SPRING CREEK – As the Spring Creek football team enters its second week of the 2018 season, the Spartans have a couple positives before Friday’s home opener even kicks off.
They aren’t facing possible state champion Fallon on the road, and they are playing in front of the Spring Creek faithful for the first time.
The Spartans (0-1) are facing Lowry (2-0, 1-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday in Spring Creek.
The Buckaroos appear to be a team on the rise, narrowly defeating Pahrump Valley in a non-league game by a final score of 41-40 and outlasting the Railroaders of Sparks at home last week in a 35-22 ballgame.
Spring Creek is looking to put the taste of 48-6 loss to the Greenwave out of its collective mouth, a game in which the Spartans trailed 41-0 at halftime.
“There were a combination of things that hurt us last week. Fallon is really good, and we didn’t do what we do well,” said Spring Creek coach Mike Tournahu. “We dropped a lot of balls, missed a lot of tackles and didn’t execute. I thought we blocked fairly well sometimes, and sometimes we were just over-matched. We’re working to get better at everything.”
In Lowry’s Division 3A-North opening win over Sparks, the Buckaroos did damage on the ground.
Senior quarterback Brendan Domire did not dismantle the Railroaders with his arm, but he blew up Sparks with his legs.
Carrying the ball 21 times, Domire totaled 161 rushing yards – scoring four touchdowns.
As a team, Lowry rushed for 304 yards on 47 totes, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Domire was just 2-for-12 throwing the football, but one of his completions resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Scottie Smith.
Domire had quite the ballgame, also picking off a pass on defense.
“Lowry has some big receivers and they have good running backs,” Tournahu said.
On the outside, Domire has the option to hurl the ball to 6-foot-4 senior Dorsey Naveran or Smith, who stands at 6-foot-3.
The Bucks have a very-capable backfield to aid Domire’s ground attack, including dangerous sophomore Anthony Peterson, who has rushed for 134 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.
“Peterson was good for them as a freshman and he’s really good now,” Tournahu said. “The (Jace) Mentaberry kid is good too.”
Spring Creek’s defense may not be tested as much as it was against Fallon, but the Spartans need to cut down on yards allowed in both facets of the Lowry offense.
The Greenwave were as balanced as they could be against Spring Creek, passing for 235 yards and rushing for 232.
Offensively, Spring Creek was forced to throw the ball in the attempt to play catch-up after falling behind by a wide margin.
The Spartans hope to build on a ground game that was held to 36 yards on 19 carries, stopped short of a two-yard average (1.9).
Spring Creek passed for 113 yards, but 75 of the total came on one play – sophomore QB Jeff Guthrie connecting with junior Kyle Owsley on a field flipper – the drive capped by the Spartans’ only touchdown, a rushing score by Guthrie.
The Spartans will look the turn the tide of a blowout loss into a home-opening win, kicking off with the Buckaroos of Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday in Spring Creek.
