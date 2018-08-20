SPRING CREEK – For the past few years, the Spring Creek boys soccer team has been a counter-and-attack club.
The Spartans have utilized the specialized talents of gifted offensive weapons, but the approach in 2018 will be noticeably different.
“I have my defensive line back, so we are going to organize our game plan around that,” said coach Leaf Knotts.
The Spartans graduated 1st-Team All-State midfielder Mason Dixon, who scored a team-high 14 goals and also led Spring Creek with five assists, finishing fifth in the league in goals scored and fourth in total offense with 33 points.
“It’s going to be tough. Mason was a creator and could get his own shot,” Knotts said. “We are really lacking that this year. We have some speed up top, but we’ll have to work together a lot more and pass the ball around to create offense.”
Knotts said the Spartans only lost four starters.
Along with Dixon, Spring Creek graduated Ryan Miner, Keegan Murphy and Kynan Lee.
Miner finished second on the team with four assists and scored three goals, earning 2nd-Team All-League honors.
Lee notched two scores and assist, Murphy scoring once and setting up two goals for his teammates.
With few players departing, many are serviceable for Knotts for at least another year.
With the offense a work in progress in the beginning stages of the season, Knotts is thrilled about the return of Sam(s).
“Samuel Claridge and Samuel Herman will be our center backs again. I call them Sam-squared,” he said. “They will be very strong in our back line.”
Claridge earned a 2nd-Team All-North selection during his junior year.
His backline defensive prowess made life easier for a team that had to use multiple goalkeepers due to injury, also aiding the growth of a freshman between the posts – the Spartans allowing 46 goals on the season. Speaking of the youngster in the frame – now a sophomore – Jacob Rios will tend goal for the Spartans once again in the upcoming season.
“Jacob played really well for us last year, and he has continued to improve,” Knotts said. “His dad takes him to goalie camps, so I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”
In his lone season of varsity action, Rios made 124 saves against 189 shots, allowing 32 goals.
Offensively, Knotts noted he expects a more all-around scoring production.
“We’re going to be alright. I think we’ll see more balance of goals between players and positions,” he said. “We will need to score from our midfield and our forwards.”
Knotts hopes to use the speed of one of Spring Creek’s “top track sprinters” to stretch the field and apply pressure on opposing defenses, coming in the form of senior Chris DeAngelo.
DeAngelo scored two goals as a junior.
“I think our defense is going to keep us in games against the top teams,” Knotts said. “We will have to work a lot on creating goal-scoring opportunities and figure out what is our best offense as we go.”
Speaking of top teams, the Spartans will see plenty of elite squads – both in the preseason and when league play begins.
North Valleys, which qualified for the Division 4A state tournament with a No. 1 seed in 2017, has dropped down to the 3A North.
Spring Creek will begin its season at 2:45 p.m. Thursday during the Southern Nevada Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, facing Division 4A South program Foothill.
The Spartans’ second contest will come at 2:45 p.m. Friday against defending 3A state champion Sunrise Mountain, which blanked Sparks by a final of 5-0 in the 2017 title game.
Spring Creek will wrap up its tournament with a 7:30 a.m. Saturday ballgame against Division 4A South opponent Sierra Vista.
“The games will be good tests for us. I’m excited to see how the guys perform,” Knotts said.
The Spartans will play in front of their home fans for the first time against West Wendover at 5 p.m. Sept. 4, in Spring Creek.
