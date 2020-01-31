You are the owner of this article.
Spartans triumphant in barn-burner, 58-55
FERNLEY — The Spring Creek boys basketball team’s season has had some downs, but for some reason the Spartans have had Fernley’s number.

The Spartans notched their first victory of the season by a score of 55-50 over the Vaqueros on Dec. 20, 2019, in Spring Creek.

On Friday, Spring Creek made it 2-for-2 — taking out Fernley on its home floor in another seesaw slugfest by a tally of 58-50.

The scoring was opened by a deuce from Spring Creek senior Kyle Owsley, Fernley following with a three by junior Tucker Hall.

Junior Garrison Bylund tied the game with a free throw, but the Vaqueros went up 5-3 on a jumper by junior Daunte Ceresola.

Bylund tied the contest once again with a jump hook, but the Vaqueros took a 7-5 lead on a deuce by sophomore Carson Kingston.

Ebb and flow.

With a bucket on the block, Bylund knotted the contest.

Owsley’s second field goal from the left side gave the Spartans a 9-7 lead, but Kingston pushed the Vaqueros to the front with a three.

Answering fire with range, Spring Creek junior Grant Brorby opened a two-point cushion with a deep ball of his own.

On the other end, Kingston’s second triple sent Fernley out front 13-12.

Hall splashed his second wet ball from beyond the arc for a 16-12 lead, but Brorby continued the arsenal from distance with his second bomb.

Closing the frame, the third three by Kingston lit up the net for a 19-15 advantage for the Vaqueros.

Spring Creek tied the contest with a reverse by Bylund and a put-back from Brorby, but Hall hammered a deep three — his third of the game — senior Reed Westwood granted permission to fire for another triple on the other end.

Neither team defended from distance very well as Westwood’s shot was the ninth three of the contest.

Westwood gave the Spartans a 24-22 lead with a pump fake and finish, the margin extending to four with a pair of free throws from junior Jayce Esplin.

Hall stuck his fourth three of the contest, and junior Anthony Thompson gave Fernley a 27-25 lead with a pair of free throws.

Brorby reached double digits with a deuce, and two freebies by Westwood opened a 30-27 advantage for Spring Creek.

At the buzzer, Kingston elevated and canned his fourth three of the half — knotting the score at 30-all.

Westwood dropped the first field goal of the third quarter, but Hall gave the Vaqueros a 33-32 lead with his fifth triple.

Brorby pushed the Spartans to the high side at 34-33 with a baseline drive, and Owsley tallied his third bucket for a 36-33 lead.

The Spartans gained some separation with back-to-back bombs, senior Devin Holmes and Owsley each tickling twine from the land beyond for a 44-33 advantage.

Ceresola stopped Spring Creek’s 10-0 run with a three, and Kingston stuck consecutive jumpers.

Owsley drilled a pull-up from midrange, but Ceresola dropped a jumper for Fernley.

Esplin capped his scoring with two free throws near the end of the period.

Entering the fourth, the Spartans led by seven at 48-41.

Kingston canned a three to open the fourth, but Brorby went baseline for a layup and a 50-44 lead.

Fernley pulled to within four on a pair of free throws, slicing the deficit to two with a deuce by Kingston on a friendly roll.

Westwood went 1-for-2 at the line and set up Bylund for a bunny for a 53-48 advantage, and Fernley was called for a 10-second violation on a lazy stroll up the floor with 3:39 on the clock.

Holmes put Fernley in a precarious predicament on his second three — opening a 56-48 lead — but the Vaqueros tallied consecutive buckets in short order and pulled to within four at 56-52.

The teams traded turnovers, the latter costing the Spartans — senior Drew Miller going to rack with bad intentions for a nasty two-handed jam.

With 40 seconds remaining, Miller was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the stripe with a chance to tie the game.

Up 56-55, the Spartans ate time and capitalized — Holmes finding a wide-open Westwood for a layup and a three-point lead.

With 5.8 seconds remaining, the Vaqueros took a timeout and drew up a play — one the Spartans defended very well.

Fernley’s last-ditch three was off the mark, the Spartans earning their second W over the Vaqueros by a final score of 58-55.

In defeat, Kingston notched a game-high 24 points and smoked six 3s.

Hall cashed five triples and finished with 17 points, Ceresola nearing double figures with nine points.

Brorby led a more-balanced Spring Creek attack with a career-high 16 points, joined in double digits by 12 points from Westwood and 11 from Owsley.

Bylund approached double figures with nine points, Holmes’ six points all came courtesy of two triples and the scoring for the Spartans was finished by four points from Esplin.

Fernley’s offense was rounded out by three points from Miller and two free throws by Thompson.

SPRING CREEK — 15 — 15 — 18 — 10 — 58 Total

FERNLEY — 19 — 11 — 11 — 14 — 55 Total

Up Next

The Spartans (5-15 overall, 4-8 in league) will take on the Railroaders (2-17 overall, 1-12 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Sparks.

The Vaqueros (7-11 overall, 6-8 in league) will face No. 1 Elko (17-2 overall, 11-0 in league as of Thursday) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, in Fernley.

