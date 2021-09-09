Spartans shut out during road trip

TRUCKEE, California — The Spring Creek boys soccer team was unable to build on the momentum of playing Sparks tough in the final game of their home tournament.

In their first road trip that counts toward postseason implications, the Spartans were blanked twice by Reno and Truckee.

Versus Reno

The Huskies commanded the game in the first half — opening a 2-0 lead — and added an insurance goal after the break en route to a 3-0 victory over Spring Creek on Sept. 3.

Versus Truckee

The Spartans’ weekend was dampened further with a 4-0 loss on Sept. 4, at Truckee.

As was the case against Reno, Spring Creek started slowly on both sides of the ball versus the Wolverines — who rolled to a 3-0 lead in the first half.

As has been the case in every game of the season, the Spartans played a better second half but dug themselves too big a hole to dig from.

Truckee tacked on another score in the second half and breezed to a 4-0 victory.

Spring Creek began crossover play against the 3A North-West teams with a pair of losses by a combined score of 7-0.

Up Next

The Spartans will hope for an improved outcome at home, hosting unbeaten McQueen (2-0) at 4:45 p.m. Friday and Bishop Manoque (1-0) at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

