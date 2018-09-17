DAYTON – Despite having issues kicking the football without injured junior Ethan Lulay, the Spring Creek football team stayed the course – running the football and making some key defensive plays in the second half Friday night on the road in Dayton.
The Spartans rode a huge second quarter on their way to a 30-point victory over the winless Dust Devils, Spring Creek improving to 3-1 with a 49-19 victory.
Dayton opened the game with an onside kick that was recovered by the Spartans.
From the 19, junior running back Reed Westwood converted a 3rd-and-2 with a carry to the 11.
On the next snap, he gave the Spartans a 6-0 lead with 9:52 remaining in the first quarter.
Without Lulay, who is out for the season with a neck injury, the extra point was unsuccessful.
A pooch kick was nearly recovered by the Spartans, but the Dust Devils took over on their own 34.
Spring Creek forced a punt, Dayton downing the football at the Spring Creek 26.
Junior running back Marc Piazza began the drive with a five-yard carry, and a deep shot by junior quarterback Jeff Guthrie was dropped in the bucket but was not caught.
Guthrie called his own number for an eight-yard carry and a first down, but the next handoff resulted in a fumble – junior linebacker Seth Anderson recovering the pigskin for the Dust Devils at the Spring Creek 41.
On 4th down, the Dust Devils sent versatile sophomore Sunny Rojas in the backfield and he completed a conversion to Anderson at the Spartans’ 25.
A bubble screen to Rojas placed Dayton in the red zone, and the Dust Devils picked up a first down with a carry by junior David Leach – but Dayton was pushed back to 3rd-and-8 with a procedure penalty.
A dropped pass set up 4th-and-long, and a heave fell to the turf.
The Spartans were issued a pass interference penalty, handing the Dust Devils a fresh set of downs at the 11-yard line.
After a five-yard loss, the Dust Devils picked up four yards on second down.
With trips to the left, a rush gained perhaps a yard.
On fourth down, a pass sailed high and off the fingertips of the tight end – turning the ball over on downs.
Westwood carried the ball for 17 yards to the 33-yard line on the final play of the first quarter.
The next carry went for six yards to the 39, but a third-down pass on a wheel route was incomplete.
Spring Creek’s punt only traveled about 15 yards in the air but rolled for about another 25, coming to a stop at the Dayton 18.
The Dust Devils struck quickly.
From a pro set, the Dust Devils sealed the right edge on a sweep – Spring Creek’s cornerback on the left side of its defense taking poor angles to the football as he was unblocked – Leach slashing back to the middle for an 82-yard gasher.
The snap on the PAT was botched, and the Spartans kept the ball carrier out of the end zone on the unsuccessful conversion.
“We had to make some adjustments to how our ends set the edge, and our linebackers weren’t attacking downhill enough,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “I think we started to do a lot better with that toward the end of the second quarter.”
With 10:23 remaining in the second quarter, the game was tied 6-6.
Dayton tried going with another gimmick, an onside kick recovered by Spring Creek junior Dane Kelly, setting up the Spartans with a short field at their own 45.
Piazza took the first play for an eight-yard gain on the ground, picking up a first down on the next tote.
Guthrie kept the snap on consecutive carries, picking up a first down and another eight yards.
The keeper was in full force once again on the next play, Guthrie rolling 27 yards for a touchdown.
Spring Creek’s conversion was stopped short, but the Spartans grabbed a 12-6 lead with 8:16 on the clock.
From its own 22, Dayton went back to the 12 with a holding penalty.
The next snap wound up in the end zone, the quarterback falling on the ball but giving up two points with a safety.
Spring Creek made up for two failed chances on points for conversions, jumping to a 14-6 lead with 7:39 remaining in the second quarter.
The free kick from the 20 was muffed, but the Spartans took over at their own 45.
On the first play of the drive, Westwood found the second level and cut back – racing for a 55-yard touchdown.
The Spartans lined up a for a two-point conversion, Guthrie’s pass caught by senior Brock Gilligan.
The momentum-swinging sequence gave Spring Creek a 22-6 lead with 7:26 on the clock.
A squib kick was collected at the 22-yard line, but senior Sam Howard dropped the return man at the 30.
A second-down pass to the left was completed for a first down just beyond the 40.
On 4th-and-2 from the 48, the Dust Devils picked up a first down on a patient run by Leach to the Spring Creek 48.
A pass by senior quarterback Justin Schmidt was completed to the Spring Creek 35, and Leach took a single-back carry for 18 yards up the middle to the Spartans’ 17.
However, a hold on the other side of the formation backed up the Dust Devils to the 27.
On a designed keeper, Spring Creek junior Kyle Owsley came up from the secondary for a big tackle at the line of scrimmage.
Schmidt connected with Rojas on the right side for a 14-yard catch, setting up 3rd-and-6.
The Dust Devils picked up a first down on a pass interference penalty, setting up shop at the Spring Creek 7 with 1:22 on the clock.
Consecutive carries for Leach capped a 70-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown.
Lining up for the conversion, a slant rout was there for the taking – the ball dropped in the end zone.
Dayton cut the deficit to 10, trailing 22-12.
Just when the Dust Devils appeared to make a contest of things, Owsley said no-no.
He took a fake reverse on the kickoff, blowing 90 yards down the sideline for a huge, timely touchdown with 33 seconds remaining in the half.
With Guthrie under center, the Spartans completed the conversion with a rush by Westwood.
Spring Creek extended to a 30-12 lead at halftime.
Dayton’s first drive of the third quarter ended in disaster.
On 4th-and-12 deep in their own territory, the Dust Devils faked a punt and were dropped for a turnover on downs at the Dayton 12 – really short field.
The first play of Spring Creek’s drive went for a touchdown on the ground by Piazza.
Following a false start, the extra point was missed wide to the left.
With 9:51 remaining in the third, the Spartans led 36-12.
Dayton chewed up clock and yards on its next drive, moving the ball on the ground with the legs of Leach and Schmidt.
The Dust Devils ate up nearly six minutes off the clock, but a fumble on the exchange at the Spring Creek 22 was recovered by senior Payton Bockness for the Spartans.
Spring Creek picked up multiple first downs with runs by Westwood and Guthrie, but Dayton ended the drive with a tackle for a loss by sophomore Landon Wheeler.
The Spartans ripped a punt from the 48 to the Dayton 9 on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Dayton punted from its own end zone, tagging a boomer for more than 50 yards to the Spring Creek 41.
On the first play from scrimmage, Spring Creek’s receiver ran a stop-and-go – the throw going to where he was, not where he went.
Sophomore Caleb Sumsion intercepted the pass with nobody around him, the freebie returned 45 yards for a touchdown.
“That play was supposed to be a hitch, but the receiver turned back up the field,” Tournahu said.
Rojas tacked on the PAT and trimmed the lead to 36-19 with 9:58 remaining.
A huge discrepancy occurred on Dayton’s onside kick attempt, the officials unable to determine who recovered the football beyond 10 yards after a Dayton player walked away from the pile with the pigskin in-hand.
The Dust Devils’ second try for a recovery was collected by Westwood for the Spartans.
Piazza ran the football for 36 yards to the Dayton 30.
The sticks were moved again with a rush by Guthrie to the 19, the ball spotted at the 5 with a chain mover by Piazza – who earned a touchdown on the next play.
With 8:17 on the clock, the extra-point woes continued for the Spartans – the kick blocked – but Spring Creek pulled ahead 42-19.
The Spartans put the game on ice, junior Devin Holmes intercepting a pass at the Dayton 32 with 7:25 on the clock.
Westwood found room on the right edge and carried for 27 yards to the Dayton 5.
He took the next rush to pay dirt.
Hello, extra point.
Draper’s PAT pushed the advantage to 30 points.
The Spartans were called for a personal foul, kicking off from their 25 – Dayton returning the boot across midfield to the Spring Creek 44.
Schmidt ran for consecutive first downs to the Spring Creek 17, but the drive came crashing to a close.
Junior Eli Mohr intercepted a pass in the end zone, bringing the ball out and returning to the 25.
The Spartans ate up the clock – Mohr carrying the football three times for 27 yards – Spring Creek eventually cruising to a 49-19 victory after some tumultuous moments.
Westwood led a proficient rushing attack for the Spartans, carrying 15 times for 160 yards with three touchdowns, Spring Creek racking up 363 yards on the ground on 35 attempts.
Guthrie toted the ball nine times for 90 yards with a touchdown, Piazza scoring twice and rushing for 86 yards on eight attempts.
Defensively, senior Cameron Grant played well in the middle and made a team-high 15 tackles (12 solo), two going for losses.
Draper tallied 12 stops for the Spartans.
Holmes and Mohr accounted for two of Spring Creek’s three takeaways with an interception apiece, Bockness recovering a Dayton fumble.
Leach sparked the Dust Devils’ offense with two rushing touchdowns, carrying 22 times for 169 yards.
Sumsion’s interception return capped Dayton’s scoring, and Anderson’s fumble recovery was caused by Wheeler.
Senior Jayson Ramos led the Dust Devils with 11 tackles.
Spring Creek improved to 3-1 in league play, tying Truckee for third and fourth in the Division 3A North.
Dayton fell to 0-4 and is still looking for its first league win since Oct. 17, 2014.
The Spartans will play on the road again at 7 p.m. Friday, in Sparks (2-2).
