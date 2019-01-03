SPRING CREEK – Something has to give at the bottom of the Division 3A North boys basketball standings.
Currently, three teams are winless in league play and one team has one win.
Spring Creek will enter Friday’s ballgame against Truckee with a 1-3 record in league play, the Spartans’ lone victory coming in a 52-35 home win against winless Sparks (0-4 in league).
At 0-2 in the 3A North, the Wolverines will look for their first win in league play – hoping a victory over the Spartans can kick-start a push for a postseason position.
Spring Creek is currently seventh in the league standings – one spot behind the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament – trailing Fernley (2-3 in league) with the Vaqueros owning the tiebreaker should one occur with a 52-43 win in Spring Creek.
Truckee on the other hand, has only played two league games – dropping each – losing 75-31 at Fallon and 71-34 in Winnemucca.
Spring Creek closed with an 0-3 record over the break during the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational, in California.
The Spartans were blasted 82-25 in their tourney opener by host Rancho Mirage.
Spring Creek’s games became closer, the Spartans falling by 17 points to Indio in a 48-31 loss.
To close the tournament, Spring Creek scored their tournament high of 46 points but gave up 64 to Brawley.
Baskets will likely be at a premium between the Spartans and the Wolverines, both teams struggling to mount points in the early portion of the season.
Spring Creek will look for its second win in league play, the Wolverines (5-2 overall) trying for their first at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.
The Spartans will close the road trip at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against North Valleys (4-6 overall, 0-3 in league) in Reno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.