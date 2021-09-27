Spartans split league-opening games

DAYTON — After dropping its Division 3A North-East opener, the Spring Creek boys soccer team salvaged its weekend with a split — winning their second game in shutout fashion.
Against Fernley, the Spartans dropped a 3-2 loss with a late goal Friday night — bouncing back with a 2-0 victory Saturday over winless Dayton.
Versus Fernley
The Vaqueros took an early lead, knocking a free kick off Spring Creek’s wall for a 1-0 advantage.
Spring Creek drew even with a cross by junior Jace Henseler, but Fernley got on the break — colliding with freshman goalie Brady Smith as the players advanced toward a loose ball.
At the break, Spring Creek trailed 2-1. The Spartans knotted the score once again, junior Owen May knocking home a penalty kick.
However, the Vaqueros came up with the game-deciding score in the 72nd minute — hanging on for a 3-2 win.
“We played a lot better, but we made a couple mistakes that cost us,” said Spring Creek coach Forest Knotts. “It was a physical game. We played their homecoming game. The band was out, and the kids got to play in front of a big crowd on the football field.”
Fernley took 18 shots — nine of which were on target — and limited Spring Creek to 12 attempts, six of which were on frame.
Versus Dayton
Against the winless Dust Devils, the Spartans ensured they would remain that way — winless — scoring one goal in each half and posting a shutout defensively.
Henseler took a corner kick in the 25th minute — sending the ball over everyone — and sophomore Jarom Woo was on the weak side for the cleanup.
“He got lost in the shuffle and just walked it in,” Knotts said.
Spring Creek led 1-0 at the half and tacked on another score midway through the second half.
In the 65th minute, the Spartans tallied their second score of the game — doing so in the same fashion.
On a corner kick — which was tagged by sophomore Carson Fisher — junior Spencer Anderson finished off the play.
The Dust Devils were held to 10 shots — three on frame — and six of the Spartans’ 11 attempts were on target in the 2-0 Spring Creek win.
“We’re improving. We are a young team and were trying to play big-boy ball with the 5A and the 4A teams, but we are learning and competing,” Knotts said. “Our JV won both games against Fernley and Dayton, and that hasn’t happened in a while. We are set up pretty well for the next couple years.”