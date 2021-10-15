Spartans tie Vaqueros 1-1 on PK

On the other side, freshman goalie Brady Smith tallied numerous saves in succession for the Spartans.

However, Spring Creek’s defense — on a throw-in from the left — fell asleep on the right side, junior Drake Lanning running free for a score on the weak side in the 27th minute.

Smith kept the margin at one with an incredible lay-out save to his right.

Spring Creek drew several fouls — not receiving calls on others with flops — and May sent a shot that was saved from the middle of the field.

From a free kick by Knotts, sophomore Nathan Morrill pumped a ball over the net.

Lanning hammered a direct kick from near midfield over the frame, and sophomore Jarom Woo and freshman Djrevan Demick both hit attempts directly to the Fernley keeper.

Near the end of the half, May hit a free kick too far in front of his runners for an easy scoop by the goalie.

At the break, the Spartans trailed 1-0.

Lanning drilled a shot high on a try from the right wing, and Anderson gathered a loose ball but thumped his attempt wide to the right with the goalie out of the frame.