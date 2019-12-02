Spring Creek returns 12 of 18 qualifiers to the 3A state tourney, including three state champions and three grapplers who finished as runners-up in their respective weight classes.
Leading the charge will be junior Chase Milligan, the defending 106-pound state champion.
Head coach Wade Pehrson expects Milligan to compete in the 113-pound division this season, coming off his 52-3 record during his sophomore year.
At the state tourney, his dominance was on full display — pinning each of his three opponents and never taking a match past the 1:16 mark.
He claimed the championship with a pin in 1:16 versus Virgin Valley’s Ethan Woods.
Pehrson expects 2019 132-pound state champ Riley Fuchs to compete at the same weight during his senior campaign.
Last season, he finished with a 39-10 overall record — closing the state tourney with a 3-0 mark, two pins and a win by major decision.
His lone match that did not end by pinfall at state came in the final, defeating Western’s Mackenzie Sulliban by a score of 12-1.
Now-junior Q Boyd won the 2019 state title at 138 pounds, finishing the year with a 46-15 record and a 3-0 record at state with a pair wins by pinfall.
After pinning each of his first-two opponents, Boyd found the high side of a competitive match in the championship — besting Fernley’s Kyle Jones by a tally of 9-6.
Boyd will compete in the 152-pound class this season.
Senior Jeff Guthrie was the state runner-up at 195 pounds and will remain in the division in his last year.
As a junior, he posted a 42-10 record and went 2-1 at the state tournament with two pins.
Guthrie — the 2018 state champ as a sophomore — was mere seconds away from repeating.
Boulder City’s Jimmy Dunagan flipped the score late, earning a 3-2 victory in the state final.
Like Guthrie, 2018 state champion Beau Chacon will also look to regain his place atop the podium as a junior.
As a freshman, he won the 152-pound state championship — finishing as the 160-pound runner-up during his sophomore season.
Chacon rattled off a 53-7 record and closed 2-1 at state — opening with a pinfall victory and a win by major decision.
In the state final, he came up short in a 7-4 loss to Sparks’ Tyler Green.
Senior Kodis Campbell will look to take a jump from second to first during his final year of high school wrestling
He was the 2019 runner-up at 120 pounds and will likely compete at 126 pounds this season.
Last year, he went 39-10 and 2-1 at state — pinning his first two opponents — falling a point short in a low-scoring, 3-2 loss to Virgin Valley’s Vicente Pinto in the 120-pound state final.
A quartet of grapplers will attempt to build on third-place finishes last season.
Senior Jacob Taylor went 3-1 with three wins by fall during the 2019 state tourney at 113 pounds, pinning Western’s Anjelo Vigilia in the consolation championship in 1:28.
His lone loss came when he was pinned in 1:44 by Elko’s Zeth Kinterknecht in the state semifinal.
Taylor will wrestle 120 pounds as a senior.
As a freshman, Terron Mogensen made big strides as the season progressed.
Like Taylor, he also won the consolation championship — finishing the state tournament with a 3-1 record and one win by fall.
His lone loss came to senior teammate and 126-pound state champion Josh Tripp, Mogensen winning the third-fourth match by a 4-2 decision over Western’s Kevin Jaimes.
Mogensen has put on some size and will jump two weight classes to the 138-pound division.
Junior Bear Browne lost his first 132-pound match during the state tournament as a sophomore by a score of 8-5 against Virgin Valley’s Gage Woods, but Browne bounced back in a big way — pinning each of his next three opponents.
In the consolation championship, he avenged his lone defeat and pinned Woods in 2:56.
Senior Hunter Hood also took third place as a junior, competing at 220 pounds — staying in the division once again for his final season.
Hood lost for the first and only time during the 3A state semifinal in a 3-1 decision versus Fernley’s Setriano Pirrodi, the eventual state runner-up.
Bouncing back, Hood closed the state tourney with a 3-1 record on consecutive pins — including a win by fall against Elko’s Darin Legrand in the consolation final.
As a sophomore, Aiden Painter qualified for state at 113 pounds.
He won his quarterfinal contest by fall over Moapa Valley’s Austin Tafoya in 5:56 but followed with a loss by fall to Virgin Valley’s Rudy Cannon in 54 seconds and dropped a 5-3 decision to Vigilia in the consolation semifinal.
Painter will compete in the 120-pound weight class during his junior year.
Spring Creek’s 12th and final returning state qualifier from last season is senior heavyweight Nick Ortega.
In his first season as a junior, Ortega marched his way to the big dance.
In the 285-pound division, he opened with a loss by fall to Mojave’s Ivan Parra and lost a 5-1 decision Boulder City’s Mike Kaposta.
Key Newcomers
Coach Pehrson expects considerable contributions from three freshmen, all wrestling within the same weight class.
Look for big things from 106-pounders Jake Bradford, Wesley Ricaporte and Colton Browne.
Key Losses
While the Spartans have reloaded with an already-proven bunch, a large void was left by several graduations.
Along with the Spartans’ third-consecutive state title, Dyllan Fuchs also locked down his third straight championship.
Winning the crown at 145 pounds, Fuchs capped a brilliant career and a record-setting season — finishing the year with a 60-4 overall record — winning 45 matches by pinfall.
He set program records for wins and pins in a single season.
Fuchs finished fourth all-time at Spring Creek for wins, posting an overall record of 182-40 with 113 victories by fall.
He claimed two state championships at 138 pounds and his final at 145 pounds.
Josh Tripp won the 126-pound state title in his final year with the Spartans, earning an 11-2 major decision win over Lowry’s Taylor Corak in the state final for his first state championship after placing second as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore and second once again as a junior.
He closed his career with a 169-42 record with the Spartans, including a remarkable 114 wins by fall.
Clay Campbell closed the 2019 season as the state runner-up to the title at 170 pounds.
He won his first match by fall in 1:15 versus Moapa Valley’s Hayden Redd, earning a 15-6 major decision over Mojave’s Sebastian James in the semifinal.
In the championship, Campbell lost by major decision with the score at 12-2 to Fallon’s Sean McCormick — who became the Greenwave’s first-ever four-time state champion.
Austin Wirth gave Spring Creek two placers in the 138-pound division — joining state champion Boyd — Wirth finishing with a 3-1 record at state.
His lone loss came in a 4-2 decision against Jones — later avenged by Boyd in the state final — Wirth closing with consecutive wins by decision, defeating Chaparral’s Marc Gonzalez 9-4 in the third-fourth match.
Caden Constable finished fourth at state in his senior season, wrestling at 152 pounds.
He closed the state tourney with a 2-2 record, losing his first match in a 3-2 decision against Valley’s Xzavier Maheia.
He bounced back with consecutive wins by fall in 1:59 against Elko’s Brandon Mariluch and Fernley’s Jackson Chapin in 4:16.
In the third-fourth match, Constable lost a 3-1 decision versus Moapa Valley’s Russell Bodily.
Cody Jenkins also went 2-2 in the 182-pound division, posting one win by fall.
He pinned Boulder City’s Thorsten Balmer in 4:49 before losing a 14-5 major decision to Elko’s Carl Hansen — the eventual state champ — but Jenkins answered with a 3-0 victory over Sparks’ Jasper Melver.
In the consolation championship, Jenkins lost a 10-4 decision to Mohave’s Mekhi Brown.
Go Time
Spring Creek will open its competitive season Thursday during the Borah (Idaho) Duals, wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Buck’s Bags Duals, in Boise, Idaho.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, right, wrestles during the Evanston Invitational, in Evanston, Wyoming. Chacon won the 160-pound division with a 3-0 record with three pins, and the Spartans took home the team title with a score of 215 points. Dyllan Fuchs and Chase Milligan also won their weight classes, Fuchs going 4-0 with four pins at 145 pounds and Milligan finishing 3-0 with two pins in the 106-pound class.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, right, pins an opponent during the Christmas Clash, on Dec. 15, 2018, at Legacy Events Center, in Farmington, Utah. Hood won the 220-pound division with a 5-0 record with five wins by pinfall. Spring Creek took first place in the team standings with 330 points, besting second-place Syracuse's (Utah) total of 199 by 131 points.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, top, rolls an opponent to his back during the Reno Tournament of Champions. Hood placed fifth in the 220-pound division with a 6-2 record, winning five matches by pinfall. The Spartans placed 12th out of 128 teams, scoring 112.5 points.
The Spring Creek wrestling team is shown with its second-place trophy from the Sierra Nevada Classic, at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, in Reno. The runner-up finish was the best in program history for the Spartans in the event, Spring Creek also setting a school record by placing eight grapplers in their respective weight classes at the Sierra Nevada Classic.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, top, controls the arm and locks the ankle of an opponent. Chacon finished undefeated during the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals and won the 160-pound title of the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational. Spring Creek won each of its duals in Kimberly and took first place in the Buhl Invitational by a wide margin, opening a 103.5-point lead over second place.
Competing for Spring Creek's junior varsity, Austin Wirth, back left, takes down Buhl's (Idaho) Adam Mings during the third-fourth match in the 138-pound division of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Jan. 12, 2019. Wirth finished with a 6-1 record – posting two wins by fall, one by tech fall and another by major decision – placing third with a 7-5 decision over Mings.
Spring Creek's Jacob Taylor, far, prepares to pin Reno's Landen Keller during the fifth-sixth match in the 113-pound division of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Taylor won the match by fall and placed fifth, finishing with a 4-2 record and three victories by fall.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan pins Lowry's Isaiah Blanco in the 106-pound final during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Milligan finished with a 5-0 record and four pins. The Spartans won the team championship by 131.5 points, Spring Creek finishing with 312 points and Minico (Idaho) taking second with 180.5 points.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, right, takes down Lowry's Taylor Corak in the 126-pound championship during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Tripp won the match by a score of 11-2, closing with a 5-0 record and notching four pins.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, takes down Buhl's (Idaho) AJ Dominguez in the 195-pound semifinal round during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Guthrie won the match by fall at the 1:30 mark and took home the championship with a fall victory in 2:41 over Douglas' Chad Singer. Guthrie finished with a 4-0 record and won each match by pinfall.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, back, sets his hooks and tries to maintain his hold of a single-wing in the 138-pound championship of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational against Yerington's Dante Reviglio. Reviglio escaped and won the championship with a 3-2 decision, Boyd finishing in second place and closing with a 4-1 record and three wins by fall.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, top, pins Minico's (Idaho) Johnny Aguilar in the third minute of the 220-pound consolation semifinal during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Hood placed third with a fall victory over Fernley's Setriano Pirrodi and went 3-2, each of his victories coming by fall.
Spring Creek's Bear Browne, right, tries to escape from the bottom position against Twin Falls' (Idaho) Anthony Maldonado during the 132-pound consolation final of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Maldonado won the match by a final score of 11-4, but Browne took fourth place and went 4-2 in the tournament.
Spring Creek's Clay Campbell, bottom, goes for a single-leg takedown against Fernley's Carter Chapin in the 170-pound consolation semifinal during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Campbell won the match by fall in 4:33 and finished with a 3-2 record and two pins, placing fourth in the the tournament.
Spring Creek's Caden Constable, top, hooks the head of Yerington's Justin Barnes in a 152-pound match during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Constable placed fifth and finished 5-2, posting each of his wins by pinfall.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan celebrates Jan. 12, 2019, after winning the 106-pound final of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. He claimed the 106-pound championship of the Tiger Grizz Invitational, at Skyline High School, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Spartans took fourth place in the team standings.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs puts the clamps on a North Valleys opponent just before winning the match by fall during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. The Spartans went 8-0 in the duals, as did Fuchs, who notched seven pins. Spring Creek finished with a combined record of 112-8.
Spring Creek's Riley Fuchs locks down on both wings of a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. He finished with an 8-0 record with seven wins by fall at 132 pounds.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan, top, drives Lowry's Isaiah Blanco to his back for a pin during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Milligan went 8-0 with five wins by fall in the 106-pound division.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, far, elevates for a double-leg takedown against a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Boyd finished with an 8-0 record with five pins at 138 pounds.
Spring Creek's Kodis Cambell, top, makes a reversal late in the third period and earns a win by decision against North Valleys' Trey Walters during the Division 3A North duals. Campbell finished with an 8-0 mark with three pins in the 120-pound weight class.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, applies pressure to the neck of a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. At 195 pounds, Guthrie finished with an 8-0 record with three pins.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs locks down on a head and arm against Fernley's Jared Caulk during the 2019 Division 3A North regional semifinal in Fernley, earning a pin in 1:09. Fuchs won the 145-pound division with a 3-0 record and three wins by fall.
The Spring Creek wresting team is shown following the Division 3A North regional tournament, in Fernley. The Spartans crowned eight regional champions and qualified all-18 wrestlers for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, one in each division and all-four non-scoring members. Spring Creek won its fourth straight regional championship.
The Spring Creek Spartans pose with their medals and the Division 3A Nevada state championship trophy at Winnemucca Events Center. The Spartans won the state title by 153 points, scoring 256 points and besting second-place Virgin Valley's total of 83 points. For Spring Creek, the victory marked the third-consecutive state championship.
Spring Creek's Kodis Campbell, left, earns a point for an escape Sagainst Virgin Valley's Vicente Pinto during the Division 3A Nevada state 120-pound championship. Pinto won the match by a 3-2 decision.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, right, takes down Sparks' Tyler Green during the 160-pound Division 3A state championship at Winnemucca Events Center. After trailing 2-1, Green made a 6-2 run to close the match and won the state title 7-4.
Spring Creek's Clay Campbell, left, tries to avoid a takedown by Fallon's Sean McCormick during the Division 3A 170-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. McCormick became Fallon's first-ever four-time state championship with a 12-2, major-decision victory.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, scores a point for an escape against Boulder City's Jimmy Dunagan during the 195-pound Division 3A state championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Dunagan scored late points for a 3-2 victory.
Spring Creek's Jacob Taylor, top, takes down Western's Anjel Vigilia during the third-fourth match of the Division 3A state wrestling tournament at Winnemucca Events Center. Taylor won the match by fall in 1:28.
Spring Creek's Terron Mogensen, far, takes down Western's Kevin Jaimes during the third-fourth match of the 126-pound division of the 3A state tournament at Winnemucca Events Center. Mogensen won the match by a 4-2 decision.
Spring Creek's Cody Jenkins, left, goes for a single-leg takedown against Sparks' Jasper Melver during the 182-pound consolation semifinal at Winnemucca Events Center. Jenkins blanked Melver for a 3-0 decision.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs, right, lifts a single-leg and trips Lowy's Cade Bell during the Division 3A Nevada state 145-pound championship match. Fuchs won the match by fall in 1:26 for his third-consecutive state title.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, right, takes down Lowy's Taylor Corak during the Division 3A Nevada state 126-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Tripp won the match by major decision with the score at 11-2.
Spring Creek's Riley Fuchs, top, takes down Western's Mackenzie Sulliban during the Division 3A Nevada state 132-pound championship match at Winnemucca Events Center. Fuchs won the state title by major decision with the score at 12-1.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, right, sprawls against a take-down attempt by Fernley's Kyle Jones late during the Division 3A Nevada state 138-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Boyd won the match by a 9-6 decision.
Spring Creek senior Dyllan Fuchs signs his national letter of intent at Spring Creek High School, planning to wrestle collegiately for Colorado Mesa University. Front row, from left: Chris Fuchs, Dyllan Fuchs, Stacy Fuchs and Riley Fuchs. Back row, from left: SCHS Principal Keith Walz, Spring Creek wrestling coach Wade Pehrson and grandparents Paula and Blaine Nichols.
Spring Creek senior Josh Tripp, center, holds his national letter of intent at Spring Creek High School. He has chosen to wrestle for Colorado Mesa University, where he will join forces with high school teammate Dyllan Fuchs. From left: SCHS Principal Keith Walz, Jeff Tripp, Josh Tripp, Wendy Tripp and SCHS wrestling coach Wade Pehrson.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, right, wrestles during the Evanston Invitational, in Evanston, Wyoming. Chacon won the 160-pound division with a 3-0 record with three pins, and the Spartans took home the team title with a score of 215 points. Dyllan Fuchs and Chase Milligan also won their weight classes, Fuchs going 4-0 with four pins at 145 pounds and Milligan finishing 3-0 with two pins in the 106-pound class.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, right, pins an opponent during the Christmas Clash, on Dec. 15, 2018, at Legacy Events Center, in Farmington, Utah. Hood won the 220-pound division with a 5-0 record with five wins by pinfall. Spring Creek took first place in the team standings with 330 points, besting second-place Syracuse's (Utah) total of 199 by 131 points.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, top, rolls an opponent to his back during the Reno Tournament of Champions. Hood placed fifth in the 220-pound division with a 6-2 record, winning five matches by pinfall. The Spartans placed 12th out of 128 teams, scoring 112.5 points.
The Spring Creek wrestling team is shown with its second-place trophy from the Sierra Nevada Classic, at Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center, in Reno. The runner-up finish was the best in program history for the Spartans in the event, Spring Creek also setting a school record by placing eight grapplers in their respective weight classes at the Sierra Nevada Classic.
Spring Creek's Clay Campbell, left, rocks back an opponent in Idaho. Campbell went unbeaten during the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals and the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational, winning the 170-pound weight class.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, top, controls the arm and locks the ankle of an opponent. Chacon finished undefeated during the Kimberly (Idaho) Duals and won the 160-pound title of the Buhl (Idaho) Invitational. Spring Creek won each of its duals in Kimberly and took first place in the Buhl Invitational by a wide margin, opening a 103.5-point lead over second place.
Competing for Spring Creek's junior varsity, Austin Wirth, back left, takes down Buhl's (Idaho) Adam Mings during the third-fourth match in the 138-pound division of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational on Jan. 12, 2019. Wirth finished with a 6-1 record – posting two wins by fall, one by tech fall and another by major decision – placing third with a 7-5 decision over Mings.
Spring Creek's Jacob Taylor, far, prepares to pin Reno's Landen Keller during the fifth-sixth match in the 113-pound division of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Taylor won the match by fall and placed fifth, finishing with a 4-2 record and three victories by fall.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan pins Lowry's Isaiah Blanco in the 106-pound final during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Milligan finished with a 5-0 record and four pins. The Spartans won the team championship by 131.5 points, Spring Creek finishing with 312 points and Minico (Idaho) taking second with 180.5 points.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, right, takes down Lowry's Taylor Corak in the 126-pound championship during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Tripp won the match by a score of 11-2, closing with a 5-0 record and notching four pins.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, takes down Buhl's (Idaho) AJ Dominguez in the 195-pound semifinal round during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Guthrie won the match by fall at the 1:30 mark and took home the championship with a fall victory in 2:41 over Douglas' Chad Singer. Guthrie finished with a 4-0 record and won each match by pinfall.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, back, sets his hooks and tries to maintain his hold of a single-wing in the 138-pound championship of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational against Yerington's Dante Reviglio. Reviglio escaped and won the championship with a 3-2 decision, Boyd finishing in second place and closing with a 4-1 record and three wins by fall.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood, top, pins Minico's (Idaho) Johnny Aguilar in the third minute of the 220-pound consolation semifinal during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Hood placed third with a fall victory over Fernley's Setriano Pirrodi and went 3-2, each of his victories coming by fall.
Spring Creek's Bear Browne, right, tries to escape from the bottom position against Twin Falls' (Idaho) Anthony Maldonado during the 132-pound consolation final of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Maldonado won the match by a final score of 11-4, but Browne took fourth place and went 4-2 in the tournament.
Spring Creek's Clay Campbell, bottom, goes for a single-leg takedown against Fernley's Carter Chapin in the 170-pound consolation semifinal during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Campbell won the match by fall in 4:33 and finished with a 3-2 record and two pins, placing fourth in the the tournament.
Spring Creek's Caden Constable, top, hooks the head of Yerington's Justin Barnes in a 152-pound match during the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. Constable placed fifth and finished 5-2, posting each of his wins by pinfall.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan celebrates Jan. 12, 2019, after winning the 106-pound final of the Spring Creek Kiwanis Invitational. He claimed the 106-pound championship of the Tiger Grizz Invitational, at Skyline High School, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Spartans took fourth place in the team standings.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, back, takes down an opponent during the Tiger Grizz Invitational. Tripp finished with a 5-1 record and placed third in the 126-pound weight class.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, left, controls a single-leg during the Tiger Grizz Invitational. Chacon placed third and finished with a 4-1 record in the 160-pound division.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan, left, bows an opponent backward during the Tiger Grizz Invitational. Milligan went 4-0 and won the 106-pound division.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp snags a single-leg for a takedown against a Sparks opponent during the Division 3A North duals, at Spring Creek High School.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon hangs onto Sparks' Tyler Green during the Division 3A North duals at Spring Creek High School. Chacon won the match in a low-scoring decision.
Spring Creek's Nicholas Ortega drives on a wing against a Lowry opponent during the Division 3A North duals, at Spring Creek High School. Ortega won the match by fall.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs, right, lifts a singe-leg for a takedown of Lowry's Cade Bell during the Division 3A North duals in Spring Creek. Fuchs won the match with a pin.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs puts the clamps on a North Valleys opponent just before winning the match by fall during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. The Spartans went 8-0 in the duals, as did Fuchs, who notched seven pins. Spring Creek finished with a combined record of 112-8.
Spring Creek's Riley Fuchs locks down on both wings of a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. He finished with an 8-0 record with seven wins by fall at 132 pounds.
Spring Creek's Chase Milligan, top, drives Lowry's Isaiah Blanco to his back for a pin during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Milligan went 8-0 with five wins by fall in the 106-pound division.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, far, elevates for a double-leg takedown against a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Boyd finished with an 8-0 record with five pins at 138 pounds.
Spring Creek's Kodis Cambell, top, makes a reversal late in the third period and earns a win by decision against North Valleys' Trey Walters during the Division 3A North duals. Campbell finished with an 8-0 mark with three pins in the 120-pound weight class.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, far, upends and downs a Fernley opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Tripp closed with an 8-0 record with three pins in the 126-pound division.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, applies pressure to the neck of a North Valleys opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. At 195 pounds, Guthrie finished with an 8-0 record with three pins.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, right, takes down a Fernley opponent during the Division 3A North duals, in Spring Creek. Chacon went 8-0 with two pins at 160 pounds.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs locks down on a head and arm against Fernley's Jared Caulk during the 2019 Division 3A North regional semifinal in Fernley, earning a pin in 1:09. Fuchs won the 145-pound division with a 3-0 record and three wins by fall.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, right, pins an opponent during the Division 3A North regional tournament in Fernley. Tripp won the 126-pound championship with a 3-0 record and pinned each of his opponents.
The Spring Creek wresting team is shown following the Division 3A North regional tournament, in Fernley. The Spartans crowned eight regional champions and qualified all-18 wrestlers for the Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships, one in each division and all-four non-scoring members. Spring Creek won its fourth straight regional championship.
The Spring Creek Spartans pose with their medals and the Division 3A Nevada state championship trophy at Winnemucca Events Center. The Spartans won the state title by 153 points, scoring 256 points and besting second-place Virgin Valley's total of 83 points. For Spring Creek, the victory marked the third-consecutive state championship.
Spring Creek's Kodis Campbell, left, earns a point for an escape Sagainst Virgin Valley's Vicente Pinto during the Division 3A Nevada state 120-pound championship. Pinto won the match by a 3-2 decision.
Spring Creek's Beau Chacon, right, takes down Sparks' Tyler Green during the 160-pound Division 3A state championship at Winnemucca Events Center. After trailing 2-1, Green made a 6-2 run to close the match and won the state title 7-4.
Spring Creek's Clay Campbell, left, tries to avoid a takedown by Fallon's Sean McCormick during the Division 3A 170-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. McCormick became Fallon's first-ever four-time state championship with a 12-2, major-decision victory.
Spring Creek's Jeff Guthrie, left, scores a point for an escape against Boulder City's Jimmy Dunagan during the 195-pound Division 3A state championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Dunagan scored late points for a 3-2 victory.
Spring Creek's Jacob Taylor, top, takes down Western's Anjel Vigilia during the third-fourth match of the Division 3A state wrestling tournament at Winnemucca Events Center. Taylor won the match by fall in 1:28.
Spring Creek's Terron Mogensen, far, takes down Western's Kevin Jaimes during the third-fourth match of the 126-pound division of the 3A state tournament at Winnemucca Events Center. Mogensen won the match by a 4-2 decision.
Spring Creek's Bear Browne, near, pins Valley's Joseph Valencia in 2:21 during the 132-pound consolation semifinal. Browne pinned Virgin Valley's Gage Woods in 2:56 in the third-fourth match.
Spring Creek's Austin Wirth cranks the wing of Chaparral's Marc Gonzalez during the third-fourth match of the 138-pound division at Winnemucca Events Center. Wirth won the match by a 9-4 decision.
Spring Creek's Hunter Hood pins Elko's Darin Legrand with a head-and-arm at the 4:31 mark during the 220-pound division third-fourth match Sat Winnemucca Events Center.
Spring Creek's Caden Constable, top, pins Fernley's Jackson Chapin in 4:16 during the consolation semifinal of the 152-pound division at Winnemucca Events Center.
Spring Creek's Cody Jenkins, left, goes for a single-leg takedown against Sparks' Jasper Melver during the 182-pound consolation semifinal at Winnemucca Events Center. Jenkins blanked Melver for a 3-0 decision.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs, center, celebrates his third-consecutive state championship after winning the Division 3A 145-pound state title at Winnemucca Events Center.
Spring Creek's Dyllan Fuchs, right, lifts a single-leg and trips Lowy's Cade Bell during the Division 3A Nevada state 145-pound championship match. Fuchs won the match by fall in 1:26 for his third-consecutive state title.
Spring Ceek's Chase Milligan, left, pins Virgin Valley's Ethan Woods during the Division 3A Nevada 106-pound state championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Milligan won the match by fall in 1:16.
Spring Creek's Josh Tripp, right, takes down Lowy's Taylor Corak during the Division 3A Nevada state 126-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Tripp won the match by major decision with the score at 11-2.
Spring Creek's Riley Fuchs, top, takes down Western's Mackenzie Sulliban during the Division 3A Nevada state 132-pound championship match at Winnemucca Events Center. Fuchs won the state title by major decision with the score at 12-1.
Spring Creek's Q Boyd, right, sprawls against a take-down attempt by Fernley's Kyle Jones late during the Division 3A Nevada state 138-pound championship at Winnemucca Events Center. Boyd won the match by a 9-6 decision.
Spring Creek senior Dyllan Fuchs signs his national letter of intent at Spring Creek High School, planning to wrestle collegiately for Colorado Mesa University. Front row, from left: Chris Fuchs, Dyllan Fuchs, Stacy Fuchs and Riley Fuchs. Back row, from left: SCHS Principal Keith Walz, Spring Creek wrestling coach Wade Pehrson and grandparents Paula and Blaine Nichols.
Spring Creek senior Josh Tripp, center, holds his national letter of intent at Spring Creek High School. He has chosen to wrestle for Colorado Mesa University, where he will join forces with high school teammate Dyllan Fuchs. From left: SCHS Principal Keith Walz, Jeff Tripp, Josh Tripp, Wendy Tripp and SCHS wrestling coach Wade Pehrson.