Spartans winless after Dayton sweep

Sophomore Jacob Moore was 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in two runs, and senior Tyler Stolfich finished 1-for-3 with a two-base rip and scored twice while driving in one run.

Senior Caleb Sumsion’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double and he scored a pair of runs, junior Robbie Harrison also closing 1-for-4 at the dish and scoring a run.

Half of Dayton’s 10 hits went for extra bases, tallying five doubles.

Stolfich gave the Dust Devils a great outing on the mound, allowing no runs on just two hits and striking out 11 batters against four walks across a five inning shutout.

The only Spartans who notched a hit were senior Jaydon Mullins and junior Connor Clarke, Mullins finishing 1-for-2 and Clarke’s only hit (1-for-2) went for a double.

Game Two of DH

In the second half of the doubleheader, fielding and throwing errors once again plagued the Spartans — committing nine errors in the contest.

Dayton jumped on top early, putting up four runs in the top of the first and three more in the away half of the second.