Spartans split league-opening games

Versus Dayton

Against the winless Dust Devils, the Spartans ensured they would remain that way — winless — scoring one goal in each half and posting a shutout defensively.

Henseler took a corner kick in the 25th minute — sending the ball over everyone — and sophomore Jarom Woo was on the weak side for the cleanup.

“He got lost in the shuffle and just walked it in,” Knotts said.

Spring Creek led 1-0 at the half and tacked on another score midway through the second half.

In the 65th minute, the Spartans tallied their second score of the game — doing so in the same fashion.

On a corner kick — which was tagged by sophomore Carson Fisher — junior Spencer Anderson finished off the play.

The Dust Devils were held to 10 shots — three on frame — and six of the Spartans’ 11 attempts were on target in the 2-0 Spring Creek win.

“We’re improving. We are a young team and were trying to play big-boy ball with the 5A and the 4A teams, but we are learning and competing,” Knotts said. “Our JV won both games against Fernley and Dayton, and that hasn’t happened in a while. We are set up pretty well for the next couple years.”