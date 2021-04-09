Spartans set for rematch with Greenwave

SPRING CREEK — Along with needing to score more points than in the first meeting against No. 1 Fallon, No. 2 Spring Creek’s defense must find a way to give up less rushing yards in the Division 3A North-East league championship.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.

After knocking off defending-state champion Fernley on March 6 in the season opener by a final score of 7-6, the Spartans did not have the same type of defensive success on March 13 in a road trip to Fallon — getting blown off the field in a 44-6 loss.

In the contest, the Greenwave rushed for nearly 11 yards per carry — rolling up 324 rushing yards on 30 totes.

Fallon senior Levi Andrews led the charge with 209 yards on 20 carries — scoring three touchdowns — senior quarterback Avery Strasdin running seven times for 89 yards with a score.

With his arm, Strasdin completed 7-of-12 passes for 63 yards with a touchdown against no interceptions.

Kenji Armbruster caught a game-high five passes and led Fallon with 44 yards receiving.

Conversely, the Spartans were limited to 57 yards as a team on 29 attempts.