Spartans take series from Buckaroos

The runner did not tag before leaving, doubled off at second base.

Junior Zach Fernandez reached on a single with a dribbled down the third-base line, but a fly out to senior Riley Stewart ended the frame.

Spring Creek’s most successful inning followed in the home half.

Bylund drew a leadoff walk, and Rios bunted — the fielder’s-choice throw to second not in time.

Sophomore Riley Smith also laid down a bunt, but a fielder’s choice recorded the first out on the lead runner at third.

Stewart earned a free pass and loaded the bases, and Milligan drilled a two-RBI single to right field for a 3-0 lead — scoring Rios and Smith.

Senior Jaydon Mullins also went for a single on the next AB — driving in Stewart — and the string continued with a base knock by Brorby through the left side for a 5-0 advantage as Milligan rolled home.

The inning ended with a 5-3 double play.

The Spartans retired the Bucks in order in the top of the third — Brorby closing the inning with away half on just six pitches with a strikeout — but all the Spartans managed in the home half was a two-out walk by Rios.