Spartans shut out in road series

SOUTH TAHOE, California — In its most recent road series, the Spring Creek boys soccer team was handled with ease.

The Spartans were shut out in consecutive games, mercy-ruled 8-0 by Douglas on Sept. 17, in Minden, and 3-0 on Sept. 18 by South Tahoe.

Versus Douglas

The Tigers faced little opposition, as senior Joseph Guariglia had a field day — notching a hit trick and adding two assists.

Senior David Fausto booked a pair of goals and assisted another, and senior Hardy Leikenes tallied two scores of his own — the trio of Guariglia, Fausto and Leikenes accounting for seven of Douglas’ eight goals.

Sophomore Alexander Diaz rounded out the scoring spree with a goal and paced the Tigers with three assists, seniors Juan Zabala and Jeremy Estrada each dishing one assist apiece.

All of Douglas’ eight goals were assisted.

Versus South Tahoe

Against the Vikings, the Spartans fell behind 2-0 in the first half and allowed another goal after the break in a 3-0 loss.

Spring Creek closed the road trip in an 11-goal hole.

Up Next

The Spartans will open league play of the Division 3A North-East on the road, playing at 1 p.m. Friday, in Fernley, and at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.

