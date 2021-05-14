Spartans take series from Buckaroos

SPRING CREEK — Due to Lowry’s prom, Saturday’s doubleheader was moved to Friday afternoon — the Buckaroos and the Spartans splitting the action one.
Lowry dominated the first game by a final score of 16-1, but Spring Creek won the war — taking the series with an 8-3 victory in the finale for the Spartans' lone series win of the season.
Series Finale
The Spartans jumped on top from the onset, building a 5-0 lead.
Senior pitcher Grant Brorby struck out the first two batters, but senior Garette Hinshaw was hit by a pitch and senior Justin Horton singled to left field — senior Trenton Domire wearing an offering and loading the bases.
However, Spring Creek escaped the jam with a 6-3 groundout by freshman Logan Lopez at short over to junior Garrison Bylund at first.
Brorby drew a two-out walk in the home half and took second base on a wild pitch, scoring as junior Conner Clarke reached on an error at third base.
Lowry freshman Marcus Montes led off the top of the second with a double to center field, but the Spartans turned in a remarkable double play on the next at-bat — senior Chase Milligan laying for a catch along the foul line in right field and throwing to senior Jacob Rios at second.
The runner did not tag before leaving, doubled off at second base.
Junior Zach Fernandez reached on a single with a dribbled down the third-base line, but a fly out to senior Riley Stewart ended the frame.
Spring Creek’s most successful inning followed in the home half.
Bylund drew a leadoff walk, and Rios bunted — the fielder’s-choice throw to second not in time.
Sophomore Riley Smith also laid down a bunt, but a fielder’s choice recorded the first out on the lead runner at third.
Stewart earned a free pass and loaded the bases, and Milligan drilled a two-RBI single to right field for a 3-0 lead — scoring Rios and Smith.
Senior Jaydon Mullins also went for a single on the next AB — driving in Stewart — and the string continued with a base knock by Brorby through the left side for a 5-0 advantage as Milligan rolled home.
The inning ended with a 5-3 double play.
The Spartans retired the Bucks in order in the top of the third — Brorby closing the inning with away half on just six pitches with a strikeout — but all the Spartans managed in the home half was a two-out walk by Rios.
Lowry well one-two-three once again in the top of the fourth, but the Bucks returned the favor in the home half — sophomore Logan Fettic bookending the inning with punchouts.
In the away half of the fifth, the Bucks found the board — senior Anthony Hemp smashing a two-out, solo homer over the fence in left field.
Senior Tristan Schmittel followed with a single to left field, but Brorby shut down the frame with a K.
Only Clarke reached base for Spring Creek in the bottom half — hitting a one-out single — Fettic ending the inning with consecutive strikeouts.
In the top of the sixth, the Spartans sat the Bucks down one-two-three — Brorby ending the frame with back-to-back Ks, the first swinging and the last looking.
Rios led off the bottom half with a base knock, and the bases were crammed full with one-out walks to both Stewart and Milligan.
Following a fly out, Spring Creek extended the inning — Rios scoring on a balk and Brorby crossing Stewart with a single up the middle.
Milligan rolled home on an error in center field, an overthrow allowing Brorby to reach third.
A Fettic strikeout ended the inning, but the Spartans added three runs with two gone and opened an 8-1 lead.
The Bucks made things interesting in the top of the seventh.
Montes, junior Brendan Robinson and Fernandez loaded the bases with three straight singles.
An error on a groundball at short allowed Montes to score, and Robinson trotted in from a bases-juiced free pass with one out.
However, Rios put two away with a fly out at second and Brorby completed the victory with a punchout.
The Spartans — after dropping the first game of the doubleheader 16-1 — claimed the series with an 8-1 victory.
At the plate, Brorby went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and scored a run.
Rios finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored, and Milligan closed 1-for-3 with two RBIs and scored twice.
Mullins hit 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Clarke batted 1-for-4 as well.
Without recording a hit, Stewart scored twice and Smith crossed once.
Montes led the Bucks with a 2-for-3 effort and a double with a run scored, Fernandez finishing 2-for-3 also.
Robinson went 1-for-3 and scored a run, and Hemp closed 1-for-4 with two RBIs and scored a run on his solo homer.
Both Schmittel and Horton closed 1-for-4 for Lowry.
Brorby picked up the complete-game win on the mound, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits with seven Ks and one walk over seven innings.
Hinshaw took the loss, giving up five runs — four earned — on three hits with three walks and a strikeout in 1-1/3 innings.
In relief, Fettic allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits with six Ks and three walks across 4-2/3 innings of work.
LOWRY — 000 010 2 — 382
SPRING CREEK — 140 003 X — 861
Game One of DH
The Bucks dominated throughout the first game of the Friday twin bill, winning 16-1 in six innings.
Both teams held each other scoreless in the first inning, but Lowry tacked on two runs in the top of the second.
Horton hit a leadoff single and Fettic followed with a double to left field, each scoring on a two-out error at short.
The Bucks opened the game up in the top of the fourth.
In succession, Lowry led off with three straight singles by Robinson, Montes and Hemp — cramming the bases full.
Robinson scored from an error on the mound, and Fernandez drove in Montes and Hemp with a double to right field for a 5-0 lead.
With two outs, the frame continued as Horton crossed on a wild pitch.
Fettic sent a base knock up the middle, and junior Kayden Boyles brought Horton around with a single to right.
Robinson crossed Fettic with another one-base rip to right, opening an 8-0 cushion.
Spring Creek’s first hit — not from an error — came in the leadoff spot in the home half of the fourth by junior Ian Russell but he was stranded as the next three hitters fell in order.
The Spartans plated their lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Stewart and Milligan each reached on errors — one at short and the other at second — and a one-out walk to Brorby juiced the bases.
Clarke drove in Stewart with a groundout RBI, but the threat ended with a 6-3 groundball.
The Bucks poured on a crooked number in the top of the sixth.
Boyles hit a one-out single to second and advanced an error behind the plate, Robinson drew a walk and Montes nailed an RBI double to left — scoring Boyles.
Hemp walked, and Fernandez crossed two — Robinson and Montes — with a single to left field.
Schmittel thumped a line-drive double up the middle — plating both Hemp and Fernandez —opening a 13-1 lead.
On the next AB, Hinshaw stroked a two-base rip to left — driving in Schmittel.
Horton placed runners on the corners with a single to left, and Hinshaw crossed on a Fettic base knock to third.
Lowry’s fourth double of the inning — sent to center field by Boyles — scored Horton and extended the lead to 15 at 16-1.
The Spartans led off the bottom of the sixth with a double from Bylund and a single by Rios, but both runners were stranded with three straight outs.
The Bucks salvaged a win in the series in blowout fashion by a final score of 16-1.
Boyles paced Lowry with a 3-for-5 effort at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored — Fettic also finishing 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Robinson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored two runs, Horton hit 2-for-3 with a game-high three runs scored and Hemp batted 2-for-3 and scored twice.
Fernandez hit 2-for-4 with a double, a game-high four RBIs and scored twice.
Schmittel was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored — Montes going 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Hinshaw closed out the hits for the Bucks, batting 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
For the Spartans, Rios hit 1-for-2 and Bylund went 1-for-3 with a double — Russell finishing 1-for-3.
Without a hit, Clarke drove in a run on a groundout — Stewart scoring the Spartans’ lone run.
Montes got the win, allowing just one-unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks in five innings.
Horton knocked down the save and gave up just two hits of scoreless relief with a strikeout and no walks in one frame.
Senior Gabe Lowe took the loss, allowing 10 runs — seven earned — on 12 hits with five strikeouts and two free passes over 5-1/3 innings.
In relief, sophomore David Hutchison gave up six runs on seven hits with a walk in 2/3 of an inning.
LOWRY — 020 608 — (16)(19)4
SPRING CREEK — 000 010 — 135
Up Next
The Spartans wrapped up the regular season for league play with a 3-12 record, Lowry finishing with a 5-10 mark.
Spring Creek will host Elko in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Tuesday.