Spartans win Spring Creek Track Meet

SPRING CREEK — At the Spring Creek Track Meet, the home team won the boys division.
The Spartans scored more points than any team — boys or girls — winning the boys division of their own meet with a total score of 288.5 points.
Elko took second place with 172 points, Dayton finishing third with 158.5 points.
On the girls side, Dayton rolled past the competition with 264.5 points — Spring Creek (143.5) finishing second without a large number of key contributors competing at the BYU Invitational.
Elko’s girls ranked third with 120 points.
Boys
100 Meters
In the shortest race, Elko junior Pete Romero set a personal record and crossed first in 11.63 seconds.
Second place went to Dayton senior Lance Peterson with a time of 11.77 seconds, and Spring Creek sophomore Chace Valtierra ranked third in 11.84 seconds.
Spring Creek sophomore Benjamin Claridge finished fourth in 12.12, and Elko senior Ethan Saenz rounded out the top-five in 12.28 for a personal record.
200 Meters
Claridge went for a PR in the 200 meters, winning the half-lap race in 24.62 seconds.
Dayton senior Zane Westom crossed second in 25.33, and Spring Creek sophomore Jaxon Miller took third in 26.21 for a PR.
Elko sophomore Christopher Amaya also set a PR of 26.34 for fourth place, and Spring Creek senior Jackson Jones too fifth with a time of 26.51.
400 Meters
The Spartans gained another victory in the 400 meters, as junior Dylan Dunn rolled off a PR in 55.12 seconds.
Claridge made it two in a row for Spring Creek with a second-place 55.91 for a PR, and Elko freshman Eli Finlayson finished third in a personal-best 58.71 — followed in fourth by senior teammate Ricky Calderon’s PR of 59.36.
Dayton freshman Justin Neils capped the top-five with a PR of 59.39.
800 Meters
In the half-mile, Elko junior Philip Neff rolled to a 10-second victory with a time of 2:15.77.
The Spartans took second and third, as freshman Nathan Thomas finished with a PR of 2:25.10 and junior Braden Fisher also notched a personal best of 2:28.78.
Dayton junior Brenden Larkin ranked fourth in 2:32.05, Elko junior Keian Lostra closing out the top-five 2:38.29.
1600 Meters
Spring Creek crossed one-two in the 1600 meters, sophomore Liam Hamilton winning the event in a personal-record 5:01.91 and junior Dillyn Sanchez following in a PR 5:15.89.
Larkin placed third with a time of 5:16.18, and Thomas took fourth with a personal-best 5:18.04.
Fisher gave the Spartans four runners in the top-five with a 5:24.45.
3200 Meters
Hamilton claimed his second victory in the 3200 meters, tallying another personal record and running two miles in 11:36.92.
Sanchez followed in second with a PR 11:37.35, and senior Harrison Walund made it three straight for Spring Creek with a time of 11:41.04.
Elko sophomore Landon Lenz finished fourth in a person-best 11:47.87, Larkin finishing off the top-five in 12:17.86.
110-Meter Hurdles
Spring Creek junior Joshua Billat took home the title in the 110-meter hurdles with ease, stopping the clock with a personal record of 19.15 seconds.
Sophomore teammate Joseph Terras crossed second in a PR of 21.39, and third went to Dayton sophomore Austin Natividad with a PR in 21.96.
Dayton sophomore Oscar Macias finished fourth in 23.18, and Elko sophomore Conner Tervort rounded out the top-five in 26.06.
300-Meter Hurdles
Elko sophomore Ayden Whiting won the 300 hurdles in 47.12 seconds, Billat taking second in 48.23.
Macias finished third with a time of 59.06, and Terras was fourth with a time of 1:06.97.
Shot Put
From track events to the field, Dayton senior Shawn Reul shoved the shot farther than anyone with a distance of 42-feet-7-1/4-inches.
Elko sophomore Liam Moore finished second with a throw of 41-4-1/2 for a personal record.
The Indians also took third and fourth, junior Trapper Steilman tossing 34-2-1/2 and senior Luka Blair launching 32-6.
Spring Creek sophomore Ethan Rockwell closed out the top-five with a distance of 32-3-1/2 for a personal best.
Discus
Reul had himself a day, also dominating the discus with a 111-foot-8-1/2-inch heave.
Moore placed second in both throwing events, sailing the disc 103-feet-7-inches.
Spring Creek freshman Cody Acord set a PR of 86-4 in third place, Dayton junior Tyler Quick tossing a PR of 84-even for fourth.
Elko sophomore Ayden Rodriguez capped the top-five at 82-3 for a personal record.
High Jump
Dayton junior Noah Gibson cleared the bar at 5-feet-6-inches for the victory in the high jump, Neff finishing second at a height of 5-4.
Spring Creek finished third and fourth, both sophomore Blaze Howard and Thomas clearing the bar at 5-2 — Howard accomplishing the height in fewer tries and Thomas setting a personal record.
Pole Vault
Spring Creek sophomore Jake Bradford continued his ascension in the pole vault, going over the bar for a personal record at 10-feet-9-inches.
Elko senior Zeth Kinterknecht also set a PR of 9-6 for second place.
The Spartans placed four vaulters in the top-five; freshman Austin Reasbeck taking third at 9-feet — doing so in fewer tries than sophomore Tarron Metz — and senior Kaden Syme clearing 8-6.
Long Jump
Dunn won his second event of the day, winning the long jump with a span of 18-feet-6-
1/2-inches.
He narrowly beat Peterson’s second-place mark of 18-6, and Dayton sophomore Daniel Newby flew 17-8-1/2 for third.
Reasbeck took fourth with a distance of 16-4-1/2, and Valtierra finished fourth with a span of 15-9-1/2.
Triple Jump
Gibson won the triple jump with a total distance of 37-feet-6-inches, and Dunn took second with a distance of 37-feet-4-1/2.
Whiting ranked third with a mark of 34-9, and fourth went to Valtierra’s jumps of 33-8-1/2.
Howard closed out the top-five with a distance of 33-3-1/2.
Relays
Spring Creek won each of the four relays, knocking down a healthy number of points.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the Spartans finished in 48.23 seconds — Dayton taking second in 49.44 and Elko finishing third in 52.86.
The Spartans won the 4x200 with a time of 1:40.95, Elko crossed second in 1:41.79 and Dayton placed third in 1:48.54.
Spring Creek won the 4x400 in 3:49.86, Elko ran second with a time of 3:51.33 and Dayton took third in 4:31.78.
The Spartans completed the sweep with a time of 9:36.61 in the 4x800, the Indians crossing second in 9:51.01.
Girls
100 Meters
Elko’s Tyra Christean ran a 13.39-second time and won the 100 meters, Dayton senior Kamailelua'Ole'Onalani Conner crossing second in a PR of 13.58.
The Lady Dust Devils made it three in a row, as freshman Ayisha Agee finished in 13.84 and fellow freshman Isabel Soto set a PR in 14.11.
Spring Creek freshman McKenzie Smith closed out the top-five in 14.93 for a PR.
200 Meters
Christean breezed to her second victory in the 200 meters with a time of 27.37 for a personal record.
Spring Creek sophomore Ebony Dastrup also set a PR of 29.67 for second place, and Dayton junior Zolet Miklich crossed third in a PR 30.25.
Soto set a PR in 30.31 for fourth place, and senior Hailey Glynn made it three in a row for the Lady Dust Devils — capping the top-five with a time of 31.06.
400 Meters
Dayton sophomore Holly McGrew won the 400 meters, lapping the track in 1:09.31.
Spring Creek freshman Hailie Perry took second a PR 1:14.46, freshman teammate Hailey Syme also setting a PR with a third-place 1:17.81.
Dayton’s Colby Reed finished fourth with a PR 1:19.48, junior teammate Jessica Austin closing out the top-five in 1:20.53.
800 Meters
Elko sophomore Carly Nielsen glided to an easy victory with a half-mile 2:47.68 for a personal record, McGrew crossing second in 2:57.54.
Spring Creek sophomore Brandi Manhire placed third with a time of 3:03.36, and Dayton senior Ashlynn Barwig finished fourth in 3:19.08
Spring Creek sophomore Byrnae Hamby set a personal best of 3:42.95 for fifth.
1600 Meters
Elko freshman Reese Hatch set a personal record of 6:00.1 and fended off the PR of 6:02.88 from Nielsen, the Lady Indians going one-two.
McGrew finished the mile in 6:32.48 for a PR and third place, Manhire also notching a personal best of 6:34.07 in fourth.
Barwig placed fifth with a time of 7:13.24.
100-Meter Hurdles
Agee won the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.27 seconds, narrowly nosing ahead of Christean’s 18.55 for a personal record.
Syme finished third with a PR of 20.24, and Dayton sophomore Rachel Ply placed fourth in 20.65.
Elko senior Sarah Jueschke closed out the top-five with a time of 25.92.
300-Meter Hurdles
Conner claimed the 300 hurdles with relative ease and a time of 52.28 seconds.
Spring Creek freshman Brianna Dimick crossed second with a time of 54.34 for a personal best, and Miklich finished third with a time of 1:00.52.
Elko sophomore Dalyla Gaytan placed fourth with a time of 1:04.57.
Shot Put
Dayton took first and second in the shot put, senior Katelyn Howerton winning the event with distance of 26-feet-4-inches and freshman teammate Penny-Laine Vaelua placing second at 24-11.
Elko junior Ellen Wickersham finished third with a throw of 23-4, and Spring Creek junior Oline Dam tossed 22-6-1/2 for fourth place.
Spring Creek junior Julianne Butters capped the top-five with a mark of 22-4.
Discus
Howerton and Vaelua also went one-two in the discus, Howerton blowing away the field with a launch of 102-feet-2-1/2-inches and Vaelua setting a personal record of 89-2-1/2.
Wickersham ranked third on each of her throws — setting a distance of 75-9 — and sophomore Danielle Harris gave the Lady Dust Devils three in the top-four with a distance of 69-1.
Butters took fifth for the second time with a personal-record throw of 64-feet-2-inches.
High Jump
Dayton’s girls leaped to first and second as well, junior Ainsley Lau winning the high jump at 4-feet-10-inches and Ply finishing second at 4-8.
Dimick took third place — clearing the bar at 4-feet-4-inches — and sophomore Rylee Keim setting a PR of 4-4 in more attempts for fourth place.
Elko senior Sydnee Rizo took fifth place at 4-4 as well, successfully clearing the height in more tries.
Pole Vault
Dastrup won the girl’s pole vault with at a personal-record height of 7-feet.
Elko junior Myla Negrete also cleared the bar at 7-feet, doing so in more attempts.
Ply went over the bar at 6-6 for third place, Evans finishing fourth at 6-even and tying with Spring Creek freshman Zoe Shorland — capping the top-five.
Long Jump
Dimick won the long jump with a distance of 14-feet-1/2-inch, tying with senior teammate Chelsea Ackerman’s mark at 14-1/2.
Dayton senior Eden Evans placed third with a span of 13-11, and Conner ranked fourth at 13-9-3/4.
Shorland set a personal record of 13-feet-9-inches for fifth.
Triple Jump
Evans spanned a total distance of 29-feet-7-inches for the win in the triple jump, Ackerman taking second in each of her jumping events with a mark at 28-5.
Shorland finished third at 27-even, and fourth went to Glynn’s mark of 25-6-1/2.
Dayton sophomore Sofie Soderborg took fifth place at 25-feet-1-1/2-inches.
Relays
Dayton won three of four relays, taking the titles in the 4x100, 4x200 and the 4x400.
The Lady Dust Devils won the 4x100 with a time of 55.49 seconds, Elko followed with a time of 58.13 and Dayton’s second relay team took third with a time of 1:01.52.
Dayton’s 4x200 team crossed in 2:06.51, and the 4x400 squad finished in 5:23.01.
Elko claimed its lone win in the 4x800 with a time of 12:05.58, the Lady Dust Devils taking second in 13:29.71.
Up Next
Spring Creek will compete against the Lady Dust Devils and Fallon, at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Dayton.
Elko will go against Lowry and the Lady Vaqueros at 9 a.m. Saturday, in Fernley.