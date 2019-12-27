Spartans thrash at Christmas Clash

A weight down, senior Jeff Guthrie was the runner-up in the 195-pound class — closing with a 3-1 mark — notching all of his wins on pins.

Senior Riley Fuchs took second at 132 pounds — wrestling five times — finishing with a 4-1 record and two wins by fall.

Freshman Colton Browne avenged his only loss of the tournament and captured the victory in the consolation final at 106 pounds, going 6-1 with a remarkable six pins.

In the consolation championship, he took down a fellow freshman teammate — pinning Wesley Ricaporte.

Ricaporte placed fourth after his second loss, wrapping up a 5-2 mark with a pair of pins.

At 145 pounds, junior Bear Browne also finished fourth — losing for the second time in the third-fourth match — finishing with a 5-2 record and three wins by fall.

Sophomore Terron Mogensen placed fifth in the 138-pound division, posting four pins and closing with a 6-2 record in eight matches.

Like Mogensen, senior Kodis Campbell ranked fifth at 126 pounds, posting a 4-2 mark with three pins.