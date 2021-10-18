 Skip to main content
Spartans shut out Dust Devils, 2-0
SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek boys soccer team has moved itself into postseason position.

Thanks to a 1-1 tie Friday, against Fernley, the non-loss aided the Spartans greatly — and Spring Creek climbed to third in the Division 3A North-East standings Saturday with a 2-0 shutout win versus Dayton.

Spring Creek scored a goal in each half during Saturday’s match.

After a lengthy stretch of scoreless ball by both teams, the Spartans broke through in the 32nd minute — junior Spencer Anderson setting up a play from the right wing.

He crossed a ball into the box, and freshman Djrevan Demick struck a header cleanly into the net for a 1-0 lead.

The Spartans went exactly the same duration between their first and second goals, 32 minutes.

After the half, Spring Creek tallied its second and final goal in the 64th minute.

The score was created by sophomore Connor Knotts, who sent a thru ball ahead to Anderson — who dribbled around the goalie and scored into an empty net.

In the contest, Spring Creek’s defense held Dayton to a single shot — the Spartans launching 13 attempts.

“Brady (Smith) had a pretty easy day at work, so that was good,” said Spring Creek head coach Forest Knotts. “We’re in a fight against Fernley. We could have won that game, but we made too many mistakes. We’re third right now, but we may have to win out.”

The No. 3 Spartans (3-3-1 in league) will play No. 1 Elko (7-0 in league) at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, at Adobe Middle School.

