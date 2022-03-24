Spartans swing into home action

SPRING CREEK — For three weeks, the Spring Creek baseball team has played on the road.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (4-5 overall) will host a game for the first time of the season — welcoming Wooster (1-5) to Spring Creek.

The Colts are 0-4 against 3A North competition; opening with a tough 6-4 loss to Lowry in eight innings — following with 17-0 and 10-0 losses to Fallon, dropping an 11-1 ballgame to Dayton.

Senior Liam Durling is batting .500 with a team-high five RBI, three hits, a roster-best two extra-base knocks — a double and a triple — and two runs scored.

Junior Kenneth Rather has hit .500, scored a team-best four times, a double and an RBI.

As a freshman, Chris Ballard has notched a .440 batting average with a triple and a three runs.

Seniors Will Kneiblher and Giovanni Crawford have each gone .286 at the dish with a double; Kneiblher scoring a run and driving in another and Crawford adding an RBI.

Senior Cayden Niedzielski has batted .250 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Wooster has four steals, two coming from senior Ian Harshbarger.

On the hill, Durling is 1-0 and paces Wooster with a .88 ERA — allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks across eight innings.

In four frames, Niedzielski has given up 17 runs — 15 earned — on 14 hits with seven Ks and six free passes.

Over three innings, Ballard has allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with three punchouts and a walk.

For Spring Creek, senior Austin Huerta has a .500 batting average in just two at-bats — driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Senior Ian Russell has made impact hits, batting .462 and leading the Spartans with nine RBI and six doubles — tying for the team high with 12 hits — scoring nine runs.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria is also hitting .462 with 12 knocks, three doubles, two triples, nine runs scored and eight RBI.

Sophomore Slayde Jones — in eight ABs — has gone .375 with four runs and two RBI.

Senior Connor Clarke has batted .346 with a double, eight runs and six RBI — sophomore Logan Lopez hitting .316, scoring eight runs and driving in six.

In seven ABs, Sophomore Caleb Culp has a .286 clip at the plate with a double, two RBI and two runs — senior Blake Taylor posting a .250 average with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Senior Garrison Bylund tops Spring Creek with 12 runs scored, batting .238 with a home run and seven RBI.

Running the bases, Zubiria leads the Spartans with two steals.

Bylund (1-2) leads the pitching rotation with 12-2/3 innings of work, allowing 14 runs — 10 earned — on 14 hits with a roster-high 18 strikeouts against nine walks.

Senior Kade Luzier (1-2) has given up 11 runs (six earned) on 10 hits with 14 Ks versus five free passes over 9-2/3 frames.

Across 9-1/3 innings, Jones (1-1) has allowed 13 runs — 10 earned — on 12 hits with eight punchouts and seven walks.

Junior Ayden Harp (1-0) has the Spartans’ best ERA at 1.17 in six innings, giving up one run on five hits with one walk.

Culp (1-0) allowed seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with five strikeouts and two free passes over 3-1/3.

Game Time

The Spartans (4-5 overall) will open home action versus Wooster (1-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, potentially improving to above .500 with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against Sparks (3-5 overall as of Thursday).

