday in the BYU Autumn Classic.
In the varsity boys division, Spring Creek finished 29th of 45 teams with 783 points.
Of the Spartans’ seven runners in the race, six notched personal records.
Spring Creek’s No. 1 boy was junior Secody Charley, who posted a new PR with a time of 17:23 for 101st place of 307 athletes in the field.
Junior Jess Marin made a huge jump — moving from the Spartans’ No. 5 runner to No. 2 — setting a personal record of 17:52.4 for 145th place.
Freshman phenom Jake Bradford also went for a PR — despite falling from Spring Creek’s No. 1 to its No. 3 runner — following Marin in 146th place at 17:53.9.
In 201st, junior Harrison Walund crossed the line in 18:38.9 — the only Spartan who did not set a personal record on East Bay Golf Course, in Provo, Utah.
Junior Conner Gage went for a PR of 18:44 for 214th place, and freshman Liam Hamilton booked the best race of his young career with a time of 19:02.7.
Senior Dallin Fished also ran a PR, rounding out the roster with a time of 19:15.2 for 238th.
JV Boys
Like the varsity team, Spring Creek’s junior varsity runners experienced the best times of their careers nearly throughout the roster.
In Friday’s fashion, the JV notched six PRs in the top-seven for the team — including everyone from No. 1 through No. 6 — ranking 24th among 41 teams with 697 points.
Sophomore Dillyn Sanchez led the way with a personal record of 19:33.7 for 120th place of 472 runners.
Junior Sam Tomera followed suit, his PR of 19:49.7 ranking 155th — senior Nathan Copen going for a PR of 20:03.9 for 173rd.
Senior Brian Lore’s PR of 20:14.9 placed 186th, sophomore Joshua Lore’s PR of 20:26.5 finishing 213th.
In 221st, freshman Ben Claridge set a personal record in 20:35.1 — junior Camden Mortensen’s time of 21:29.2 rounding out and serving as the only non-PR of Spring Creek’s top-seven for 294th place.
Frosh-Soph Boys
Hello, personal records.
In the frosh-soph boys race, Spring Creek ranked 27th of 32 teams with 792 points — every runners in the Spartans’ top-seven notching a PR.
Sophomore Dallin Fisher placed 199th of 473 athletes with a time of 20:59.3, followed by sophomore Bradin Fisher’s time of 21:02.5 for 206th.
Freshman Gage Kelly ran 237th in 21:23.7 and freshman Joel Herman clocked in at 21:25 for 239th.
Sophomore Christian Pope crossed with a time of 21:28.1 for 246th.
The Spartans went back to back in 250th and 251st, freshman Logan Syme and Joseph Terras rounding out the top-seven with respective times of 21:30.1 and 21:30.4.
Varsity Girls
The Lady Spartans’ varsity team finished 23rd out of 35 teams with a total of 532 points, led by a 32nd-place race of 260 runners from junior Kendra Lusk’s time of 20:05.5.
She paced the team by nearly a minute and a half, fellow junior Grace Florence crossing the line in 21:30.2 for 109th place.
Freshman Macey Reed strode to a personal record of 21:40.9 for 118th place, senior Rosemary Little crossing in 22:13.1 at 151st.
Junior Emma Campbell finished in 22:36.4 for 171st place, and freshman Kiely Munson’s time of 23:07.3 set a personal record for 188th.
Junior Emma Little — after missing the past few meets — rounded out the roster in 203rd with a time of 23:26.1.
JV Girls
The Lady Spartans did not field enough runners to post a qualifying team in the junior varsity division.
Of Spring Creek’s four athletes in the race, only senior Mariah Cooper finished in the front half of the pack — placing 139th of 298 runners with a personal-record time of 25:49.8.
Frosh-Soph Girls
Of 21 teams in the frosh-soph girls race, Spring Creek ranked 20th with 500 points.
Sophomore Melanie St. Louis paced the Lady Spartans with a 79th-place performance against 288 runners, posting a time of 23:43.1.
Spring Creek gained consecutive PRs from its next-two athletes, sophomore Ceara Tanner crossing in 24:38 for 118th place and freshman Brandi Manhire finishing in 25:04 for 132nd.
Rylie Lusk
Weber State University freshman and 2019 SCHS graduate Rylie Lusk — who competed unattached to the Lady Wildcats’ team — finished 46th out of 64 athletes with a time of 20:40.5 in the 5000-meter college division of the meet.
Her time was better than Weber State freshman Katie Cornell’s 52nd-place, personal-record time of 21:13.9 — Cornell on the Lady Wildcats’ competitive roster.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete Saturday during the Bob Firman Invitational, at Eagle Island State Park, in Boise, Idaho.
