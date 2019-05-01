ELY – The Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls junior varsity programs performed well during the Friday during the White Pine Invitational, the Spartans finishing third with 85.5 points – the Lady Indians grabbing fourth with 68.5 points.
Boys
Despite the overall success of Spring Creek, Jackpot freshman Hector Ontiveros paced the Jaguars.
The Jags ranked seventh in the team standings with 39 points, finishing one point and one spot ahead of eighth-place Elko (38).
Ontiveros won each of his distance events, clocking in at 5:16.06 for a wide lead in the 1600 meters – opening an even-larger gap for first place in the 3200 meters with a two-mile time of 11:19.57.
Spring Creek sophomore Conner Gage ranked second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:29.62 for a personal record, setting another PR of 11:56.75 for third place in the 3200 meters.
Elko sophomore Jimmy Murphy took third in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:30.59, freshman teammate Philip Neff rounding out the top-five in 5:36.50.
Spring Creek freshman Dillyn Sanchez capped the top-five of the 3200 meters with a PR of 12:11.40.
The Spartans snagged third and fifth in multiple events.
Senior Joseph Timmel set a personal record of 25.28 seconds for third in the 200 meter, sophomore Camden Mortensen closing out the top-five in 25.57.
Junior Brandon Yates took third in the triple jump, finishing with a personal-record span of 36-feet-3-1/-2-inches – Timmel rounding out the top-five with a distance of 35-feet-2-3/4-inches.
In the 400 meters, Elko junior Riley Blach set a personal record of 58-seconds flat for third place – Spring Creek junior Brendan Anderson closing the top-five and crossing in 59.22 for a PR.
Spring Creek went for fifth and seventh in the 100 meters, Mortensen’s personal record of 12.21 seconds taking fifth and junior William Tournahu’s time of 12.53 ranking seventh.
In the shot put, Spring Creek junior Stettson Wells set a personal record of 35-feet-11-1/2-inches for fifth place – Elko sophomore Gage Steilman taking eighth with a PR of 35-feet-2-1/4-inches.
Sophomore Kyler Lulay gave Spring Creek a sixth-place leap of 5-feet in the high jump, sophomore teammate Kaden Syme taking sixth in the pole vault – setting a personal record as a he cleared 8-feet-6-inches.
Elko freshman Andres Cervantes set a PR of 59.58 for sixth place in the 400 meters, senior Daniel Allen rounded the track in 1:00.38 for ninth and sophomore Ricky Calderon finished out the top-10 in 1:01.54.
Spring Creek senior Tanner Miller crossed with a two-mile time of 13:21.32 for sixth place in the 3200 meters.
Tournahu crossed seventh in the 200 meters with a PR of 26.13 seconds, Blach taking ninth with a PR of his own in 26.22.
In the 1600 meters, locals crossed in succession for seventh through ninth – Elko freshman Keian Lostra finishing in 5:37.55, Sanchez posting a time of 5:48.32 and Miller running a personal-record 5:54.91.
A pair of Spartans set personal records for ninth and 10th in the 800 meters, freshman Braden Fisher finishing in 2:40.43 and sophomore Jordan Tanner following in 2:47.06.
In the 300-meters hurdles, Spring Creek junior Brian Lore took ninth with a personal record of 52.38 seconds – Elko junior Zachary Hull rounding out the top-10 in 53.68.
Yates closed out the top-10 in the long jump with a distance of 16-feet-3-inches.
Elko freshman Trapper Steilman capped the top-10 in the discus with a mark of 93-feet-9-inches.
Relays
The Spartans – Mortensen, junior Brady Hager, sophomore Tristan Shelton and sophomore Darryn Spring – ranked second in the 4x100 relay in 50.82 seconds.
Elko placed third with a time of 51.32 consisting of sophomores Jayro Sotelo, Jordan Tucker, Calderon and Javonie Garcia.
Jackpot – freshman Roy Beltran, junior Juan Carlos Salas, Deaniel Rangel and Jonnathan Rios – took fourth with a time of 51.37.
In the 4x200, Spring Creek – no names given – placed second with a time of 1:42.21.
The Spartans – Mortensen, Shelton, Hager and junior James Brawley – finished third in 1:42.58.
Elko crossed fourth in 1:42.60, members including senior Wyatt Gregg, Cervantes, Blach and Allen.
The Jags – Beltran, Salas, Rangel and Rios – placed ninth with a time of 1:50.93.
Jackpot finished third in the 4x400 relay with a time of 4:07.94, consisting of Rios, Salas, Jesus Lopez and Ontiveros.
The Jaguars crossed second in the 4x800 relay, Lopez, Jacoby Maltbie, Rios and Ontiveros posting a time of 9:39.45.
Elko – Neff, Lostra, Noah Haase and Murphy – closed with a collective 9:50 for fourth place.
Girls
The Lady Indians took fourth place with 68.5 points, Spring Creek following with 58 – Jackpot ranking eighth with four points on one placing member.
Locals dominated the pole vault, Spring Creek senior Katelyn Anderson owning the field by 2-feet – winning the event at a height of 11-feet.
Elko junior Cassi Christensen placed second at 9-feet, the next-three finishers posting matching heights.
Senior Allyson Burns started a three-four-five stretch for the Lady Spartans at 7-feet-6-inches, accomplishing the vault in fewer tries than sophomore teammates Hailey Cruson (fourth) and Hailee Dixon (fifth).
Elko senior Bailie Gowans placed sixth at 7-feet even, and freshman teammate Myla Negrete set a personal record for seventh at 6-feet-6-inches.
One-milers also experienced success, finishing third through sixth.
Spring Creek freshman Abigail Waldron finished her mile in 6:34.57, freshman teammate Melanie St. Louis followed in 6:46.66 and Elko freshman Landrie Goulding rounded out the top-five with a personal record of 6:56.29 – sophomore teammate Amelie Weeks taking sixth with a PR of 6:57.42.
Elko freshman Avery Khounphachansy notched a personal-record leap of 4-feet-2-inches for third place in the high jump, freshman teammates Georgia McCullough and Kali Belsher tying for seventh at 4-feet even.
Spring Creek senior Lexie Thornal set a PR and placed third in the shot put with a distance of 29-feet-11-inches, freshman Alexis Newman tossed a PR of 21-feet-11-inches and tied for eighth and freshman Kristyna Testerman capped the top-10 at 21-feet-8-inches for a personal record.
Thornal finished fourth in the discus – sailing to a PR mark at 74-feet-1-inch – Newman took seventh with a personal record of 61-feet-3-inches and Elko freshman Monse Orozco ranked eighth at 61-feet-1-inch.
In the 800 meters, Elko junior Karissa Fadenrecht finished under the three-minute mark at 2:59.77 for fourth place – sophomore teammate Breanna Macias following in fifth and crossing in 3:04.78.
St. Louis took seventh with a time of 3:08.59.
Elko’s Sydnee Rizo placed fifth in each of her hurdling events – posting a time of 20.31 for a PR in the 100 hurdles and stopping the clock in 58.60 in the 300 hurdles.
Sophomore teammate Alexis Fleischman followed Rizo in sixth place of the 300 hurdles with a personal record of 1:00.66 and took seventh in the 100 hurdles with another PR of 21.15 seconds.
Fellow sophomore Sarah Jueschke also notched PRs in each event, crossing eighth in the 100 hurdles in 22.06 and finishing ninth in the 300 hurdles in 1:04.91.
The entirety of Jackpot’s points came from a fifth-place effort from junior Bryanna Rios, spanning 27-feet-7-1/4-inches in the triple jump.
In the 100 meters, Elko sophomore Jazmine Topete placed sixth with a time of 14.43 seconds – also taking sixth in the 200 meters with a PR of 30.58.
Christensen set a personal record of 14.51 for seventh in the 100 meters, Spring Creek freshman Nakita Valentine’s PR of 14.74 was good enough for ninth and Elko freshman Julianna Lozano closed out the top-10 in 14.91 seconds.
Lozano’s 200-meter time of 31.78 seconds finished eighth, freshman teammate Citlalli Mata following in ninth with a personal-record 31.89 – Spring Creek senior Alyssa Tomlinson rounding out the top-10 in 31.93.
Spring Creek sophomore Harper Wines placed seventh in the 400 meters with a personal record of 1:11.72.
In the long jump, junior Rachel Bradley capped the top-10 for the Lady Spartans with a distance of 11-feet-10-inches.
Relays
The Lady Indians – Macias, Fadenrecht, Weeks and sophomore Briana Cortez – ranked second in the 4x800 relays with a time of 11:56.41.
Spring Creek placed fourth in the 4x100 relay as Newman, Tomlinson, sophomore Jaden Pool and Bradley combined for a time of 59.10 seconds.
Up Next
Elko and Spring Creek will close the regular season at 9 a.m. Saturday during the Lowry Invitational, in Winnemucca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.