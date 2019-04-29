SPRING CREEK – With two blowout victories in Saturday’s doubleheader, the Spring Creek baseball team solidified its position for the No. 2 seed in the 3A North standings.
The Spartans won 13-3 in the six innings in the first game, Spring Creek shutting down the show in the top of the third inning by a final score 16-0 in its senior-day contest.
Game One
In the bottom of the first inning, the Spartans notched their most successful frame of the ballgame – piling up six runs.
Junior Kyle Owsley led off with a base knock, senior Brock Gilligan following with a single to the outfield – an error in center allowing Owsley to score.
The string of knocks continued with a single by senior Jay King, senior Max Shanks adding another – junior Adam Davis driving in a run with a double.
Junior Tanner Knudsen crossed another run with a base knock, and junior Cameron Dockery tallied a single – giving Spring Creek seven hits in a row before a strikeout put one away.
Senior Terren Mitton smacked an RBI base knock, opening a 6-0 lead.
In the top of the second, Sparks went down in order for the second time – King making an unassisted out at first base and Shanks punching out consecutive batters with a looking and a swinging K.
In the home half, King led off with a single and error in right field gave him extra bases.
He scored from an RBI double by Davis – his second of the game – Davis opening an 8-0 lead as he crossed.
In the top of the third, the Railroaders scored their first run.
Senior James Testerman struck out the first batter, but Jorge Aparicio reached on an error at shortstop – advancing to second on a base knock by Noah Aparicio and scoring on a two-out double by Tanner Crowe – Testerman fanning two in the frame, Spring Creek shutting down the inning with a 7-6-2 out on Crowe’s double to save a run.
Owsley reached with an error at second to lead off the bottom half, scoring on an RBI double by Gilligan.
Following a strikeout, Gilligan scored on a 6-3 fielder’s choice – Davis driving in another run and scoring on a two-out error in right field.
Sparks notched its final-two runs in the top of the fourth – opening the frame with power.
Bradley Fierro led off with a double and scored on the next at-bat, Andrew Harrison sending a deep fly over the fence for a two-run bomb.
Joshua Lax followed with a single for three straight hits, but senior Brendyn Taylor struck out two of the next-three batters and forced a groundout.
With two away in the bottom of the sixth, Spring Creek provided the last offense – an error at shortstop allowing the rally.
Gilligan ripped an RBI triple to left field and crossed Owsley, an error at short giving Gilligan the green light to roll home.
The Spartans ended the game with a 10-run lead and the score at 13-3.
Game Two
The Railroaders’ best inning was in the top of the first, going for three straight two-out singles – loading the bases with knocks by Fierro, Harrison and a dribbler down the third-base line by Daniel Lara.
However, Gilligan fielded a chopper back to the mound for a 1-3 groundout to Shanks at first base.
Senior Clay Campbell led off with a base knock to right field never slowed down, an error allowing him to touch all the bases – opening a 1-0 lead with an inside-the-park job.
King reached with a one-out error at third base, scoring as senior Hunter Buzzetti reached third with an error in right.
Gilligan struck out the side in the top of the second, allowing just a single to Noah Aparicio.
Spring Creek blew the game wide open in the home half.
Taylor reached on a dropped-third strike, stole second base and scored on an RBI single by senior Colton Wiley.
Wiley crossed on an RBI from Campbell – who also stole second – scoring on a triple by Gilligan.
Gilligan was plated from an RBI single to left by King, Shanks following with a base knock.
Boom.
Buzzetti turned on a pitch – launching a high fly ball to left field that kept carrying – blasting a three-run homer.
He hit the first home run of his career on May 5, 2018, in the first game of a doubleheader against the Railroaders, in Sparks.
The crank opened a 9-0 lead.
Testerman continued the torrid hitting with a double, scoring on an RBI single by Taylor.
Wiley followed with his second hit of the game, and Mitton reached on an error at short – Campbell poking an RBI base knock.
Gilligan added another RBI single, Shanks driving in a run on a 6-4 fielder’s choice – reaching first and breaking up a double play – King thrown out at second base after drawing a walk.
Buzzetti came back around for his second AB of the frame, slapping an RBI single – scoring Shanks for the final run of the game.
Spring Creek – with an all-elder lineup – wrapped up its home contests with a 16-0 victory on senior day.
The Spartans improved to 18-6 in league play, Sparks finishing its road slate and falling to 0-24 in the Division 3A North.
Stats
Spring Creek pitching: Gilligan 2 IP 4 H 0 R 0 BB 3 K. King 1 IP 0 H 0 R 0 BB 1 K.
Spring Creek batting: Campbell 3-3 3 RBI 3 R, Buzzetti 2-3 4 RBI 1 R, Gilligan 2-3 2 RBI 2 R, Wiley 2-3 RBI 2 R, King 1-2 RBI 2 R, Testerman 1-2 R, Taylor 1-2 RBI 2 R, Shanks 1-3 RBI 2 R, Mitton R. 2B: Campbell, Testerman. 3b: Gilligan. HR: Buzzetti.
Up Next
The No. 2 Spartans hold a two-game lead over both Elko (16-8) and Fallon (16-8), the Indians owning the head-to-head over Spring Creek but the Spartans possessing the tiebreaker over Fallon.
Spring Creek will finish its regular season with a three-game road series against the Panthers (13-11 in league), first pitch set for 2 p.m. Friday at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
With a pair of doubleheader victories Saturday over Fallon by scores of 14-9 and 8-3, North Valleys has clinched a position in the regional tournament – Lowry currently 10-14 in the 3A North but already being swept by the Panthers.
