SPRING CREEK – Following its first weekend of league action, the Spring Creek boys basketball team had mixed results.
The Spartans won their Division 3A North opener Friday, defeating Sparks 52-35.
Spring Creek closed with a 52-43 loss Saturday to Fernley, a game in which the Spartans fell behind big early on but came back and made a tight contest late.
Versus Sparks
Against the Railroaders, the game was nip-tuck in the first period – Spring Creek edging Sparks 9-6.
The second quarter provided some momentum for the Spartans, increasing their offensive output to 13 points and limiting the Railroaders to just four.
At the break, Spring Creek led by 12 at 22-10.
The action picked up in the second half, providing back-and-forth play.
Spring Creek scored 15 points in each of the third and fourth frames, the Railroaders notching 14 in the third and 11 in the fourth.
The Spartans used their halftime advantage and cruised to a 52-35 victory in their 3A North and home opener.
Junior Reed Westwood was dominant, providing the bulk of the Spartans’ offense – scoring 12 of his game-high 21 points before halftime.
Freshman post Garrison Bylund did the majority of his damage in the second half, scoring eight of his 11 points after the break.
Junior guard Kyle Owsley tallied five of his six points in the second half, sophomore post Raphael Rios booking four of his five before halftime.
Junior guard Zach Woster notched all four of his points from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.
Versus Fernley
Saturday’s contest against the Vaqueros ultimately boiled down to an 11-0 run by Fernley to start the first quarter, Spring Creek falling by nine points in a 52-43 loss – outscoring the Vaqueros 43-41 the remainder of the game.
The Vaqueros screamed to the advantage with a three by junior Drew Miller, a triple by senior Rei Robinett, a pair of free throws by freshman Carson Kingston and a finish on the break and a freebie for sophomore Daunte Ceresola.
Woster ended the streak with a line-drive three from the right wing for the Spartans, but Fernley answered with four straight on deuces by a pull-up jumper from freshman Isaac O’Neill and a put-back by senior Richard Dumont.
Spring Creek’s second bucket came on a pull-up by junior Devin Holmes as the Vaqueros were torched on a missed attempt for a steal, but the period closed with Robinett’s second three of the game.
Fernley led by 13 at 18-5 after the first quarter.
Woster grabbed a defensive rebound and went the length of the floor for a layup, but Fernley scored two buckets – a weak-side follow by senior Shane Deweerd and a strong take by Miller – before Woster lined up a triple from the top of the arc.
The triple was answered by Robinett’s third dagger from distance, but Woster fought heat with heat – draining his third shot from the land beyond.
The defense sagged away from Robinett, who took advantage with a midrange J.
Junior Matthew Glover also splashed a three, giving Fernley a 17-point cushion.
The final score of the half came on a gritty bucket by Rios, who followed his own miss twice before finding the inside of the rim.
At the break, the Spartans trailed by double at 30-15.
Spring Creek fought back into the game with stronger defense and a more-emphasized effort to work the ball into the post.
Woster drove for an And-1 with the free throw, assisting Bylund on the next score.
Robinett knocked down a pair of free throws for Fernley, but Holmes drew a charge – the Spartans showing more willingness to slide their feet and eat contact to the chest.
Bylund a bucket along the block, Westwood tallying his first score in transition with a floater on a lead pass by Owsley.
Glover took advantage of a swing pass for his second triple, followed by a free throw by Miller.
Spring Creek cut under a screen, allowing Glover too much separation for an uncontested jumper from the right wing.
Following the 6-0 run, the Spartans ripped off an 8-0 stretch to close the third quarter.
Bylund worked the lane and drew multiple fouls – placing Spring Creek in the bonus with 1:20 remaining in the third – sinking six freebies in three trips to the line.
Westwood tracked down a loose ball and capped the frame with a layup, trimming the deficit to 10 at 40-30.
Ceresola scored on the left baseline to open the fourth, Holmes and Bylund draining a free throw each – bookending a pull-up jumper by Robinett.
Holmes drew a charge and sent Miller to the bench with five fouls and five minutes remaining.
Owsley started a hot streak with a take down the left side, adding another finish through contact.
He then pulled up and buried a three with three minutes on the clock, slicing the deficit to five at 44-39.
Holmes came up with a steal on defense and Westwood drew charge, but the Spartans’ bid for a comeback win took a major hit on steal and a huge And-1 bucket by O’Neill with 1:02 remaining.
Robinett added a pair of freebies before Owsley canned a tough fade-away J on the right baseline.
Following an O’Neill free throw, Woster converted a difficult double-clutch in the lane from an assist by Bylund, but Spring Creek was forced to foul – the Vaqueros icing the contest from the stripe.
A free throw by Glover and two from Robinett sealed a 52-43 win for Fernley, which evened its league record at 2-2.
Robinett scored 11 of his game-high 21 points and stuck all three of his triples in the first half.
Glover scored nine points for the Vaqueros and hit two 3s, Miller finished with six points and Ceresola and O’Neill added five apiece.
Woster led the Spartans with 16 points – 11 coming in the first half – splashing all three of his 3s before the break.
Owsley dropped all nine of his points in the fourth quarter, and seven of Bylund’s nine points in the second half came at the stripe.
Westwood finished with four points for the Spartans.
Up Next
The Spartans (1-1 in the 3A North) will play their second league series of the season at home, taking on Lowry (2-0 in league) at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Fallon (2-0 in the 3A North) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.