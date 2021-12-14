Spartans take 4th at Evanston Invitational

EVANSTON, Wyoming — Through two events, the Spring Creek wrestling team has found both successes and areas of needed improvement.

But, the Spartans are back on the mats and wrestling competitive high school matches once again — the first since Valentine’s Day weekend of February 2020.

On Friday and Saturday, Spring Creek finished fourth at the Evanston Invitational — the Spartans opening the season with a 1-6 mark at the Donnelly Duals at Capital, from Dec. 3-4, in Boise, Idaho.

Evanston Invitational

In the Evanston Invitational, the Spartans took fourth place out of 11 teams — mounting 88 points.

Spring Creek crowned two champions, a pair of runner-up finishers, a third-place place wrestler, a fifth-place athlete and a sixth-place grappler.

Junior Jake Bradford took first place at 120 pounds, posting a 3-0 record with two wins by fall.

He pinned Evanston’s Braunson Sims in 1:33 in the first match and defeated Evanston’s Walker Wilson by fall in just 45 seconds.

In his third match, Bradford beat Kemmerer’s Karl Haslem in a 6-2 decision.

Senior Terron Mogensen captured his title in the 144-pound weight class, also going 3-0 with two pins.

After receiving a bye, Mogensen won his quarterfinal match by fall in 1:15 against Mountain View’s Gus Roden and earned an 8-1 decision over Kemmerer’s Gabe Emery in the semifinal round.

In the championship, he went to the second round versus Mountain View’s Tanner Case — who he pinned at the 2:33 mark.

Junior Wesley Ricaporte was the runner-up at 132 pounds, finishing with a 1-1 record.

He earned a bye in the quarterfinal round, then he blanked Pinedale’s Tristan Haley in a 6-0 decision during the semifinal.

In the championship, Ricaporte was on the low end of a 7-1 loss to Pinedale’s Jack Hammer.

Sophomore Matt Loyd finished as the runner-up in the 195-pound division with a record of 1-1, notching his lone victory by fall.

Loyd pinned Weber’s Ben McMurrin in only 33 seconds, but he lost in the championship by fall at the one-minute mark against Mountain View’s Carson Tims.

At 170 pounds, senior Keefer Campbell took third place with a 4-1 record — winning the consolation bracket — notching one win by fall.

He lost his first match by fall in 3:19 to Rock Springs’ Mathew Foster but bounced back with four-consecutive victories.

Campbell earned a 9-2 decision over Pinedale’s Tucker Kelly and pinned Mountain View’s Tyson Muir at the 3:26 mark.

In the consolation semifinal, he narrowly edged Evanston’s Carsen Knight, 5-4, and booked a 10-4 decision over Landon Heaps in the consolation championship.

Freshman Trent Whiteley wound up fifth at 106 pounds.

Whiteley lost his first match by fall in 1:21 to Big Piney’s Dominic Sanchez but advanced with a bye in the next round.

In the consolation semi, he was beaten by fall at the 1:21 mark for the second time by Weber’s Andrew Jones — receiving a bye in the fifth-sixth round.

Sophomore Wyatt Bradford was sixth in the 138-pound class.

He was pinned in 2:23 by Pinedale’s Cody Phelps in his first match and received a bye in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Bradford lost his next match by fall in 52 seconds against Evanston’s Riley Kohler and dropped his next match by fall at the 1:48 mark versus Lyman’s Paxton Garner.

Senior Anthony Ward did not place went 1-2 at 152 pounds.

He lost his first match by fall at the 1:52 mark to Evanston’s Brady Roberts, then tallied his only victory with a 6-4 decision over Kemmerer’s Zak Malone before falling for the second time by pin to Kemmerer’s Tyler McKane in 2:27.

At 220 pounds, senior Logan Austin went 0-2 — pinned by Evanston’s Rigan Hoggatt in 17 seconds and Jackson Hole’s Ryan Ransom at the 1:40 mark.

Donnelley Duals at Capital

The Spartans kicked off the season during the Donnelly Duals at Capital (High School) and closed with an overall dual record of 1-6 — going 0-5 in the Gold A pool and 1-6 in the Gold 9-12 side.

Spring Creek lost to Minico 70-6, fell to Rocky Mountain by a total of 60-23, was trounced 75-3 by Meridian, narrowly lost to Caldwell by a final tally of 48-36 and dropped a 48-33 battle with New Plymouth in the Gold A division.

In the Gold 9-12 category, the Spartans went 1-1 — barely defeating Madison 45-42 and losing 60-30 versus Mountain View.

Jake Bradford went 6-1 at 120 pounds with three wins by fall, one by technical fall and two wins by forfeit.

Campbell finished with a 5-2 dual record and notched four wins by fall and one by forfeit at 170 pounds.

Austin closed with a 4-3 mark at 220 pounds with one win by fall and three by forfeit.

Loyd notched a 3-4 record in the 195-pound class with one win by falls and two wins by forfeit, and Ricaporte tallied a 3-4 record with one win by forfeit at 132 pounds.

At 98 pounds, Whiteley went 3-4 with all three wins coming by way of forfeit.

Wyatt Bradford was 2-5 at 145 pounds with one win by fall, and sophomore Joseph Reasbeck went 2-5 with one win by fall and another by forfeit at 126 pounds.

Senior Shawn Lortie was 1-4 with a win by forfeit at 182 pounds.

Both freshman Ethan Nelson (113 pounds) and sophomore Rhiley Bauman (160 pounds) posted a 1-6 record with a win by forfeit.

Freshman Jaxson Taylor (106 pounds), junior Quincy Gerber (138 pounds) and Ward (152 pounds) each went 0-7.

Up Next

The Spartans will host the SC Pod Night on Wednesday, and will travel to a prestigious meet for the weekend — competing Friday and Saturday in the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.