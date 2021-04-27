Spartans winless after Dayton sweep

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team has yet to find the win column, falling to 0-6 on the season following Saturday’s doubleheader at home against Dayton.
The young, inexperienced Spartans’ roster committed numerous errors early against the Dust Devils and the day snowballed from that point forward, Dayton sweeping the series with mercy-rule victories of 10-0 and 15-4.
Game One of DH
Dayton managed just to score 10 runs on 10 hits in the contest, but 10 Spring Creek errors told the story of the ballgame.
The Dust Devils put three runs on the board in the first inning, added another in the second and tacked two in the third.
With Dayton on top 6-0, things went from bad to worse for the Spartans in the top of the fourth — allowing four runs for a 10-run deficit.
Spring Creek held Dayton scoreless in the top of the fifth, but the Dust Devils pitched a scoreless frame in the home half of the fifth — blanking the Spartans 10-0 in mercy-rule fashion.
Dayton senior Broc Strong was the driving force offensively, going a perfect 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored.
Senior Ethan Callan notched a hit in his only at-bat.
Junior Koen Stott was 1-for-2 and drove in a run, senior Sean Kinney hitting 1-for-2 and scoring twice.
Sophomore Jacob Moore was 1-for-3 at the plate with a double and drove in two runs, and senior Tyler Stolfich finished 1-for-3 with a two-base rip and scored twice while driving in one run.
Senior Caleb Sumsion’s lone hit (1-for-4) went for a double and he scored a pair of runs, junior Robbie Harrison also closing 1-for-4 at the dish and scoring a run.
Half of Dayton’s 10 hits went for extra bases, tallying five doubles.
Stolfich gave the Dust Devils a great outing on the mound, allowing no runs on just two hits and striking out 11 batters against four walks across a five inning shutout.
The only Spartans who notched a hit were senior Jaydon Mullins and junior Connor Clarke, Mullins finishing 1-for-2 and Clarke’s only hit (1-for-2) went for a double.
Game Two of DH
In the second half of the doubleheader, fielding and throwing errors once again plagued the Spartans — committing nine errors in the contest.
Dayton jumped on top early, putting up four runs in the top of the first and three more in the away half of the second.
Spring Creek cut into the deficit with two runs in the bottom half of the third after playing its first clean defensive frame in the top.
However, the Dust Devils seized full control of the ballgame with a five-run outburst in the top of the fourth for a 12-2 lead.
After holding the Spartans scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, Spring Creek’s defense returned the favor in the top of the fifth.
In the home half of the fifth, the Spartans plated their final-two runs.
With the margin trimmed slightly to eight, Dayton pushed the margin back to mercy-rule status with a three-run frame in the top of the sixth.
Spring Creek was held scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, the game ending due to the 10-run rule with the score at 15-4.
Stolfich was a beast for the Dust Devils, hitting a perfect 4-for-4 with four RBIs and scoring three times — driving a home run to left field with two outs and a full count.
He also roped two doubles.
Spring Creek senior Grant Brorby batted 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, driving in one run.
Harrison scored three times for Dayton, hitting 2-for-4 with an RBI double.
Sumsion was also 2-for-4 and scored twice, adding an RBI.
Spring Creek junior Ian Russell was 1-for-2 and led the team with two RBIs, and Clarke notched a single and an RBI in his only at-bat.
Junior Garrison Bylund finished 1-for-2 and scored a run, and sophomore Riley Smith also hit 1-for-2.
Mullins scored a run for Spring Creek without tallying a hit.
For Dayton, Callan batted 1-for-2 and scored two runs, Stott finishing 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Moore also went 1-for-3 at the plate — driving in two runs — and Kinney’s only hit (1-for-4) went for a double and he scored a pair of runs.
Without a hit, Strong scored two runs.
In the win, Kinney allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks over five innings.
In relief, Moore earned the save — giving up one hit and fanning two batters against a free pass in one inning of work.
In the loss, Brorby pitched actually well for the Spartans — allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on four hits with three Ks and four walks across three innings.
Sophomore Ayden Harp gave up two runs with two walks in one-third of an inning.
Senior Riley Stewart three well in relief, giving up three runs (one earned) on three hits with three punchouts and a walk over 2-2/3.
The Dust Devils are the only unbeaten team in the league at 6-0.