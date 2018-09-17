SPRING CREEK – The Spartans split their weekend home series, losing the first contest Friday in a shutout loss to South Tahoe and sneaking away with a victory Saturday versus Incline.
Versus South Tahoe
The Spartans took nearly as many shots as the Vikings, but South Tahoe was efficient in its attempts – banging home nearly half of its tries in a 3-0 blanking of the Spartans.
South Tahoe scored the game’s first goal in the eighth minute from outside the 18-yard box on a kick from No. 7 – the Vikings not posting a roster.
In the 29th minute, the Vikings took a 2-0 lead when No. 8 received a through-ball and outran the Spartans’ defense.
Spring Creek trailed 2-0 at the break, and the Vikings claimed a 3-0 lead early after intermission – needing just three minutes to break through.
No. 46 took the ball straight through the Spring Creek defense for the final goal of the contest.
The Vikings only led the battle of shots on-goal seven to six, but South Tahoe made their attempts count.
Spring Creek sophomore goalkeeper Jacob Rios finished with seven saves.
South Tahoe fired seven corner kicks and 10 direct kicks, the Spartans limited to five tries from the corner and nine direct kicks.
Versus Incline
Against Incline, the Spartans got off to a rocky start.
The Highlanders boomed a kick at the Spring Creek frame, the ball smacking off the post.
The deflection came back to the foot of No. 4 – Incline without a roster as well – and he hammered another try, narrowly slipping the shot inside the near post.
Rios got his hands on the second attempt, but the Highlanders grabbed a 1-0 lead six minutes into the game.
Spring Creek settled down on both sides of the ball, playing more collected defense and passing the ball around offensively.
The Spartans began to flip the field position, making more advances toward the Incline goal and possessing the ball on Incline’s side of the field the majority of the time.
Making effective runs, Spring Creek barely missed out on goal-scoring opportunities as passes were kicked ahead a little too hard and sailed too long.
Multiple chances were created by senior Chris DeAngelo, but the Incline goalkeeper collected the ball ahead of the pack before shots could be taken.
Sophomore Jackson Jones made several nice plays for the Spartans near midfield, routinely first to the ball and making plays out of the air with headers.
Winning possession paid off for Spring Creek in the 17th minute.
Junior Noah Rice collected the ball near midfield and did the rest of the work himself, dribbling down the right side and poking an attempt on the fly.
He managed to keep the ball down, nailing a frozen rope into the frame across the face of the advancing goalie from the right to the left – tying the contest.
Spring Creek nearly took a 2-1 lead in the 28th minute, senior Brendyn Taylor booting a deflection on the first touch – the shot clanging off the post.
Incline found offensive chances few and far between, and the game went to halftime a 1-1 draw.
In the second half, Spring Creek made several charges toward the Incline frame – the majority coming from the left side – but the Spartans would not pull the trigger quick enough and eventually lost possession or missed out on clean looks as the defense recovered.
The game took a major turn in the 60th minute.
As the Spartans attacked the right wing with a dribble, the ball was attempted to be dropped back by an Incline defender to his goalie.
As the ball was contacted by his teammate, the goalkeeper could not pick up the ball with his hands.
In the ultra-windy conditions, the goalie’s attempt to clear the ball from the box resulted in a whiff – nothing but air – seemingly in slow motion, the ball trickled into the net.
The own-goal sealed the Highlanders’ fate, Spring Creek winning 2-1 – the Spartans accounting for one of their scores, Incline giving them the other.
Spring Creek finished the game with 15 shots, the defense limiting Incline to just four attempts.
Rios finished with three saves for the Spartans.
“We played better against Incline than we did against South Tahoe, but we are going to have to play a lot better if we want to beat any of the good teams in the league,” Knotts said. “We just weren’t aggressive. I don’t know why we didn’t want to shoot the ball when we were open. We have a lot of work to do in practice to get ready for a tough weekend.”
Spring Creek gained its first win in the Division 3A North (1-3), sending Incline to 0-6.
The Spartans will face major challenges in their upcoming road games, playing at 5 p.m. Friday against Sparks (4-1) and noon Saturday against powerhouse and unbeaten North Valleys (5-0).
