SPRING CREEK — The Division 3A state wrestling field is still looking up.

At the top of the heap is Spring Creek, and the Spartans are looking to stay there for the fourth-consecutive season.

Despite graduating two state champions and six qualifiers to the 2019 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, the Spartans are still a fully-loaded machine after winning each of the last-three state titles.

In the 2018-2019 season, Spring Creek won its fourth straight regional title, third-consecutive state title, dominated the 3A North duals and closed with an 18-1 mark in all duals.

Coming Back

Spring Creek returns 12 of 18 qualifiers to the 3A state tourney, including three state champions and three grapplers who finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.

Leading the charge will be junior Chase Milligan, the defending 106-pound state champion.

Head coach Wade Pehrson expects Milligan to compete in the 113-pound division this season, coming off his 52-3 record during his sophomore year.

At the state tourney, his dominance was on full display — pinning each of his three opponents and never taking a match past the 1:16 mark.

He claimed the championship with a pin in 1:16 versus Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods.

Pehrson expects 2019 132-pound state champ Riley Fuchs to compete at the same weight during his senior campaign.

Last season, he finished with a 39-10 overall record — closing the state tourney with a 3-0 mark, two pins and a win by major decision.

His lone match that did not end by pinfall at state came in the final, defeating Western’s Mackenzie Sulliban by a score of 12-1.

Now-junior Q Boyd won the 2019 state title at 138 pounds, finishing the year with a 46-15 record and a 3-0 record at state with a pair wins by pinfall.

After pinning each of his first-two opponents, Boyd found the high side of a competitive match in the championship — besting Fernley’s Kyle Jones by a tally of 9-6.

Boyd will compete in the 152-pound class this season.

Senior Jeff Guthrie was the state runner-up at 195 pounds and will remain in the division in his last year.

As a junior, he posted a 42-10 record and went 2-1 at the state tournament with two pins.

Guthrie — the 2018 state champ as a sophomore — was mere seconds away from repeating.

Boulder City’s Jimmy Dunagan flipped the score late, earning a 3-2 victory in the state final.

Like Guthrie, 2018 state champion Beau Chacon will also look to regain his place atop the podium as a junior.

As a freshman, he won the 152-pound state championship — finishing as the 160-pound runner-up during his sophomore season.

Chacon rattled off a 53-7 record and closed 2-1 at state — opening with a pinfall victory and a win by major decision.

In the state final, he came up short in a 7-4 loss to Sparks’ Tyler Green.

Senior Kodis Campbell will look to take a jump from second to first during his final year of high school wrestling

He was the 2019 runner-up at 120 pounds and will likely compete at 126 pounds this season.

Last year, he went 39-10 and 2-1 at state — pinning his first two opponents — falling a point short in a low-scoring, 3-2 loss to Virgin Valley’s Vicente Pinto in the 120-pound state final.

A quartet of grapplers will attempt to build on third-place finishes last season.

Senior Jacob Taylor went 3-1 with three wins by fall during the 2019 state tourney at 113 pounds, pinning Western’s Anjelo Vigilia in the consolation championship in 1:28.

His lone loss came when he was pinned in 1:44 by Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht in the state semifinal.

Taylor will wrestle 120 pounds as a senior.

As a freshman, Terron Mogensen made big strides as the season progressed.

Like Taylor, he also won the consolation championship — finishing the state tournament with a 3-1 record and one win by fall.

His lone loss came to senior teammate and 126-pound state champion Josh Tripp, Mogensen winning the third-fourth match by a 4-2 decision over Western’s Kevin Jaimes.

Mogensen has put on some size and will jump two weight classes to the 138-pound division.

Junior Bear Browne lost his first 132-pound match during the state tournament as a sophomore by a score of 8-5 against Virgin Valley’s Gage Woods, but Browne bounced back in a big way — pinning each of his next three opponents.

In the consolation championship, he avenged his lone defeat and pinned Woods in 2:56.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senior Hunter Hood also took third place as a junior, competing at 220 pounds — staying in the division once again for his final season.

Hood lost for the first and only time during the 3A state semifinal in a 3-1 decision versus Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi, the eventual state runner-up.

Bouncing back, Hood closed the state tourney with a 3-1 record on consecutive pins — including a win by fall against Elko’s Darin Legrand in the consolation final.

As a sophomore, Aiden Painter qualified for state at 113 pounds.

He won his quarterfinal contest by fall over Moapa Valley’s Austin Tafoya in 5:56 but followed with a loss by fall to Virgin Valley’s Rudy Cannon in 54 seconds and dropped a 5-3 decision to Vigilia in the consolation semifinal.

Painter will compete in the 120-pound weight class during his junior year.

Spring Creek’s 12th and final returning state qualifier from last season is senior heavyweight Nick Ortega.

In his first season as a junior, Ortega marched his way to the big dance.

In the 285-pound division, he opened with a loss by fall to Mojave’s Ivan Parra and lost a 5-1 decision Boulder City’s Mike Kaposta.

Key Newcomers

Coach Pehrson expects considerable contributions from three freshmen, all wrestling within the same weight class.

Look for big things from 106-pounders Jake Bradford, Wesley Ricaporte and Colton Browne.

Key Losses

While the Spartans have reloaded with an already-proven bunch, a large void was left by several graduations.

Along with the Spartans’ third-consecutive state title, Dyllan Fuchs also locked down his third straight championship.

Winning the crown at 145 pounds, Fuchs capped a brilliant career and a record-setting season — finishing the year with a 60-4 overall record — winning 45 matches by pinfall.

He set program records for wins and pins in a single season.

Fuchs finished fourth all-time at Spring Creek for wins, posting an overall record of 182-40 with 113 victories by fall.

He claimed two state championships at 138 pounds and his final at 145 pounds.

Fuchs will wrestle for Colorado Mesa University, in Grand Junction, where he will be joined by a Spring Creek teammate.

Josh Tripp won the 126-pound state title in his final year with the Spartans, earning an 11-2 major decision win over Lowry’s Taylor Corak in the state final for his first state championship after placing second as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second once again as a junior.

He closed his career with a 169-42 record with the Spartans, including a remarkable 114 wins by fall.

Clay Campbell closed the 2019 season as the state runner-up to the title at 170 pounds.

He won his first match by fall in 1:15 versus Moapa Valley’s Hayden Redd, earning a 15-6 major decision over Mojave’s Sebastian James in the semifinal.

In the championship, Campbell lost by major decision with the score at 12-2 to Fallon’s Sean McCormick — who became the Greenwave’s first-ever four-time state champion.

Austin Wirth gave Spring Creek two placers in the 138-pound division — joining state champion Boyd — Wirth finishing with a 3-1 record at state.

His lone loss came in a 4-2 decision against Jones — later avenged by Boyd in the state final — Wirth closing with consecutive wins by decision, defeating Chaparral’s Marc Gonzalez 9-4 in the third-fourth match.

Caden Constable finished fourth at state in his senior season, wrestling at 152 pounds.

He closed the state tourney with a 2-2 record, losing his first match in a 3-2 decision against Valley’s Xzavier Maheia.

He bounced back with consecutive wins by fall in 1:59 against Elko’s Brandon Mariluch and Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in 4:16.

In the third-fourth match, Constable lost a 3-1 decision versus Moapa Valley’s Russell Bodily.

Cody Jenkins also went 2-2 in the 182-pound division, posting one win by fall.

He pinned Boulder City’s Thorsten Balmer in 4:49 before losing a 14-5 major decision to Elko’s Carl Hansen — the eventual state champ — but Jenkins answered with a 3-0 victory over Sparks’ Jasper Melver.

In the consolation championship, Jenkins lost a 10-4 decision to Mohave’s Mekhi Brown.

Go Time

Spring Creek will open its competitive season Thursday during the Borah (Idaho) Duals, wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Buck’s Bags Duals, in Boise, Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.