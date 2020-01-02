Spartans take on defending champs

During the Rail City Classic, in Sparks, the Greenwave went 1-2.

On Dec. 26, Fallon was shut down in a 66-35 loss to Reno but dug out a 61-52 victory versus Hug on Dec. 27.

In its tourney finale on Dec. 28, Atwater (California) rolled past Fallon by a score of 66-55.

The Wave are led by senior guard Elijah Jackson and his 24.3 points and four steals per contest — tying for the team high with 2.6 assists — adding 4.3 rebounds.

He lifted Fallon to the 2019 state title with a buzzer-beating three in overtime, beating Elko 57-54.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inside, outside.

Senior Thomas Steele does the tough work in the middle, scoring 16.1 points and pulling down a team-best 6.9 rebounds.

Like Jackson, he also dishes 2.6 dimes per game — tallying 2.1 steals and nearly a block.

Also, like Jackson, he played a huge role in the Wave’s ability to win the 2019 state championship — cashing a runner from the free-throw line at the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime in the 3A state final against Mojave.