FERNLEY – Following a two-day delay due to rain and field conditions, the Spring Creek baseball team wrapped up its three-game series with Fernley – the Spartans sweeping the Vaqueros with a pair of doubleheader Ws on Monday.
The Spartans improved to 9-0 in league play of the Division 3A North, tallying wins of 6-3 and 14-6.
Game One
Coming off an 8-0 shutout victory Friday in the series opener, the first game of Monday’s twin bill was another low-scoring, lock-down effort from the Spring Creek pitching staff and defense.
Fernley did all of its damage early – plating two runs in the bottom half of the first and another in the second – the Vaqueros fading late and going scoreless for the final five frames.
Spring Creek also began quickly – scoring two runs in the top of the first – but the Spartans went silent in the middle portion with five scoreless innings.
However, Spring Creek came up big down the stretch – overcoming a 3-2 deficit with four runs in the top of the seventh inning – pulling away for a 6-3 victory.
Senior Hunter Buzzetti was a key factor for the offensive surge, leading the team with three hits in four at-bats – two knocks going for doubles – tying for the team high with two RBIs and scoring a run.
With one hit in two ABs, senior James Testerman also drove in a pair of runs – drawing two walks and stealing a base.
Each of senior Max Shanks’ pokes went for extra bases, finishing a perfect 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
He also earned two free passes.
Senior Clay Campbell led the Spartans with two runs scored – seniors Brock Gilligan and Terren Mitton scoring one run apiece to round out the offense.
On the mound, senior Jay King – a Fernley product – shut down his former team.
In 6-2/3 innings of work, he allowed three runs on three hits and fired a remarkable 14 strikeouts against just one walk.
Against King, the Vaqueros were limited to a .125 batting average and a .160 on-base percentage.
Junior Kyle Owsley entered the game in relief, closing the show with two outs – striking out the only batter he faced for the save.
SPRING CREEK – 200 000 4 – 661
FERNLEY – 210 000 0 – 333
Game Two
After a stagnant offensive performance in the middle innings in the first game of the doubleheader, the Spartans raked throughout the series finale for a 14-6 blowout win.
The first inning was a scoreless frame for both teams, but the second inning provided five runs – four from the Spartans in the top half and one by the Vaqueros in the bottom.
Spring Creek added three runs in the top of the third but gave up two in the bottom half, but the Spartans kept the offensive momentum rolling in the top of the fourth – tallying a pair of runs for a 9-2 advantage.
Fernley was held scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings after seeing Spring Creek take a 12-3 lead with three more runs in the top half of the fifth.
After four innings of giving up runs, Fernley finally held the Spartans scoreless in the top of the sixth and notched two runs of their own in the bottom half.
However, Spring Creek gained the runs back in the top of the seventh – taking a 14-5 lead – the Vaqueros only managing a run in the bottom half.
Unable to climb out of a nine-run hole, Fernley fell for the third time in three games – Spring Creek sweeping the series with a 14-6 win.
Spring Creek’s offense was a balanced effort – senior Brendyn Taylor, Gilligan, Buzzetti and Shanks each providing two RBIs.
Shanks batted 4-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored, Gilligan also finishing 4-for-5 at the plate and scoring three times – the due combining for half of Spring Creek’s 16 hits.
Buzzetti went 3-for-5 with a two-base knock and scored once – the trio of Shanks, Gilligan and Buzzetti accounting for 11 hits.
Owsley finished 2-for-3 at the dish, drove in a run, scored two of his own an stole a base – senior Adam Davis and King racing home twice apiece.
Senior Clay Campbell provided the Spartans’ other extra-base knock with a double for his only hit (1-for-4) and scored a run, King went 1-for-3 at the plate and Taylor finished 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Gilligan picked up the win on the hill, allowing five runs on three hits over 5-1/3 innings with six strikeouts and seven walks.
Entering in relief, Taylor picked up the save – giving up a run on four hits in 1-2/3 innings with one K.
SPRING CREEK – 043 230 2 – (14)(16)0
FERNLEY – 012 002 1 – 676
Up Next
The Spartans will look to keep their perfect record intact with another series on the road, opening a three-game slate with the Vikings (6-3 in league) at 2 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.