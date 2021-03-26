Spillman set to D-up opponents of Southwest Oregon Community College

SPRING CREEK — Despite getting a late start to the “fall” soccer season — which is currently underway in the springtime — Spring Creek High School senior Mollie Spillman didn’t need a 12th-grade highlight reel to etch out her collegiate future.
Spillman will play defense for Southwest Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay.
She made a visit to SWOCC, in January, loving the fact “the dorms are on a lake.”
Spillman also toured the facilities and was impressed with the “new turf” on the field, despite preferring to “play on grass.”
She did not get to interact with her future team during her visit but “is in contact with some of them on social media."
The good news is that Spillman’s game should not change a whole lot — as she will be a defender for the Lady Lakers — currently playing left fullback for the Lady Spartans, a position she has only solidified but excelled at.
“Mollie’s ability to break down defensively is probably her biggest strength. She’s one of the best that we have had at that in a long time,” said Spring Creek head coach Kami Crowe. “She gets into position very well, she’s really good at rotating and dribbling up the field when she gets the opportunity. It’s good they’re putting her on defense; that makes it easy.”
While at SWOCC, Spillman plans to study physical therapy but does not predict her career leading her back to the Elko County area.
She is looking forward to “meeting new people and having new experiences.”
Once she hits the pitch for the Lady Lakers, Spillman will get the opportunity to play a former teammate — now turned foe — pitted against SCHS Class of 2020 graduate Kattalin Lopategui.
Lopategui’s freshman collegiate season — playing for Clackamas Community College, in Oregon City — is slated to start on April 9, according to the school’s athletic website at clackamascougars.com/.
Both SWOCC and CCC are member schools of the National Junior College Athletic Association and compete in the Northwest Athletic Association.
During the 2019-20 season, SWOCC finished with a 1-12-1 overall record — CCC posting a 2-8-4 overall record and a 2-6-4 mark in NWAC play.
Spillman, a three-year varsity player for the Lady Spartans, despite playing defense — as noted by Crowe — also has the tools to turn make offensive impacts.
As a junior — in the 2019 regular-season finale — she played a large role in Elko’s absence from the postseason for the sixth-consecutive year.
Facing a 1-0 deficit in the 72nd minute, Spring Creek rallied — scoring two goals in a six-minute span — the flurry started with a follow-up boot by Spillman from a direct kick and capped with a toe-poke hammer by then-sophomore Payge Walz on a thru ball from Lopategui.
The Lady Spartans bounced the Lady Indians (7-6-5 in league) from the 3A North playoffs — due to a 0-0 tie by Incline against Truckee — the Lady Highlanders (7-6-5 in league) winning the tiebreaker because of a sweep in head-to-head matches versus Elko (2-1 win on Sept. 6, 2019, in Elko, following with a 1-0 victory on Oct. 4, 2019, in Incline).
Although SWOCC is 666 miles from Spring Creek, Spillman’s parents — Mike and Tammy — and friends may have the opportunity to watch her play away from home during potential road contests at Treasure Valley Community, in Ontario, Oregon (305 miles) or Blue Community College, in Pendleton, Oregon (474 miles) — depending on whether the Lady Lakers’ schedule (South Region of the NWAC) includes any crossover matches versus East Region programs.
Congratulations to Mollie Spillman on her fantastic high school soccer career — in which work must still be done — and best wishes for her continued success at the next level with Southwest Oregon Community College.