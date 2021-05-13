Spartans pummel Lowry for 2nd win

WINNEMUCCA — After struggling for the most of the season — tallying one win in its first 12 games — the Spring Creek baseball team did not show any signs of down notes Wednesday.
Traveling to play Lowry, the Spartans dominated the contest from the second inning forward — blowing out the Buckaroos in a 14-4 victory.
Senior Chase Milligan led off with a single to left field in the away half of the first, advanced to second on a sacrifice by senior Jaydon Mullins and took third on a groundout.
He scored on a two-out base knock through the air to right field by junior Connor Clarke for a 1-0 lead.
Lowry experienced its best frame in the bottom of the first, taking a two-run advantage.
The Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead on a two-RBI single by senior Garette Hinshaw — driving in freshman Marcus Montes and senior Anthony Hemp — and took a 3-1 advantage on the next at-bat, sophomore Logan Fettic scoring senior Tristan Schmittel with a base knock to left field.
The Spartans got out of the inning with a 6-3 double play by senior Grant Brorby to Mullins.
In the top of the second, Spring Creek exploded for seven runs — its largest output of any inning all season.
Senior Jacob Rios reached on a one-out error at third base, and senior Riley Stewart followed with a single to left field.
The bases were loaded as Milligan was hit by a pitch, and the Spartans tied the game on an error at second base — Rios and Stewart each scoring on the play.
On the next AB, Brorby went for a single to left field — driving in Milligan — giving the Spartans a 4-3 lead.
Spring Creek would never trail again.
Following a fly out that out two away, the Spartans rallied due to pitching miscues.
Junior Ian Russell was hit by a pitch — cramming the bases — and sophomore Ayden Harp and junior Garrison Bylund each followed with walks, scoring Mullins and Brorby.
With the bases full, two more runs crossed due to free passes — Rios drawing a walk that scored Russell and Stewart seeing four pitches out of the zone and driving in Harp.
Spring Creek jumped to an 8-3 lead.
The Bucks scored their final run of the contest in the home half of the second.
With two outs, Montes sent a groundball through the middle — plating senior Justin Horton.
Following a pair of scoreless frames, Spring Creek went back on the attack in the away half of fifth.
Mullins was hit by a pitch in the leadoff spot, Brorby followed with a double to left field and Clarke tallied consecutive two-base rips — hitting a two-bagger to left and driving in Mullins and Brorby.
A single by Russell the opposite way to right field crossed Clarke and opened an 11-4 advantage.
Following a strikeout, Bylund tagged the third double of the frame — pushing Russell across for a 12-4 lead.
After a groundout, the Spartans broke out their fourth extra-base knock of the inning.
Stewart roped a two-out double to left field and plated Bylund for a 13-4 tally.
In the top of the seventh, Bylund and Rios each reached on errors — one at third base and the other on the mound.
Lowry limited the Spartans to one run in the frame — Milligan scoring Bylund with a single to left — but the Spartans led by double digits.
After hitting two batters with two outs, Harp ended the contest with a strikeout — five-scoreless frames in a row by the Spartans’ defense.
Spring Creek opened the three-game series with a one-side, 14-4 victory.
Clarke went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, scoring a run of his own.
Stewart was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored — Brorby finishing 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
Milligan scored twice and batted 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Russell closed 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a run driven in, Bylund hitting 1-for-4 with a double and scoring a pair of runs while driving two more.
Without notching a hit, Mullins plated two runs — scoring two of his own — and Rios and Harp each drove in a run and scored once apiece.
Nobody for the Bucks managed multiple hits.
Hinshaw was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, and Montes was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Fettic closed 1-for-3 and drove in a run, and both Horton and Hemp went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Schmittel scored once without registering a hit.
On the mound, Bylund earned the win — allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks across 6-2/3 innings.
Harp picked up the save, striking out one batter with no free passes in 1/3 of a frame.
Schmittel took the loss, giving up eight runs — one earned — on four hits with three walks in 1-2/3.
Junior Kayden Boyles allowed five runs on five hits with two Ks in 2-1/3, Fettic giving up one run — none earned — on two hits with four punchouts and one walk in 2-1/3.
Sophomore Braidyn Anderson allowed no runs on no hits with three walks and a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.