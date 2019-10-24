SPRING CREEK — No two ways to cut it, utter beat-down.
The Spring Creek football team set the tone early and often Thursday against Elko, the Spartans outgaining the Indians 296 yards to 32 yards in the first half.
The regular season finale ended in blowout fashion, the Spartans shutting out Elko by a final score of 40-0.
On the Spartans’ first drive, senior quarterback Jeff Guthrie ran for a first down up the middle and threw a for a chain mover to senior receiver Kyle Owsley at the Elko 41.
Guthrie picked up another first down on a keeper up the gut, and senior running back Reed Westwood set up the Spartans with a first down on 3rd-and-1 to the Indians’ 10.
After a false start, senior Ran Thurston caught a swing pass on the left side and ran to the Elko 3.
Westwood punched home for the game’s first touchdown, the extra point by junior Kyler Lulay opening a 7-0 lead with 7:19 on the clock.
With their first drive, the Indians went three-and-out and punted from their own 32 to the Spring Creek 32.
The Spartans went deep, Guthrie dropping a bomb to Owsley on the left side for a 30-yard gain.
Owsley caught another pass for three yards and Westwood ran for four, Elko stiffening and dropping Guthrie for a short loss.
On 4th-and-4, Spring Creek left its offense on the field — Thurston picking up a first down through the air.
He made the catch and wore big lick from Elko junior safety Jake Zeller, the Spartans setting up at the Indians’ 20.
However, Elko’s defense plugged the middle on consecutive carries and Spring Creek turned the ball over on downs with consecutive incomplete passes.
The Indians began their drive from the 19 with five-yard carry by junior Lincoln Ratliff and s three-yard tote by senior Nick Kinder, but the Spartans dropped Elko for a loss on 3rd-and-3 — forcing a punt to the Spring Creek 40.
Spring Creek’s ensuing drive lasted all of two plays.
Westwood took a power give off the right side for a large gain to the Elko 37, and junior Q Boyd took the next carry the distance on a quick hitter up the middle.
Lulay’s PAT was true, opening a 14-0 lead with 11:33 remaining in the second quarter.
Elko went down the field — thanks in large part to Spring Creek penalties — starting from midfield after a personal foul on a return to the 35 by Ratliff.
Junior Kaiden Cervantes caught a pass on the left side and pushed defenders to the Spring Creek 39, Ratliff running a counter play around the left edge for a first down at the Spartans’ 27.
A pass interference call on a deep pass down the left side of the field to junior Brigg Johnson set up the Indians at the 12, a late hit out of bounds accounting for half the distance to the goal line.
However, Spring Creek’s interior line stacked up Elko for short gains and losses — the Indians leaving the offense on the field on 4th-and-7.
A motion give around the left side was dropped a yard short of the line to gain, turning the ball over on downs.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the Indians moved the ball to the 19, Westwood running for a first down to the 31.
Junior Aiden Painter caught an eight-yard pass, and Westwood broke a big run to the Elko 39.
Boyd picked up nine yards, but the drive was killed with a holding penalty — the Spartans turning the ball over on downs after a big sack by Elko senior Max Shurtz.
Giveth away, taketh back.
On a rollout throw that sailed high, junior Chase Milligan cut Elko junior Darin Legrand in half from underneath.
The ball was tipped and intercepted by senior Brady Gackle.
Westwood trucked through the Elko line and even ran over the official for large gain, moving the sticks once again on the next play.
A false start pushed the Spartans back and Elko made stops, taking over on downs with a fourth-down deflection by senior safety Kaden Garcia.
However, the Indians did nothing with the football — Spring Creek taking timeouts in hopes of getting the ball back one more time before the break.
Elko’s punt was shanked and only went for about five yards.
From the Indians’ 27, Elko jumping offside.
Milligan caught a four-yard pass and quickly got out of bounds, and Guthrie dropped a dime on a corner route to the right side — Thurston snagging a toe-tapper for and 18-yard touchdown.
The extra point split the uprights, giving the Spartans a 21-0 halftime lead.
Elko’s first drive of the third quarter ended with a sack by Spring Creek senior Zach Simms, the punt only traveling to midfield.
Westwood moved the sticks with a run to the Indians’ 37, but Elko forced a 4th-and-2.
With some nasty jukes on the left side, Westwood ran for 15 yards from the 29 to the Elko 14.
Boyd ran for nine yards to the 5, and Guthrie capped the drive with a keeper to the left pylon — Elko watching the running backs as he strolled to the end zone.
The PAT was no good, but Spring Creek jumped to a 27-0 advantage with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Ratliff picked up a first down on Elko’s next drive, but the Spartans punted to the Spring Creek 9.
Bad field position, no problem.
Spring Creek asserted its dominance and ran over the Indians.
Westwood carried for a first down to the 23, Guthrie rushing for another to the 35.
Boyd toted the rock to the 45 for another chai mover, and Westwood ran to the Elko 44 for a first down.
He took the next give all the way to the Elko 23, and Boyd carried to the Indians’ 15.
Westwood toyed with Elko defenders on a run off the right tackle, making several guys miss and scoring a 15-yard TD.
The extra point was missed but the Spartans went up 33-0 with 10:21 on the clock.
Elko fumbled on its next possession, Spring Creek junior Jayce Esplin pouncing on the rock at the Indians’ 40.
The Spartans sent their reserves on the field for offense, turning the ball over on downs.
Senior Cameron Marvel picked up a first down and crossed midfield for Elko, but the drive crashed to a close with an interception — Simms making the pick around the 35 and taking it to the house.
The 65-yard pick-six and ensuing PAT capped a 40-0 domination.
Up Next
No. 5 Spring Creek (4-4 in league) will play the No. 4 Buckaroos next week in Winnemucca.
No. 6 Elko fell to 4-4 in league play and will likely play Friday at No. 3 Truckee.
