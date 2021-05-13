Spartans win Spring Creek Track Meet

Whiting ranked third with a mark of 34-9, and fourth went to Valtierra’s jumps of 33-8-1/2.

Howard closed out the top-five with a distance of 33-3-1/2.

Relays

Spring Creek won each of the four relays, knocking down a healthy number of points.

In the 4x100-meter relay, the Spartans finished in 48.23 seconds — Dayton taking second in 49.44 and Elko finishing third in 52.86.

The Spartans won the 4x200 with a time of 1:40.95, Elko crossed second in 1:41.79 and Dayton placed third in 1:48.54.

Spring Creek won the 4x400 in 3:49.86, Elko ran second with a time of 3:51.33 and Dayton took third in 4:31.78.

The Spartans completed the sweep with a time of 9:36.61 in the 4x800, the Indians crossing second in 9:51.01.

Girls

100 Meters

Elko’s Tyra Christean ran a 13.39-second time and won the 100 meters, Dayton senior Kamailelua'Ole'Onalani Conner crossing second in a PR of 13.58.

The Lady Dust Devils made it three in a row, as freshman Ayisha Agee finished in 13.84 and fellow freshman Isabel Soto set a PR in 14.11.