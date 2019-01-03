Try 1 month for 99¢
Devin Holmes

Spring Creek's Devin Holmes passes to the wing against Fallon on Dec. 22, in Spring Creek. The Spartans (1-3 in league) will look to keep a postseason position in their sights at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Wolverines (0-2 in league) in Truckee, California.

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

SPRING CREEK – Something has to give at the bottom of the Division 3A North boys basketball standings.

Currently, three teams are winless in league play and one team has one win.

Spring Creek will enter Friday’s ballgame against Truckee with a 1-3 record in league play, the Spartans’ lone victory coming in a 52-35 home win against winless Sparks (0-4 in league).

At 0-2 in the 3A North, the Wolverines will look for their first win in league play – hoping a victory over the Spartans can kick-start a push for a postseason position.

Spring Creek is currently seventh in the league standings – one spot behind the sixth and final berth to the regional tournament – trailing Fernley (2-3 in league) with the Vaqueros owning the tiebreaker should one occur with a 52-43 win in Spring Creek.

Truckee on the other hand, has only played two league games – dropping each – losing 75-31 at Fallon and 71-34 in Winnemucca.

Spring Creek closed with an 0-3 record over the break during the Rancho Mirage Holiday Invitational, in California.

The Spartans were blasted 82-25 in their tourney opener by host Rancho Mirage.

Spring Creek’s games became closer, the Spartans falling by 17 points to Indio in a 48-31 loss.

To close the tournament, Spring Creek scored their tournament high of 46 points but gave up 64 to Brawley.

Baskets will likely be at a premium between the Spartans and the Wolverines, both teams struggling to mount points in the early portion of the season.

Spring Creek will look for its second win in league play, the Wolverines (5-2 overall) trying for their first at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in Truckee, California.

The Spartans will close the road trip at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against North Valleys (4-6 overall, 0-3 in league) in Reno.

Sports editor and reporter

