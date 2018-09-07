SPRING CREEK – Above .500.
The Spring Creek Spartans improved to a winning mark for the first time of the year, handling South Tahoe with ease Friday night by a final score of 41-12.
Spring Creek began the game with the football, immediately swapping sides of the field.
Junior running back Reed Westwood broke some tackles in the middle and broke his run to the right sideline for a big gain to the South Tahoe 35.
He then carried around the left edge to the 19.
Junior quarterback Jeff Guthrie set up the Spartans at the 1-yard line with a keeper to the right pylon, capping the drive with a QB dive.
Junior Ethan Lulay’s extra point gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead with 9:30 remaining in the first quarter.
The Vikings moved the sticks with a fourth-down conversion on a pass from sophomore quarterback Jake Tarwater to sophomore receiver Gio Medina Morales.
Spring Creek forced a turnover on downs, senior Hunter Buzzetti making a stop on the right sideline at the 38-yard line.
The Spartans went nowhere on offense, but Westwood’s punt traveled 57 yards after 20 yards of roll – junior Tanner Chiquete and Ethan Lulay downing the ball on the 1-yard line.
Senior Chance Bailey made consecutive stuffs, the first coming on a swing pass to the left and breaking through the line for a loss on a ball carrier – junior Dace Draper hitting the runner high and finishing him off.
The Vikings punted to their own 35.
Guthrie picked up a first down with his legs, but the drive was sparked by a 20-yard carry to the 1-yard line by Lulay up the middle.
Westood took a handoff to the right tackle for the touchdown, the PAT giving Spring Creek a 14-0 lead with 39 seconds remaining in the period.
The Spartans’ defense stood strong on the ensuing drive, stops being made by Buzzetti and Draper.
Lulay and senior Cameron Grant also made tackles, the Vikings turning the ball over on downs on a tipped pass by junior Devin Holmes.
Westwood nearly picked up a first down with a nine-yard carry and broke a counter play 25 yards for six on the next play.
The conversion was unsuccessful but the Spartans rolled to a 20-0 lead.
South Tahoe was forced to punt, junior Kyle Owsley making some big plays defensively – stopping a run to the left for a loss and breaking up a third-down pass.
Spring Creek was also forced to kick, a hold immediately setting the Spartans way behind the chains.
Field position went from the 43 to the South Tahoe 43 – then to the goal line.
Tarwater fired a missile on a slant route to Morales, who took the ball in stride and screeched to the end zone.
The extra point was blocked by Lulay, Spring Creek on top 20-6 with 7:50 on the clock.
Westwood, Lulay, Westwood, Lulay.
The chains were moved by Westwood with two carried off the right side, Lulay taking a toss play left for 28 yards to the South Tahoe 29.
Westwood scored on the same play as his previous touchdown, coming back because of a hold.
Lulay picked up the slack, the yards, breaking up the left side and breaking tackles for a 33-yard gain.
On 3rd-and-goal from the 5, the Spartans lined up in a power look and went to the weak side with a toss to Lulay for a rushing TD.
The PAT extended the lead to 27-6 with 4:25 remaining in the half.
The Vikings struck quickly.
Tarwater unleashed a deep ball down the right side, and Morales went up high and made a big-time catch and run for a 72-yard touchdown.
The two-pointer failed, but the Vikings pulled to within 27-12 with 3:30 remaining.
Spring Creek’s following drive ended with a drop on a perfectly-thrown deep shot down the left side by Guthrie, forcing a punt.
The Spartans put high heat on Tarwater and the ball was jarred loose, senior Payton Bockness pouncing on the pigskin at the South Tahoe 25.
Lulay carried the rock to the five around the left edge after squeezing through a hole in the middle, and Guthrie received a great push from his offensive line for a four-yard dive up the gut.
The PAT took the game to halftime with Spring Creek up 34-12.
In the second half, both offenses struggled in the early going.
South Tahoe appeared to make the ballgame a battle on 4th-and-2, a 52-yard pitch and catch from Tarwater to Morales coming off the board because of a holding penalty.
Spring Creek eventually forced a turnover on downs, and the Spartans made the Vikings pay.
From the South Tahoe 41, Guthrie connected with a wide-open Dane Kelly (junior) in stride for the straw the broke the camel’s back.
Buzzetti lined up in the backfield and drove home the extra point, giving Spring Creek a 41-12 lead with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter.
The Spartans improved to 2-1 in league play of the Division 3A North with a 41-12 victory.
Spring Creek will play at 7 p.m. Friday, in Dayton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.