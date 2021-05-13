 Skip to main content
Spartans pummel Lowry for 2nd win
Spartans pummel Lowry for 2nd win

Brian Hutchison, Chase Milligan, Garrison Bylund

Spring Creek assistant coach Brian Hutchison, left, chats with Chase Milligan (3) and Garrison Bylund at third base during a game against Lowry on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Winnemucca. The Spartans earned their second win of the season with a 14-4 blowout victory. 

 Tony Erquiaga, Winnemucca Publishing

WINNEMUCCA — After struggling for the most of the season — tallying one win in its first 12 games — the Spring Creek baseball team did not show any signs of down notes Wednesday.

Traveling to play Lowry, the Spartans dominated the contest from the second inning forward — blowing out the Buckaroos in a 14-4 victory.

Senior Chase Milligan led off with a single to left field in the away half of the first, advanced to second on a sacrifice by senior Jaydon Mullins and took third on a groundout.

He scored on a two-out base knock through the air to right field by junior Connor Clarke for a 1-0 lead.

Lowry experienced its best frame in the bottom of the first, taking a two-run advantage.

The Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead on a two-RBI single by senior Garette Hinshaw — driving in freshman Marcus Montes and senior Anthony Hemp — and took a 3-1 advantage on the next at-bat, sophomore Logan Fettic scoring senior Tristan Schmittel with a base knock to left field.

The Spartans got out of the inning with a 6-3 double play by senior Grant Brorby to Mullins.

In the top of the second, Spring Creek exploded for seven runs — its largest output of any inning all season.

Senior Jacob Rios reached on a one-out error at third base, and senior Riley Stewart followed with a single to left field.

The bases were loaded as Milligan was hit by a pitch, and the Spartans tied the game on an error at second base — Rios and Stewart each scoring on the play.

On the next AB, Brorby went for a single to left field — driving in Milligan — giving the Spartans a 4-3 lead.

Spring Creek would never trail again.

Following a fly out that out two away, the Spartans rallied due to pitching miscues.

Junior Ian Russell was hit by a pitch — cramming the bases — and sophomore Ayden Harp and junior Garrison Bylund each followed with walks, scoring Mullins and Brorby.

With the bases full, two more runs crossed due to free passes — Rios drawing a walk that scored Russell and Stewart seeing four pitches out of the zone and driving in Harp.

Spring Creek jumped to an 8-3 lead.

The Bucks scored their final run of the contest in the home half of the second.

With two outs, Montes sent a groundball through the middle — plating senior Justin Horton.

Following a pair of scoreless frames, Spring Creek went back on the attack in the away half of fifth.

Mullins was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, Brorby followed with a double to left field and Clarke tallied consecutive two-base rips — hitting a two-bagger to left and driving in Mullins and Brorby.

A single by Russell the opposite way to right field crossed Clarke and opened an 11-4 advantage.

Following a strikeout, Bylund tagged the third double of the frame — pushing Russell across for a 12-4 lead.

After a groundout, the Spartans broke out their fourth extra-base knock of the inning.

Stewart roped a two-out double to left field and plated Bylund for a 13-4 tally.

In the top of the seventh, Bylund and Rios each reached on errors — one at third base and the other on the mound.

Lowry limited the Spartans to one run in the frame — Milligan scoring Bylund with a single to left — but the Spartans led by double digits.

After hitting two batters with two outs, Harp ended the contest with a strikeout — five-scoreless frames in a row by the Spartans’ defense.

Spring Creek opened the three-game series with a one-side, 14-4 victory.

Clarke went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, scoring a run of his own.

Stewart was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored — Brorby finishing 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Milligan scored twice and batted 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Russell closed 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a run driven in, Bylund hitting 1-for-4 with a double and scoring a pair of runs while driving two more.

Without notching a hit, Mullins plated two runs — scoring two of his own — and Rios and Harp each drove in a run and scored once apiece.

Nobody for the Bucks managed multiple hits.

Hinshaw was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Montes was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Fettic closed 1-for-3 and drove in a run, and both Horton and Hemp went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Schmittel scored once without registering a hit.

On the mound, Bylund earned the win — allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 6-2/3 innings.

Harp picked up the save, striking out one batter with no free passes in 1/3 of a frame.

Schmittel took the loss, giving up eight runs — one earned — on four hits with three walks in 1-2/3.

Junior Kayden Boyles allowed five runs on five hits with two Ks in 2-1/3, Fettic giving up one run — none earned — on two hits with four punchouts and one walk in 2-1/3.

Sophomore Braidyn Anderson allowed no runs on no hits with three walks and a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.

SPRING CREEK — 170 050 1 — (14)(11)3

LOWRY — 310 000 0 — 455

Up Next

The Spartans (2-11) will host the Bucks (4-9) and close the series with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

