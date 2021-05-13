Spartans pummel Lowry for 2nd win

WINNEMUCCA — After struggling for the most of the season — tallying one win in its first 12 games — the Spring Creek baseball team did not show any signs of down notes Wednesday.

Traveling to play Lowry, the Spartans dominated the contest from the second inning forward — blowing out the Buckaroos in a 14-4 victory.

Senior Chase Milligan led off with a single to left field in the away half of the first, advanced to second on a sacrifice by senior Jaydon Mullins and took third on a groundout.

He scored on a two-out base knock through the air to right field by junior Connor Clarke for a 1-0 lead.

Lowry experienced its best frame in the bottom of the first, taking a two-run advantage.

The Bucks grabbed a 2-1 lead on a two-RBI single by senior Garette Hinshaw — driving in freshman Marcus Montes and senior Anthony Hemp — and took a 3-1 advantage on the next at-bat, sophomore Logan Fettic scoring senior Tristan Schmittel with a base knock to left field.

The Spartans got out of the inning with a 6-3 double play by senior Grant Brorby to Mullins.

In the top of the second, Spring Creek exploded for seven runs — its largest output of any inning all season.