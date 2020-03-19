Spartans split 1-road games at Lowry

The Spartans found the high side of a one-run contest in their Division 3A North opener but fell by a run with a late push in the second half of the doubleheader.
On March 14, Spring Creek topped Lowry 15-14 in the first half of the twin bill but dropped an 8-7 affair to the Buckaroos in the finale.
Game One
Spring Creek did damage early, survived a Lowry comeback, made another big streak and hung on late against another from-behind bid by the Bucks.
The Spartans plated five runs in the top of the first and pitched a clean defensive effort in the home half.
In the second, both teams scored one run — the Spartans taking a 6-1 lead into the third.
With two runs in the top half, Spring Creek opened an 8-1 advantage — which was quickly nullified — Lowry tying the contest with a seven-run explosion in the bottom half.
The Spartans were held scoreless in the top of the fourth, and the Buckaroos took their first and only lead with a single run in the home half.
Spring Creek answered the challenge in the away half of the fifth, breaking off seven runs and preserving a 15-9 lead with a clean frame in the bottom half.
However, Lowry was not finished.
The Bucks kept Spring Creek off the board in the sixth and seventh innings, Lowry scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth.
In the home half of the seventh, Lowry pulled to within one with four runs but could not muster the game-tying run.
Spring Creek avoided extra frames and escaped a back-and-forth, up-and-down contest with a 15-14 victory.
Senior Cameron Dockery drove in a team-high four runs and hit 3-for-5 with a triple, scoring twice himself.
Senior Devin Holmes finished 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
Senior Tanner Chiquete scored three times and batted 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, senior Kyle Owsley finishing 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI.
Junior Jaydon Mullins drove in two runs and scored once, as did sophomore Connor Clarke.
Junior Nathan Gull added an RBI and a run, and junior Grant Brorby scored two runs.
On the bases, Dockery and Owsley each stole a bag.
You have free articles remaining.
On the mound, senior Tanner Knudsen got the start and the win, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits with one strikeout and four walks over 6-1/3 innings.
Brorby picked up the save, allowing two runs on two hits with two Ks and no walks in 2/3 of an inning.
SPRING CREEK — 512 070 0 — (15) (14) 5
LOWRY — 017 101 4 — (14) (17) 7
Game Two
The give-and-take exchange carried into the second half of the double dip.
Spring Creek opened the contest with a two-run inning in the top of the first, Lowry answering with one run in the home half.
The Spartans pulled ahead 5-1 with a three-run spurt in the away half of the second, but the Bucks responded with a two-run effort in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, Spring Creek went up 6-3 with a run — Lowry knifing the deficit to one with a two-run effort.
Defense ruled the fourth and fifth innings, four frames providing scoreless ball in the top and bottom of each.
Spring Creek was kept off the board for the third straight time with a scoreless top half of the sixth, and the Bucks took control with a three-run streak in the home half for an 8-6 lead.
In the top of the seventh, the Spartans scored a run and pulled to within one — Lowry earning the necessary outs to hang on for an 8-7 victory.
Spring Creek split its 3A North openers, winning and losing one-run contests.
Chiquete’s bat stayed hot, finishing with three hits (3-for-4), two RBIs and two runs scored — leading the Spartans in each category.
Junior Jacob Rios went 2-for-4 at the dish, and the hitting was capped with a single from Clarke (1-for-4) — each scoring a run.
Dockery closed with an RBI and a run scored, and the offense was rounded out with a run apiece from Brorby and Holmes.
Rios stole two bases, and Chiquete swiped a bag.
On the hill, Dockery took the loss after giving up eight runs (seven earned) on 11 hits across six innings with three strikeouts and a walk.
SPRING CREEK — 231 000 1 — 7 7 2
LOWRY — 122 003 X — 8 (13) 5