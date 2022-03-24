 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spartans swing into home action

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

SPRING CREEK — For three weeks, the Spring Creek baseball team has played on the road.

At 3 p.m. Friday, the Spartans (4-5 overall) will host a game for the first time of the season — welcoming Wooster (1-5) to Spring Creek.

The Colts are 0-4 against 3A North competition; opening with a tough 6-4 loss to Lowry in eight innings — following with 17-0 and 10-0 losses to Fallon, dropping an 11-1 ballgame to Dayton.

Senior Liam Durling is batting .500 with a team-high five RBI, three hits, a roster-best two extra-base knocks — a double and a triple — and two runs scored.

Junior Kenneth Rather has hit .500, scored a team-best four times, a double and an RBI.

As a freshman, Chris Ballard has notched a .440 batting average with a triple and a three runs.

Seniors Will Kneiblher and Giovanni Crawford have each gone .286 at the dish with a double; Kneiblher scoring a run and driving in another and Crawford adding an RBI.

People are also reading…

Senior Cayden Niedzielski has batted .250 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

Wooster has four steals, two coming from senior Ian Harshbarger.

On the hill, Durling is 1-0 and paces Wooster with a .88 ERA — allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with eight strikeouts and six walks across eight innings.

In four frames, Niedzielski has given up 17 runs — 15 earned — on 14 hits with seven Ks and six free passes.

Over three innings, Ballard has allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits with three punchouts and a walk.

For Spring Creek, senior Austin Huerta has a .500 batting average in just two at-bats — driving in two runs and scoring twice.

Senior Ian Russell has made impact hits, batting .462 and leading the Spartans with nine RBI and six doubles — tying for the team high with 12 hits — scoring nine runs.

Sophomore PJ Zubiria is also hitting .462 with 12 knocks, three doubles, two triples, nine runs scored and eight RBI.

Sophomore Slayde Jones — in eight ABs — has gone .375 with four runs and two RBI.

Senior Connor Clarke has batted .346 with a double, eight runs and six RBI — sophomore Logan Lopez hitting .316, scoring eight runs and driving in six.

In seven ABs, Sophomore Caleb Culp has a .286 clip at the plate with a double, two RBI and two runs — senior Blake Taylor posting a .250 average with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Senior Garrison Bylund tops Spring Creek with 12 runs scored, batting .238 with a home run and seven RBI.

Running the bases, Zubiria leads the Spartans with two steals.

Bylund (1-2) leads the pitching rotation with 12-2/3 innings of work, allowing 14 runs — 10 earned — on 14 hits with a roster-high 18 strikeouts against nine walks.

Senior Kade Luzier (1-2) has given up 11 runs (six earned) on 10 hits with 14 Ks versus five free passes over 9-2/3 frames.

Across 9-1/3 innings, Jones (1-1) has allowed 13 runs — 10 earned — on 12 hits with eight punchouts and seven walks.

Junior Ayden Harp (1-0) has the Spartans’ best ERA at 1.17 in six innings, giving up one run on five hits with one walk.

Culp (1-0) allowed seven runs — four earned — on seven hits with five strikeouts and two free passes over 3-1/3.

Game Time

The Spartans (4-5 overall) will open home action versus Wooster (1-5 overall) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, potentially improving to above .500 with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against Sparks (3-5 overall as of Thursday).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spartans begin regular season at Hawks

Spartans begin regular season at Hawks

The Spartans (2-3) will open 3A North play in an East-West crossover versus Hug (0-2) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Spring Creek will close out the weekend with an 11 a.m. Saturday contest against North Valleys.

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

Spartans go 2-3 on Arizona trip

The Spartans (2-3 overall) will play their first meaningful games — pertaining to playoff implications — opening 3A North action with a pair of East-West crossover contests at 3 p.m. Friday against Hug and 11 a.m. Saturday versus North Valleys, in Reno.

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

Spartans’ baseball may be pretty ‘solid’

“We’re kind of solid everywhere. I think pitching may be a strength for us. We’re pretty deep and have a lot of guys who can throw. Defensively, we should be pretty good,” said Spring Creek head coach Scott Gilligan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News