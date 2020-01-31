Spartans triumphant in barn-burner, 58-55

Answering fire with range, Spring Creek junior Grant Brorby opened a two-point cushion with a deep ball of his own.

On the other end, Kingston’s second triple sent Fernley out front 13-12.

Hall splashed his second wet ball from beyond the arc for a 16-12 lead, but Brorby continued the arsenal from distance with his second bomb.

Closing the frame, the third three by Kingston lit up the net for a 19-15 advantage for the Vaqueros.

Spring Creek tied the contest with a reverse by Bylund and a put-back from Brorby, but Hall hammered a deep three — his third of the game — senior Reed Westwood granted permission to fire for another triple on the other end.

Neither team defended from distance very well as Westwood’s shot was the ninth three of the contest.

Westwood gave the Spartans a 24-22 lead with a pump fake and finish, the margin extending to four with a pair of free throws from junior Jayce Esplin.

Hall stuck his fourth three of the contest, and junior Anthony Thompson gave Fernley a 27-25 lead with a pair of free throws.

Brorby reached double digits with a deuce, and two freebies by Westwood opened a 30-27 advantage for Spring Creek.