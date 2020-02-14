Spartans start slow, flurry late but fall

Entering the fourth quarter, Spring Creek made up eight points with a 13-5 run in the third.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Spartans went to the high side with Owsley’s second three of the ballgame — opening a 30-29 lead — Carter tying the contest with a free throw.

Brorby reached double figures with a drive down the lane — dropping his 10th and 11th points — regaining a 32-30 advantage.

Carter hit a three and pushed Truckee to a 33-32 lead, and the advantage went to two with a free throw by Stockham.

Bylund scored off the bounce and gridlocked the score at 34-all, and he drained a pair of free throws for a 36-34 lead — reaching double figures on the second shot.

He trailed a transition play and scored from an offensive rebound — Flynn knifing Truckee’s deficit to one with his second three — and Bylund scored through contact on a no-call and opened a 40-37 lead.

The give-and-take began to take full swing, Cruz scoring against a foul and tying the contest at 40-all with the free throw.

Carter hit a pair of free throws for a 42-20 lead, but Bylund split a pair of defenders and dropped his fourth field goal of the period.