Spartans split 1-road games at Lowry

Junior Nathan Gull added an RBI and a run, and junior Grant Brorby scored two runs.

On the bases, Dockery and Owsley each stole a bag.

On the mound, senior Tanner Knudsen got the start and the win, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 13 hits with one strikeout and four walks over 6-1/3 innings.

Brorby picked up the save, allowing two runs on two hits with two Ks and no walks in 2/3 of an inning.

SPRING CREEK — 512 070 0 — (15) (14) 5

LOWRY — 017 101 4 — (14) (17) 7

Game Two

The give-and-take exchange carried into the second half of the double dip.

Spring Creek opened the contest with a two-run inning in the top of the first, Lowry answering with one run in the home half.

The Spartans pulled ahead 5-1 with a three-run spurt in the away half of the second, but the Bucks responded with a two-run effort in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, Spring Creek went up 6-3 with a run — Lowry knifing the deficit to one with a two-run effort.