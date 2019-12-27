Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash

FARMINGTON, Utah — Before the holiday, the Spring Creek wrestling team took care of business.
On Dec. 20-21, the Spartans thrashed the competition at the Christmas Clash, in Farmington, Utah, opening a victory of more than 100 points over the second-place Westlake (Saratoga Springs, Utah).
Spring Creek finished with a team score of 284.5 points, the Thunder following with a total of 180.
Paired with team success, several individuals also notched victories in their respective weight classes.
At 152 pounds, junior Q Boyd rolled to a 5-0 record with four wins by fall.
Junior Chase Milligan captured the 113-pound championship with a 4-0 mark — winning each of his matches with pins.
In the 160-pound division, junior Beau Chacon took home the hardware with a 4-0 record and a pair of wins by fall.
Along with three titlists, the Spartans also notched a trio of second-place finishers.
Senior Hunter Hood’s lone loss came in the 220-pound final, finishing with a 4-1 record and four wins by fall.
A weight down, senior Jeff Guthrie was the runner-up in the 195-pound class — closing with a 3-1 mark — notching all of his wins on pins.
Senior Riley Fuchs took second at 132 pounds — wrestling five times — finishing with a 4-1 record and two wins by fall.
Freshman Colton Browne avenged his only loss of the tournament and captured the victory in the consolation final at 106 pounds, going 6-1 with a remarkable six pins.
In the consolation championship, he took down a fellow freshman teammate — pinning Wesley Ricaporte.
Ricaporte placed fourth after his second loss, wrapping up a 5-2 mark with a pair of pins.
At 145 pounds, junior Bear Browne also finished fourth — losing for the second time in the third-fourth match — finishing with a 5-2 record and three wins by fall.
Sophomore Terron Mogensen placed fifth in the 138-pound division, posting four pins and closing with a 6-2 record in eight matches.
Like Mogensen, senior Kodis Campbell ranked fifth at 126 pounds, posting a 4-2 mark with three pins.
The final medalist for the Spartans was junior Aiden Painter, who took sixth in the 120-pound division with a 4-3 record — nailing down each of his victories by fall.
Despite not placing, freshman Jake Bradford wrestled to a winning record in the loaded 106-pound class — going 3-2 with three wins by fall.
Sophomore Shawn Lortie also strung together a winning mark, closing with a 3-2 record and a pair of pins at 170 pounds.
At 138 pounds, senior AJ Ekanger’s tournament ended with a .500 record — finishing 2-2 with one win by fall.
Christmas Clash JV Tourney
In the junior varsity portion of the Christmas Clash, two Spring Creek grapplers earned medals.
Sophomore Bryan Montoya breezed to the championship with three straight wins by fall and a major decision by a score of 10-2, losing in the final with the score at 12-8.
He ranked second in the tourney with a 4-1 record and three wins by fall.
Freshman John Negrych — wrestling at a weight up — finished fourth in the 132-pound division.
He posted three straight victories by fall before being pinned in the semifinal round, losing once again by fall in the consolation championship.
Negrych finished with a 3-2 record and three pins.
Sierra Nevada Classic
The Spartans were slated to wrestle Friday and Saturday during the Sierra Nevada Classic, in Reno.