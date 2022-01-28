Spartans score, didn't defend Vaqueros

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys basketball team had its moments Friday night, but the Spartans did not defend the Vaqueros.

Fernley hung up points in rapid succession early and often, easing to a 76-58 victory.

On the game’s first possession, Fernley found the board with an And-1 on the left block by senior Carson Kingston — plus the free throw.

The advantage went to 5-0 on a pair of free throws from senior Ryan Gamsby, and junior Jake Cummins grabbed a loose ball for a 7-0 cushion.

Spring Creek’s first bucket came at the 4:45 mark, senior Christian Schmidt nailing a corner three from an inbound pass by junior Maddox Moye.

The Spartans left Kingston wide open in the middle from inbound set for a bunny, but Moye cashed a three from the right wing on a feed from senior Kayden Boyle — Spring Creek cutting the deficit to three with a 6-2 run.

Kingston tagged a tough step-back jumper on the baseline, but Schmidt dropped a high-arching triple — his second — and trimming the margin to two at 11-9.

Kingston pushed the Fernley lead back to three with a free throw, and Cummins scored on the right block after a nice penetration and drop from senior Joshua Cartagena.

Entering the second quarter, the Vaqueros led by five at 14-9.

Fernley started the second as did the first —quickly — Gamsby railing a three and Kingston reaching double digits as he stepped through traffic and scored with his left.

Boyle scored inside for the Spartans, but the Vaqueros responded with a deuce by Cummins at close range.

Junior Jett Caudle grabbed a loose ball and finished at the rim, but junior David Hutchison — who has shown the hot hand as of late — tagged a rainbow trey for Spring Creek.

Fernley got sloppy with the ball on offense and lazy on defense, leading to a wide-open corner three for junior Klayten Piippo.

The Spartans cut the lead to three with an outlet pass from senior Jacob Marizza to a leaking-ahead Boyle, forcing a timeout.

From the reset, Kingston pushed the Vaqueros’ lead back to five.

Piippo ran the floor and scored from another outlet by Marizza, but Fernley scored five points in a hurry with a three by Gamsby and a put-back by Kingston.

Marizza grabbed his own missed and followed up for a bucket on the opposite block, but the Vaqueros gashed the Spartans to close the half.

Cartagena hammered a three, Caudle finished through a foul on the break, Gamsby splashed his third three of the frame and Kingston kicked to the corner near the end of the period — Cartagena blasting his second triple of the quarter.

As the break, Fernley rolled up a 17-point lead with the score at 41-24 — closing the half on an 11-0 streak.

Piippo continued to shoot the ball well, opening the third with a corner three — but Gamsby rode his hot hand for a triple on the other side.

Boyle dished from the paint to the corner, Piippo railing his third trey of the game — but Caudle scored inside for Fernley.

At the line, Boyle went 1-for-2 — Cartagena hitting a long two and scoring from a steal for the Vaqueros.

The lead went to 21 in transition after a Spring Creek turnover, sophomore Garrett Harjo scoring a cherry-picking layup for a 52-31 advantage.

Junior Landon Albisu was fouled and made one free throw, but the Spartans did not defend the arc once again — Cartagena smoking his third three.

Cartagena then went to the line and buried both attempts, opening a 57-32 lead.

The Vaqueros collapsed and left Schmidt open for his third three, but Spring Creek lost No. 24 Williams — not listed on Fernley’s roster — sticking a corner three.

Gamsby hit a pair of free throws for Fernley, but Schmidt stayed red-hot with his fourth triple for the Spartans.

Williams shook his defender with a hesitation move and a bank, but senior Josh Billat scored quickly on the other end.

Spring Creek posted its best offensive frame with 16 points, but the Spartans didn’t help themselves defensively — unable to afford to trade buckets.

Fernley tacked on 24 points in the third and led 65-40 going to the fourth.

Gamsby opened the fourth with a pair of free throws, and Albisu made 1-of-2 for the Spartans.

He then made an aggressive drive from the elbow for a bank, and Boyle dropped a pair of freebies.

Caudle broke Spring Creek’s defense with a penetration dribble down the left side for an And-1 plus the free throw.

Moye made a sweet pass toward the middle to Billat, who grabbed his own miss for an And-1 with the freebie for an old-fashioned three.

Senior Connor Wilkie also collected his own rebound for a tip-in, but senior JR Reyes stuck a long two from the right side for Fernley.

Schmidt rolled off his fourth three, and Piippo made a backdoor cut for a reverse layup.

Hutchison made a free throw and dropped a runner on the right side — despite a goaltend — trimming the lead to 14.

But, Cartagena made a pair of free throws for Fernley — as did Caudle.

The Vaqueros eased to an 18-point, 76=58 victory.

Fernley finished with four players in double digits, paced by 18 points from Gamsby — who hit four 3s — and 17 by Cartagena, who railed three triples.

Kingston scored all 14 of his points in the first half, and Caudle finished with 11 points.

Spring Creek was paced by 15 points — all coming courtesy of five 3s — by Schmidt, and Piippo canned three 3s and closed with 13 points.

Boyle finished with seven points, Hutchison added six, Albisu and Billat tallied five apiece and the Spartans’ scoring was closed with a three for Moye and a deuce each for Marizza and Wilkie.

Fernley’s offense was capped by six points each for Williams and Cummings and two apiece for Harjo and Reyes.

FERNLEY — 14 — 27 — 24 — 11 — 76 Total

SPRING CREEK — 9 — 15 — 16 — 18 — 58 Total

Up Next

Spring Creek will close its home stand at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Dayton (5-7 overall, 1-4 in league as of Thursday).

In the first matchup, the Spartans came up a point short in a 48-47 contest on Jan. 8, in Dayton.

