EVANSTON, Wyoming – Despite a long road trip, the Spring Creek wrestling team was fresh enough to take down the competition Thursday through Saturday.
The Spartans defeated Evanston on Thursday in a dual, winning 42-27.
In the head-to-head, Spring Creek had six wrestlers notch pins: senior Austin Wirth at 138 pounds, senior Dyllan Fuchs at 145, senior Caden Constable (152), sophomore Beau Chacon at 160, senior Clay Campbell (170) and junior Hunter Hood in the 220-pound division.
During Friday and Saturday’s Evanston Invitational, the Spartans took first place with a team score of 215 points – fending off second-place Green River (202.5 points).
Bear River placed third with 171 points, Rock Springs took fourth (138.5) and host Evanston rounded out the top-five with 127 points.
Individually, Spring Creek sent three grapplers to the top of their respective weight classes.
Fuchs collected each of his four wins by pinfall and was voted the MVP of the lighter divisions by the coaches, beating a three-time Wyoming state champion from Kemmerer in the process.
A back-to-back state champion himself, Fuchs will look for his third-consecutive state title on Feb. 9, in Winnemucca.
Chacon, the defending 152-pound state champ as a freshman, earned all three of his wins by pinfall for the 160-pound title in Evanston.
Sophomore Chase Milligan finished with a 3-0 record with two pins at 106 pounds.
Senior Josh Tripp came up a win short of winning the 126-pound division, finishing with a record of 3-1 with two pins, losing in the championship match.
Like Tripp, Hood also lost one match – finishing with a 3-1 mark with three pins – but his defeat came before the final, Hood taking third place in the 220-pound class with a victory in the consolation championship.
Spring Creek had four wrestlers who finished in fourth place.
Sophomore Q Boyd lost his consolation final, finishing with a 5-2 mark in a loaded field in the 145-pound division.
Junior Riley Fuchs closed with a record of 4-2 with two pins, also falling in the consolation championship at 132 pounds.
A loss in the 152-pound consolation final resulted in a 3-2 record for Constable, who pinned two of his opponents.
At 170 pounds, Campbell also went 3-2 after a loss in the consolation championship, earning one win by pinfall.
Junior newcomer AJ Ekanger placed fifth at 138 pounds, finishing fifth with a 5-2 record with all wins coming on pins.
A trio of Spartans earned the sixth and final placings in their weight classes.
At 195 pounds, senior Cody Jenkins finished with a 2-3 record with a pin.
Freshman Terron Mogensen went 2-3 at 126 pounds, and sophomore Aiden Painter finished with a 1-3 mark in the 113-pound division.
Other Spartans who closed with records of .500 or better included sophomore Bear Browne – who finished 3-2 with three pins at 138 pounds – junior Joey MacDiarmid (2-2 with two pins at 145) and Wirth (2-2 with one pin at 138 pounds).
Junior varsity
Spring Creek’s JV wrestlers also experienced successful outings in Evanston, closing with three champions.
Freshman Shawn Lortie took first in the 152-pound class, sophomore Will Tournahu took home the 170-pound title and junior Stettson Wells won first place at 220 pounds.
Sophomore Mason Hatch was the runner-up at 285 pounds, and Nic Ortega took third in the heavyweight division.
Freshman Keefer Campbell placed fifth in the 170-pound class, and freshman Anthony Ward took sixth at 113 pounds.
Up Next
In preparation of the holiday season, the Spartans will take part in the Christmas Clash on Friday and Saturday, at the Legacy Events Center, in Farmington, Utah.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.