Spartans set to face Fallon without some key players

“We won’t have (Zach) Simms or Jayce (Esplin). They both have concussions,” Tournahu said. “They give us a lot up front on both sides of the ball.”

Tournahu will likely lean on the ground game and the running attack as much as possible, even being without some big blockers.

“As long as we have Q (Boyd), we should have a chance. (Austin) Harmening ran the ball well for us last week,” Tournahu said. “And we still have (Grant) Brorby. He’s taken all the snaps. If he went down, I’m not real sure what we would do or who would put back there.”

In the last meeting, Spring Creek was blown out by the Greenwave 34-10 in the second round of the playoffs, in Fallon, a vastly-different ballgame than the 2019 season opener.

The Spartans lost a 34-28 barnburner, in Spring Creek, actually scoring what would have been the game-winning or, at least, the go-ahead touchdown on a bomb pass from then-senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie to graduated wide receiver Kyle Owsley.

The TD was called back because of an offensive penalty for not having enough men on the line of scrimmage.