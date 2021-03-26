Spillman set to D-up opponents of Southwest Oregon Community College

SPRING CREEK — Despite getting a late start to the “fall” soccer season — which is currently underway in the springtime — Spring Creek High School senior Mollie Spillman didn’t need a 12th-grade highlight reel to etch out her collegiate future.

Spillman will play defense for Southwest Oregon Community College, in Coos Bay.

She made a visit to SWOCC, in January, loving the fact “the dorms are on a lake.”

Spillman also toured the facilities and was impressed with the “new turf” on the field, despite preferring to “play on grass.”

She did not get to interact with her future team during her visit but “is in contact with some of them on social media."

The good news is that Spillman’s game should not change a whole lot — as she will be a defender for the Lady Lakers — currently playing left fullback for the Lady Spartans, a position she has only solidified but excelled at.