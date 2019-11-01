{{featured_button_text}}
Spring Creek Spartans logo

WINNEMUCCA — After a 21-20 loss to Lowry on Sept. 6, in Winnemucca, the Spring Creek football just wanted a second chance.

With a 40-0 victory last week over Elko, the Spartans earned their wish — notching the No. 4 seed for the 3A North playoffs.

On Friday, the Spartans made their second trip to Winnemucca count — cutting down mistakes — Lowry committing more miscues, Spring Creek winning its first-round postseason ballgame by a score of 21-7.

The Spartans pinned the Buckaroos deep at their own 15 on the opening kickoff, forcing a three-and-out.

Following the punt, Spring Creek took over at midfield.

Junior Q Boyd picked up a first down with a rush to the Lowry 39, senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie moving the sticks with a big run to the 19.

Another run by Boyd to the six set up a fresh set of downs for a 1st-and-goal at the 6, but the Spartans fumbled the football — Lowry taking over on its own 9.

A penalty killed a nine-yard run by senior Anthony Peterson, and Guthrie dropped a ball carrier in his tracks — senior Dace Draper burying another play in the backfield on 3rd-and-11.

Lowry’s punt was either shanked or blocked and only traveled to the 19, but the Spartans were called for a penalty — running into the kicker.

The next boot was much better, driving to the 45.

On 3rd-and-8, Guthrie completed a pass to senior Ryan Thurston for a first down at the Lowry 21.

A personal foul on the Buckaroos moved the rock to inside the 10 for a 1st-and-goal at the 9.

On a read-pass option on third down, Guthrie rolled to the end zone from two yards out.

Junior Kyler Lulay’s extra point opened a 7-0 lead with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Lowry moved the ball for two first downs on its ensuing drive, the first coming on a 12-yard run to the 40 by senior quarterback Chance Huitt.

On 4th-and-1, Huitt moved the chains once again with an eight-yard run to the Spring Creek 42.

However, the Bucks put the ball on the deck — Guthrie making a big recovery for the Spartans.

Senior running back Reed Westwood picked up a first down on the ground, and senior wide receiver Kyle Owsley caught a 20-yard pass from Guthrie at the Lowry 35.

Guthrie rushed to inside the 30, and a Lowry penalty marched the ball closer to its own end zone.

Boyd broke off a four-yard run to the 15, Westwood carrying for three yards.

On 3rd-and-4, Spring Creek picked up three yards — leaving the offense on the field for a 4th-and-1.

The Spartans did more than move the sticks, Guthrie punched a keeper to paydirt — his 12-yard touchdown run and Lulay’s PAT opening a 14-0 advantage with 4:20 remaining in the first half.

Huitt ran for a first down to the Spring Creek 44 with a naked bootleg, but Lowry’s drive was halted with a penalty and a dropped pass.

On 3rd-and-14, a pass fell incomplete — the Bucks punting to the Spartans’ 25.

With 21 seconds on the clock, Thurston caught a 1st-down pass for 14 yards.

Spring Creek tried some deep shots down the field that fell incomplete, taking a 14-0 lead to the locker room.

The Spartans received the third-quarter kick but turned the ball over for the second time with a fumble after opening their drive at the 35.

From the Spartans’ 43, Lowry turned their takeaway into points.

On a run by Huitt, a facemask penalty marched the ball to the Spartans’ 18.

Senior Jordan Parker made a first-down catch at the 6, the drive capped by a 3rd-and-goal tote from the 1 by Peterson.

Senior Jace Mentaberry tacked on the extra point, slicing the deficit in half at 14-7 with 7:36 on the clock.

Spring Creek answered with conviction.

Boyd carried for consecutive first downs, moving the ball to the Lowry 47 and breaking off a big-gainer to the 35.

Guthrie gashed the middle for a 20-yard gain to the 15, Lowry jumping offside and aiding the possession even more.

With a carry by Guthrie, he set up 1st-and-goal at the 5.

Once more, the senior QB torched the Bucks.

His third rushing touchdown of the night and Lulay’s PAT with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter placed Lowry in serious trouble — the Spartans on top 21-7.

The chance of a comeback became even dimmer on the ensuing drive, junior Chase Milligan picking off a deep pass after Mentaberry returned the kick to the 40.

However, the Spartans were forced to punt to the Bucks’ 35.

Draper forced a 4th-and-1 with a tackle at the 44, but Lowry picked up a first down with a rush by Peterson on a counter play.

He carried for another fresh set of downs to the Spring Creek 42, but senior Ren Pacini made a huge play on 3rd-and-4 with a tackle for a one-yard loss.

On 4th-and-5, a screen pass was thrown over the intended receiver for a turnover on downs.

Despite not scoring any points, the Spartans accomplished a mission on their drive — earning a first down and killing clock.

On 4th-and-short, Spring Creek left the offense on the field — a hard count costing Lowry dearly.

The Bucks jumped offside with 4:20 remaining, allowing the Spartans to run four more plays — punting to the Bucks’ 28.

Lowry went down the field, using both the run and the pass.

Senior Tyler Neu snagged a first-down pass, Huitt running for a first down to the Spring Creek 46 with less than two minutes on the clock.

Peterson caught a ball at the Spartans’ 32, and junior Caden Ricci reeled in a pass from Huitt inside the Spring Creek 15.

However, a penalty pushed the ball back to the 19.

A string of incomplete passes — including a third-down deflection by senior cornerback Tanner Chiquete — set up 4th-and-15 from the 19.

The save-the-season pass was caught, but the receiver was out of bounds — turning the ball over on downs with 59 ticks on the clock.

Spring Creek went into victory formation and ran out the clock, the Spartans sealing a position in the second round of the playoffs with a 21-7 victory.

Up Next

In the 3A North regional semifinal, No. 4 Spring Creek (5-5 overall, 5-4 in league) will travel to face the No. 1 Greenwave (8-1 overall, 8-0 in league) — who had a first-round bye — at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

The Greenwave prevailed in a 34-28 barn-burner on Aug. 30, in Spring Creek, the Spartans taking a potential game-winning 62-yard touchdown pass from Guthrie to Owsley off the board with a penalty for too many men in the backfield late in the fourth quarter.

Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments