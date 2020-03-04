SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball roster is slim on numbers, but head coach Scott Gilligan likes the guys he’s going to battle with for the upcoming season.

“We only have 10 guys on the varsity roster. I have some kids on the JV that can come up, but they need players down on their team too,” Gilligan said. “Our numbers were so low. Even though we lost a lot from last year, and we have some new guys — they have some pretty good experience at the varsity level in other sports — they’re great kids. They listen, they do what they’re told and they work hard.”

Of the 15 players on the roster, the Spartans graduated nine and had several others not try out or move away.

The current roster of 10 players includes five seniors, four juniors and a lone sophomore.

“We have to avoid injuries. Of the 10 there are only about five I really know and have experience coaching,” Gilligan said. “We’re going to take 11 kids to Kingman (Arizona) for the first tournament.”

Key Returners

Tanner Knudsen

The Spartans will welcome back the bat of designated hitter Tanner Knudsen, who proved to be a valuable weapon at the plate in limited at-bats during his junior season.

Knudsen hit .324 with a .395 on-base percentage and a double, drove in four runs and scored four of his own in 39 ABs.

In the upcoming season, Gilligan expects Knudsen to play a variety of positions: first base, pitcher and catcher.

Kyle Owsley

Senior Kyle Owsley should play a major role on offense and defense for the Spartans, expanding his contributions at the plate and continuing his impact defensively in center field with his range and athleticism.

As a junior, Owsley hit .246 with 17 RBIs and scored 17 runs.

On the bases, he made three steals.

Owsley was a vacuum in center, fielding the ball at a .977 clip — making just one error in 44 total chances — tallying 42 putouts and an assist.

He is also set to play more of a role in the Spartans’ pitching rotation.

Cameron Dockery

Now-senior Cameron Dockery will also see an increased leadership role in his final season after showing remarkable defensive potential as a junior.

Playing primarily at third base and shortstop, Dockery tallied 41 assists — tying for 11th in the league — adding 10 putouts.

At the dish, he batted .273 with two runs scored and an RBI in just 12 at-bats.

Projected Positions

Gilligan will evaluate his team during the preseason tournament but has a pretty good idea of where he visualizes his players for the upcoming season.

Dockery will pitch and play shortstop, and Owsley will remain in center field and also hurl offerings from the mound.

Knudsen may play first, catcher and pitch.

Junior Grant Brorby will pitch and play second base, a position Gilligan also expects to use junior Jacob Rios — who can also play in the outfield.

Senior Tanner Chiquete will man the corner at third base, while Gilligan expects senior Devon Holmes to field in left and junior Nathan Gull to flank Owsley on the other side in right field.

Behind the plate, the duties have been handed primarily to sophomore Conner Clarke — a big kid with lots of potential.

Junior Jaydon Mullins — like Knudsen last season — will be a utility player at first base, in the outfield and at catcher.

League-Award Losses

Brock Gilligan

In his final season in the purple and black, Brock Gilligan contributed greatly with his glove, his arm and his stick on his way to a 1st-Team All-State selection.

As a pitcher, Gilligan tied for the team high and split second in the league with seven wins against just two losses.

He also notched Spring Creek’s lowest earned-run average and placed 10th in the 3A North with a 2.92 ERA, finishing eighth in the league with 50-1/3 innings pitched.

Gilligan struck out 29 batters — the third-most for the Spartans and the 16th-most in the league — giving up 13 walks.

Defensively, he committed only eight errors in 86 total chances — playing both on the mound and at shortstop — his .907 fielding percentage ranking second among players at the six position.

He recorded 22 putouts and ranked fourth in the league with 56 assists.

With his bat, Gilligan’s .398 batting average was Spring Creek’s best clip — finishing 19th in the 3A North.

With 28 runs scored, he finished second on the team and tied for 13th in the league — splitting 12th in the 3A North with two triples.

On April 5, 2019, with the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Gilligan roped a one-on, one-out double and drove in fellow senior Clay Campbell — giving Spring Creek a 3-2 walk-off win against No. 1 Truckee in the series opener.

He finished with a season-best three RBIs, going 3-for-5 with a double and a triple in a 13-3 win over Sparks on April 27, 2019, during Spring Creek’s senior day.

For the season, he drove in 22 runs — ranking second on the team and tying for 15th in the league in RBI.

His 37 hits ranked No. 1 for the Spartans and tied for 12th in the 3A North.

For his career, Gilligan hit .373 with a .448 on-base percentage and drove in 58 runs — scoring 55 runs of his own — nailing eight doubles, two triples and a home run.

Max Shanks

Graduated Max Shanks, like Gilligan, was a jack of all trades – earning his 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State selection at first base.

His .344 batting average finished as the third-best clip on Spring Creek’s roster, and his 11 extra-base hits ranked second on the team — tying for the team high and splitting seventh in the league with three home runs.

Shanks’ last homer of the season essentially sealed a first-round bye and the No. 2 seed for the Spartans, nailing a walk-off dinger in the bottom of the seventh on April 20, 2019, for a 2-1 victory in the series finale against Fallon.

He also hit a home run in the series opener, giving him two bombs against the Greenwave — the Spartans bookending the series with wins.

With eight doubles, he was third on the roster and split 16th in the league.

Shanks finished the year with 21 RBIs — tying for 20th in the league — scoring 13 runs of his own.

He also did damage on the hill, winning seven games — tying for third in the league — against just two losses.

Shanks struck out 37 batters and tied for seventh in the league, allowing 12 free passes.

At 3.36, Shanks posted the 12th-best ERA in the 3A North.

Defensively, playing at pitcher and first base, Shanks’ glove was on-point — finishing sixth in the 3A North with a .969 fielding percentage and committing only four errors in 131 total chances — tallying 116 putouts (seventh in the league) and 10 assists.

For his career, Shanks finished with a .382 batting average, a .438 on-base clip, 73 hits, 52 RBIs and 28 runs scored.

Jay King

Graduated transfer student Jay King was named a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State utility/designated hitter in his only season with Spring Creek.

On the bump, he blew balls past hitters at an incredible rate — leading the league with 88 strikeouts — punching out 25 more hitters than second-place Deacon Mehler, of Truckee.

On May 4, 2019, King tossed the only no-hitter of the 3A North season.

In a 5-1 win at North Valleys, King did not allow a knock over seven innings — striking out 14 batters against four walks — the Panthers’ lone run of the contest unearned.

In the ballgame, he matched a season-high in punchouts — also tossing 14 Ks versus just one free pass in a three-hit performance in a 6-3 win on March 23, 2019, in Fernley.

For the year, he fanned double-digit batters in four ballgames.

His 3.35 ERA ranked 11th in the league, his three wins tying for 13th against five losses.

Playing defense at first, short and on the mound; King posted a .931 fielding percentage — the best clip of any shortstop in the league — committing 10 errors in 144 chances with 84 putouts (12th in the league) and 50 assists (sixth in the 3A North).

At the dish, he averaged .333 — leading the Spartans and splitting sixth in the 3A North with 28 RBIs.

He was No. 1 on the team with 29 runs scored, tying for eighth in the league.

King did the majority of his damage at the plate early in the season, starting the year with a bang.

He tied Shanks for the team high and split seventh in the league with three home runs — smacking all three deep shots in the Dayton series — going yard twice and driving in an insane-eight runs in a 3-for-6 performance in an 18-6 win the season opener on March 8, 2019.

In the March 9, 2019, doubleheader with the Dust Devils, he went 4-for-5 with a homer, two RBIs and three runs scored in an 8-1 victory — finishing a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, scoring three runs and driving in two more during a 13-2 win.

For the series, King hit 10-for-15 with three dingers and a double, driving in 12 runs and scoring eight.







Other Losses

Hunter Buzzetti







As the Spartans sent off their one-two-three pitchers, Spring Creek also said goodbye to graduated catcher Hunter Buzzetti.

Last season, Buzzetti was second on the team with a .361 batting average, posted a .436 on-base percentage, led the Spartans with 12 extra-base hits — 10 doubles, a triple and a home run — scored 18 runs and finished with 16 RBIs.

He tied for seventh in the league in two-baggers.

Behind the plate, he notched a .942 fielding percentage (16th in the league) — ranking third in the 3A North with 165 putouts and adding 15 assists.

Clay Campbell







Outfielder Clay Campbell left voids in numerous areas of the diamond.

Campbell batted .274 and scored 28 runs — tying for second on the roster and 13th in the league — driving in 13 runs and roping nine doubles (tied for 13th in the 3A North).

He led the Spartans with seven stolen bases.

Brendyn Taylor







Graduated second baseman Brendyn Taylor was fourth on the roster with 17 RBIs, scored 12 runs and hit .269 with a double.

With his glove, Taylor was extremely reliable and fielded the ball at a .966 percentage — the seventh-best clip in the league — and notched 49 putouts and 37 assists (13th in the 3A North).

Taylor also saw time on the bump with a 6.22 ERA with five Ks and a pair of free passes in nine innings of work.

James Testerman







Outfielder James Testerman graduated after hitting .289 with 15 runs scored, nine RBIs and a double.

He was third on the team with five steals.

On defense, his fielding percentage was .927 with 36 putouts and a pair of assists.

Adam Davis







Gilligan said now-senior Adam Davis did not return to the team after batting .314 with 16 runs scored, 14 RBIs and three doubles as a junior.

Ryan Thurston







Spring Creek could have benefited from the arm of now-senior Ryan Thurston, but Gilligan said he did not go out for the team this season.

As a junior, Thurston was the fourth pitcher in the rotation and posted a 6.30 ERA with six strikeouts and seven walks across 10 innings.

Season Opener

The Spartans will see some warm weather in their season opener, facing Snowflake (Arizona) at 11 a.m. MST on Thursday during the Kingman Tournament.

Spring Creek’s second game of the day will take place at 3 p.m. MST versus Gila Ridge (Yuma, Arizona).

Guaranteed four games during the tournament, the Spartans are unaware of the times or opponents for their third and fourth games — one on Friday and one on Saturday.

League Opener

Spring Creek’s Division 3A North season will swing into action on the road, facing Lowry in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in Winnemucca.

Home Opener

The Spartans’ home openers will come in twin-bill form versus South Tahoe at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

