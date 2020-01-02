Spartans take on defending champs

SPRING CREEK — After a pair of home victories over Fernley and Sparks — the first wins of the season — the Spring Creek boys basketball team went 1-4 during its five-game road trip to California during the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational.
Spring Creek head coach Jesse Zamudio said he did not have a bookkeeper at the Christmas break tourney and was waiting for film to upload so he could complete stats accurately.
Having troubles with Hudl, the Spartans currently don’t have any stats to report.
When the Spartans step on the floor for their next contest, they will be up against a top-notch assessment, playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus the defending 3A state champs.
Spring Creek (2-2 in league) will take on the Greenwave (5-5 overall, 4-0 in league).
The Wave opened league play with a 71-28 blasting of Sparks on Dec. 12 and routed the Vaqueros 81-53 on Dec. 14, in Fernley.
Fallon dismantled the Wolverines 66-43 on Dec. 17, in Truckee, and then handed the Panthers a 70-46 loss on Dec. 21, at North Valleys High School, in Reno.
During the Rail City Classic, in Sparks, the Greenwave went 1-2.
On Dec. 26, Fallon was shut down in a 66-35 loss to Reno but dug out a 61-52 victory versus Hug on Dec. 27.
In its tourney finale on Dec. 28, Atwater (California) rolled past Fallon by a score of 66-55.
The Wave are led by senior guard Elijah Jackson and his 24.3 points and four steals per contest — tying for the team high with 2.6 assists — adding 4.3 rebounds.
He lifted Fallon to the 2019 state title with a buzzer-beating three in overtime, beating Elko 57-54.
Inside, outside.
Senior Thomas Steele does the tough work in the middle, scoring 16.1 points and pulling down a team-best 6.9 rebounds.
Like Jackson, he also dishes 2.6 dimes per game — tallying 2.1 steals and nearly a block.
Also, like Jackson, he played a huge role in the Wave’s ability to win the 2019 state championship — cashing a runner from the free-throw line at the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime in the 3A state final against Mojave.
Jackson put back a tip with time dwindling in the extra frame, Fallon beating Mojave 60-59 to set up the fourth meeting with the Indians.
Hayden Strasdin graduated, but junior Avery Strasdin has stepped into a larger role and is currently averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 steals, 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists.
Fellow junior Toby Anderson gives the Greenwave more length and 5.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Senior speedster Brock Richardson — the 2019 3A North football MVP — averages 5.3 points, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.1 rebounds per ballgame.
Sophomore Collin Brun has tallied four points and 2.5 rebounds, while junior Shaw Lee notches 3.2 points and 3.7 boards.
Junior Samuel Robertson is currently putting up 2.9 points, 3.9 boards and 1.1 steals.
The Spartans will give the Greenwave their best shot for an upset at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.
Weekend Wrap
Spring Creek will close its first road trip of 2020 with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tip versus Lowry, in Winnemucca.