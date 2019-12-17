Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

He finished with a 2-2 record, wining each time by pinfall.

Defending state champion and junior Chase Milligan finished with a 2-2 record at 113 pounds, both of his wins coming on pins.

Junior Q Boyd — the defending state champ at 138 pounds — went 2-2 with two pins in the 152-pound division.

Remaining in the division, senior teammate Gabe Ekanger also posted a 2-2 mark at 152 pounds with one win by fall.

At 145 pounds, senior Joey MacDiarmid matched Milligan’s and Boyd’s lines with a 2-2 mark and two wins by fall.

Junior Bear Browne — like MacDiarmid — also went 2-2 in the 145-pound class, winning each of his matches by decision.

Four other Spartans had their hands raised in victory during the RTOC.

Sophomore Terron Mogensen closed the tournament with a 1-2 mark, his lone win coming by fall at 138 pounds.

At the upper-end of the weight classes, Spring Creek gained a victory each from sophomore Keefer Campbell (1-2 with a pin at 182 pounds) and senior Stettson Wells (1-2 with win by fall) – Wells giving the Spartans two grapplers in the 220-pound class as he joined Hood.