Spartans tie Vaqueros 1-1 on PK

SPRING CREEK – Thanks to a couple second-half fouls, the Spring Creek boys soccer was able to come from behind and pull out a tie Friday, making one penalty pick but missing another penalty try that cost the Spartans an outright victory.
On a PK in the 67th minute by junior Owen May, Spring Creek overcame a 1-0 deficit and tied Fernley by a final score of 1-1.
In the early stages of the game, the Spartans had a hard time containing sophomore Landon Messerschmidt — who routinely got behind the defense and came close to scoring several times.
On a dropped ball by the keeper, he rushed in but could not control the ball in time to settle it the ground and punch home the go-ahead bunny — senior Kyle Bixler flying at the last minute to defend against an open net.
On the other end, the Spartans earned a corner kick — which flew to the other side of the field.
Junior Spencer Anderson gathered possession and crossed a nice ball to sophomore Connor Knotts, who pushed his kick wide to the right.
Messerschmidt came close to notching another goal but had his kick deflected and to the left for a corner kick.
On the ensuing boot from the flag, a header attempt flew over the frame.
For Spring Creek, May launched a free kick into a crowd — Anderson gaining the ball but tagging a rip high.
On the other side, freshman goalie Brady Smith tallied numerous saves in succession for the Spartans.
However, Spring Creek’s defense — on a throw-in from the left — fell asleep on the right side, junior Drake Lanning running free for a score on the weak side in the 27th minute.
Smith kept the margin at one with an incredible lay-out save to his right.
Spring Creek drew several fouls — not receiving calls on others with flops — and May sent a shot that was saved from the middle of the field.
From a free kick by Knotts, sophomore Nathan Morrill pumped a ball over the net.
Lanning hammered a direct kick from near midfield over the frame, and sophomore Jarom Woo and freshman Djrevan Demick both hit attempts directly to the Fernley keeper.
Near the end of the half, May hit a free kick too far in front of his runners for an easy scoop by the goalie.
At the break, the Spartans trailed 1-0.
Lanning drilled a shot high on a try from the right wing, and Anderson gathered a loose ball but thumped his attempt wide to the right with the goalie out of the frame.
He sent another try to the left, but Fernley’s keeper made a nice save with a dive — Spring Creek failing to capitalize on a corner kick as a header skipped to the opposite side of the pitch.
Knotts had another shot saved by Fernley’s goalie, and Demick took an attempt/cross from the left side and placed the ball on the top of the frame.
The lead was held to one as Fernley junior Jack Lutkenhouse narrowly missed high over the crossbar.
Around the 65th minute, sophomore Carson Fisher drew a foul for the Spartans in the Vaqueros’ box.
However, the penalty kick was shanked — the ball trickling slowly to the right.
But, Spring Creek continued to force the issue and possess the ball in Fernley territory — leading to another foul.
Fisher, attempting to close on a ball in the left side of the box, drew a whistle against the Fernley goalie.
With a yellow card handed out on the play, the Vaqueros switched keepers for the penalty kick.
In a matter of less than two minutes, the Spartans attempted a pair of penalty balls.
On the second PK, the Spartans made a change and had May hit the shot — barely sneaking a well-struck ball under the crossbar in the upper-left corner of the net.
With the game tied 1-1, neither team was able to mount a game-winning goal.
Woo missed a kick from left wing wide to the right, and Anderson had another attempt saved by the keeper.
Smith laid out and made a game-saving stop for the Spartans, deflecting the ball beyond the end line and Fernley wasted consecutive corner kicks.
Toward the end of regulation, Knotts punched a free kick from the left wing but pushed the ball slightly high over the frame.
At the final whistle, Spring Creek had come from a goal down to tie the contest on May’s PK — drawing even with the Vaqueros, 1-1.
Up Next
The Spartans (2-3-1 in league) will host winless Dayton at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.