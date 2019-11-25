ELKO — The fact that the last syllable of defense rhymes with the last name of Elko senior Cassie Spence may be more than a mere coincidence.

With the release of the 3A volleyball awards, her contributions to the Lady Indians (23-10-1 overall, 13-5 in league) resulted in a 1st-Team All-State selection at middle blocker, giving Elko a 1st-Team All-State presence for the second year in a row.

Spence was a force at the net, finishing third in the league with 43 blocked shots — making 13 solo rejections.

She was not only a major factor in Elko’s defense, Spence can also provide an offensive attack.

With 148 kills, she finished eighth in the 3A North.

Spence could also drop away from the frontline and play proficiently in the back, tying for ninth in the league with 181 digs.

Behind the service line, she racked up more offensive points with 28 aces — tying for 15th in the league.

She closed her career as a four-year member of Elko’s varsity, guiding the Lady Indians to three-consecutive appearances to the 3A North regional semifinal.

As a junior, she was a 1st-Team All-League and 2nd-Team All-State player in the middle — upping the ante in her final season in maroon and white to a 1st-Team All-State nod.

Coach of the Year

In her final season at the helm of the program, Elko head coach Cammie Nelson closed out her second stint with the Lady Indians (2010-2014, 2016-2019) on a high note personally.

At the conclusion of her ninth season, Nelson earned her third Coach of the Year honor — taking home the award one-third of the years she coached.

1st-Team All-League, 2nd-Team All-State

With Spence headlining the local selections, an Elko teammate and a Spring Creek foe also played stellar volleyball for their respective teams — each earning 1st-Team All-North and 2nd-Team All-State honors.

Madison Ballard

In her last season, Elko senior Madison Ballard burst onto the scene.

She played on the varsity team as a junior and began to build steam toward the end of the 2018 season, using the 2019 campaign as a coming-out party.

At outside hitter, Ballard put fear into opposing defenses with powerful shots — ripping 215 kills for the year.

She closed the season fifth in the 3A North in putaways.

With 17 blocks, she finished just outside the top-15 in 16th place.

Kylee Dimick

Spring Creek junior Kylee Dimick — also playing the majority of her time at outside hitter — was dominant in several facets of the game.

While the Lady Spartans (8-17 overall, 6-12 in league) did not qualify for the postseason under first-year head coach Alley Ford, Dimick ensured the league knew her name and where she stood on the floor.

Dimick finished sixth in the 3A North with 208 kills, also supplying defensive production — ranking seventh in the league with 232 digs.

She blocked 16 shots and served 14 aces.

2nd-Team All-League

A pair of Lady Indians placed themselves on the list 2nd-Team All-League selections, one aiding the other.

Senior middle blocker, opposite hitter Tara Welch also played admirably on both sides of the ball, often benefiting from the assists of a junior teammate.

Junior setter Mariah Johnston — like the afore-mentioned athletes — made life easier for her hitters and played lock-down defense in the back row.

Tara Welch

Welch closed her career with a 2nd-Team All-League nod in the middle and on the opposite side of the offensive flow.

She was ninth in the league with 167 putaways — many coming on sets from Johnston — and Welch rounded out the top-10 of the 3A North with 25 blocks.

Mariah Johnston

Johnston possesses the ability to set up her hitters and also serve as a defensive specialist.

In her second season of varsity ball, she dished 380 assists — the third-best total in the 3A North.

Defensively, she dug up 194 shots — closing out the top-10 in the league.

Behind the service line, she unleashed 27 aces.

Honorable Mentions

A quartet of local players were recognized as honorable mentions for the 3A North awards — a pair of Elko athletes and two from Spring Creek.

Nicole Southern

Just four players dug more shots than Spring Creek senior libero Nicole Southern, who ranked fifth in the 3A North with 255 digs.

She also served a team-high 21 aces.

Sarah Gorman

As a junior, Elko outside hitter Sarah Gorman continued her progression in her second season of varsity volleyball.

Gorman tied for 15th in the 3A North with 18 blocked shots, driving 96 kills offensively.

She also added 129 digs, giving the Lady Indians a wide array of abilities.

Hannah McIntosh

With the upcoming graduations of Spence, Ballard and Welch, junior outside hitter Hannah McIntosh should make a nice pairing with Gorman during their senior years for the Lady Indians.

In 2019, McIntosh demonstrated the skill to dominate games when she was on top of hers — finishing just outside the top-15 in 16th with 112 kills.

She too, like Gorman, played a vast role, digging 91 shots, blocking 16 more and serving 13 aces.

Cheyenne Cleveland

Spring Creek senior Cheyenne Cleveland also played well for the Lady Spartans in multiple areas, doing the bulk of her damage in the middle of the floor.

She killed 96 shots, dug up 56 more, blocked 15 shots and served 15 aces.

See Y’all in the Fall

Congratulations to Cassie Spence on her 1st-Team All-State selection, Cammie Nelson on a remarkable career and her third Coach of the Year honor, 1st-Team All-League hitters Madison Ballard and Kylee Dimick, 2nd-Team All-North players Tara Welch and Mariah Johnston and to all girls honored by the league after the 2019 volleyball season.

