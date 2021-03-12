Spartans set to face Fallon without some key players

SPRING CREEK — Despite the fact that Fallon graduated a hefty number of key performers from its 2018 state championship football team and more from the 2019 runner-up squad, the Greenwave have been a proven commodity — year after year.
Make no mistake, the losses of Division 3A state MVP Brock Richardson, Offensive Player of the Year Elijah Jackson, Defensive Player of the Year Dominique Edwards — paired with the graduations of 1st-Team All-State selections Tommy McCormick, Sione Otuafi, Thomas Steele and Ethan Andrews — is a tall ask of anyone.
However, Spring Creek head coach Mike Tournahu knows full well the stellar program Fallon head coach Brooke Hill has built, the systems he has installed and the danger of overlooking what may seem like a rebuilding year.
“I know they lost a lot of kids from those teams, but I heard they have some of the basketball kids on there,” Tournahu said. “The (Avery) Strasdin kid is playing quarterback. He’s athletic.”
The Greenwave have not yet played a game this season, either.
They were slated to play Dayton last week, but the Dust Devils sent off their equipment to get reconditioned and did not get it back in the mail in time — leaving Fallon to scrimmage Sparks on March 6.
Along with graduations to Fallon’s key players, Spring Creek will enter Saturday’s contest without its full strength as well — due not to graduation, as much so as injuries.
“We won’t have (Zach) Simms or Jayce (Esplin). They both have concussions,” Tournahu said. “They give us a lot up front on both sides of the ball.”
Tournahu will likely lean on the ground game and the running attack as much as possible, even being without some big blockers.
“As long as we have Q (Boyd), we should have a chance. (Austin) Harmening ran the ball well for us last week,” Tournahu said. “And we still have (Grant) Brorby. He’s taken all the snaps. If he went down, I’m not real sure what we would do or who would put back there.”
In the last meeting, Spring Creek was blown out by the Greenwave 34-10 in the second round of the playoffs, in Fallon, a vastly-different ballgame than the 2019 season opener.
The Spartans lost a 34-28 barnburner, in Spring Creek, actually scoring what would have been the game-winning or, at least, the go-ahead touchdown on a bomb pass from then-senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie to graduated wide receiver Kyle Owsley.
The TD was called back because of an offensive penalty for not having enough men on the line of scrimmage.
Spring Creek won its 2020-21 opener last week, narrowly hanging on to a 7-6 victory against Fernley — a game in which both teams made multiple mistakes, turnovers and could not consistently move the football.
The Vaqueros lined up for a field goal inside the red zone with about 15 seconds on the clock, but the kick was flubbed and never even left the backfield.
Game Time
The Spartans (1-0) will look for a 2-0 start to the season in the Greenwave’s home and season opener at 3 p.m. Saturday, in Fallon.
Follow Live
The game will be broadcast at nfhsnetwork.com and the audio will be available on network1sports.com or on the radio at 104.7 FM.