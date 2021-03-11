Spartans pull off first victory in close battle

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team, coming off a pair of lopsided losses in its first two games, found the win column for the first time Wednesday.
The Spartans improved to 1-2 on the year with a back-and-forth, 4-3 victory on the road over Fallon.
Head coach Craigh Cornelius did not know when the goals were scored — as far as by minutes — but the Spartans never trailed in the tug-of-war battle.
Spring Creek grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by sophomore Spencer Anderson, the Spartans extending their advantage to 2-0 on another score by Carson Fisher.
The Greenwave sliced the deficit in half with a goal of their own — making the score 2-1 — but Anderson’s second goal of the contest and his third of the season once more gave the Spartans a two-goal cushion at 3-1.
Fallon once again cut the margin to one with a goal — bringing itself to within 3-2 — but Spring Creek found another answer, coming in the form of its fourth goal of the game with a shot off the foot of senior Darryn Spring.
With the advantage at 4-2, Spring Creek was in a comfortable spot — although, still not out of the woods.
The Greenwave made a response of their own to make the contest a one-score affair for the third time, but the Spartans were able to keep Fallon off the board for the remainder of the match and held on for a 4-3 victory.
Up Next
The Spartans (1-2) will attempt to move their record to an even .500 with a home game against Dayton (1-1 as of Thursday) at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.