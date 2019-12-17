Spartans take 31st of 107 teams at RTOC

Facing the ultimate competition at the Reno Tournament of Champions, the Spring Creek Spartans — the three-time defending 3A state wrestling champions — ranked 31st of 107 teams at the annual RTOC.
For the Spartans, the wrestler who posted the best record and the most victories was 126-pound senior Kodis Campbell — who finished with a 4-2 mark with three wins by pinfall.
At 195 pounds, senior Jeff Guthrie also notched a winning record of 3-2 — claiming each of his victories by fall.
Freshman Colton Browne fared extremely well in his first major tournament and also went 3-2 in the 113-pound division with a pair of pins.
Of Spring Creek’s 18 wrestlers at the event, half closed the RTOC with a record of .500 or better.
At 220 pounds, senior Hunter Hood was one win away from becoming a medalist at one of the most prestigious tournaments in the West.
He finished with a 2-2 record, wining each time by pinfall.
Defending state champion and junior Chase Milligan finished with a 2-2 record at 113 pounds, both of his wins coming on pins.
Junior Q Boyd — the defending state champ at 138 pounds — went 2-2 with two pins in the 152-pound division.
Remaining in the division, senior teammate Gabe Ekanger also posted a 2-2 mark at 152 pounds with one win by fall.
At 145 pounds, senior Joey MacDiarmid matched Milligan’s and Boyd’s lines with a 2-2 mark and two wins by fall.
Junior Bear Browne — like MacDiarmid — also went 2-2 in the 145-pound class, winning each of his matches by decision.
Four other Spartans had their hands raised in victory during the RTOC.
Sophomore Terron Mogensen closed the tournament with a 1-2 mark, his lone win coming by fall at 138 pounds.
At the upper-end of the weight classes, Spring Creek gained a victory each from sophomore Keefer Campbell (1-2 with a pin at 182 pounds) and senior Stettson Wells (1-2 with win by fall) – Wells giving the Spartans two grapplers in the 220-pound class as he joined Hood.
Senior Nick Ortega posted one win by decision and finished his 285-pound clashes with a 1-2 record.
In total, Spring Creek had 13 of its 18 wrestlers post at least one victory against the best of the best.
Up Next
The Spartans will compete once more before the holiday season, wrestling Friday and Saturday in the Christmas Clash, at Legacy Event Center, in Farmington, Utah.