Spartans set for rematch with Greenwave

SPRING CREEK — Along with needing to score more points than in the first meeting against No. 1 Fallon, No. 2 Spring Creek’s defense must find a way to give up less rushing yards in the Division 3A North-East league championship.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
After knocking off defending-state champion Fernley on March 6 in the season opener by a final score of 7-6, the Spartans did not have the same type of defensive success on March 13 in a road trip to Fallon — getting blown off the field in a 44-6 loss.
In the contest, the Greenwave rushed for nearly 11 yards per carry — rolling up 324 rushing yards on 30 totes.
Fallon senior Levi Andrews led the charge with 209 yards on 20 carries — scoring three touchdowns — senior quarterback Avery Strasdin running seven times for 89 yards with a score.
With his arm, Strasdin completed 7-of-12 passes for 63 yards with a touchdown against no interceptions.
Kenji Armbruster caught a game-high five passes and led Fallon with 44 yards receiving.
Conversely, the Spartans were limited to 57 yards as a team on 29 attempts.
Spring Creek senior running back Q Boyd was the only Spartan who had some success moving the ball on the ground with 47 yards on 12 carries, scoring his team’s only points.
The Spartans moved the ball well in the passing game, senior Grant Brorby completing 13-for-28 passes for 142 yards versus one pick.
Senior Kyler Lulay snagged four balls for a game-high 66 receiving yards, senior Aiden Painter hauling in four passes for 39 yards.
Defensively, Fallon wreaked havoc on the Spartans at all levels — behind the line of scrimmage, in the middle and the secondary.
Seniors Julian Evans and Colby Malkovich each tallied seven tackles and two for losses, and senior David Palanivelu made four of his six stops in the backfield — one for a sack.
In total, the Wave finished with four sacks — one apiece by Palanivelu, Evans, junior Keaton Williams and senior Cade Barton.
Junior Xavier Capton forced a fumble, and senior defensive back Josiah Rosario made an interception.
Fallon was also proficient on special teams, as junior Tyler Austin raced 72 yards on a punt return for a touchdown.
Last week, the Spartans lost a back-and-forth, anything-you-can-I can-do-better ballgame in Elko — the Spartans falling a point short, 38-37, after being stopped on a two-point conversion.
The Spartans allowed 418 rushing yards on 66 carries — giving up five touchdown runs — Spring Creek experiencing much offensive success itself but unable to make stops.
Spring Creek ran for 214 yards on 34 attempts — Boyd running for 118 yards on 16 attempts with a touchdown — Lulay running about 120 yards on a 51-yard rushing score from what started as a punt, chasing the ball back to the Elko 15 before running all the way to daylight.
He scored three touchdowns in total — catching a pair of TDs — reeling in a game-high six receptions for a game-best 94 receiving yards.
Lulay also made 2-for-2 extra points and tattooed a 42-yard field goal.
Kickoff
The 3A North-East regional championship between No. 2 Spring Creek (3-2 including a forfeit by Dayton) and the No. 1 Greenwave (4-0 with a forfeit by Dayton) will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
Follow Live
The action will be broadcast on the radio locally at 104.7 FM and can be found online at newwork1sports.com.
Watch a livestream of the contest at nhfsnetwork.com.
