Spring Creek and Elko will dance in Fallon

FALLON — The time has come, and the challengers are extremely familiar with one another.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, the Spring Creek and Elko girls basketball teams will play for the third time of the season during the Division 3A North regional quarterfinal.
The Lady Spartans (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) enter the contest with the No. 4 seed, the Lady Indians (13-12 overall, 11-7 in league) finishing with the 5-seed.
Spring Creek claimed each of the matchups during the regular season, hanging on for a 41-37 victory with a late set of clutch free throws by junior Kylee Dimick on Jan. 15, in Spring Creek, and using a 19-7 advantage in the third quarter and gaining nine points from sophomore Shyann Lamb in the fourth for a 49-44 win on Feb. 11, at Centennial Gymnasium.
Aside from varying statistics, one thing ran true in both contests — also true in several of Elko’s losses against good teams — poor stretches by the Lady Indians placed them up against the wall.
Aside from a 22-11 deficit at the break in the first meeting, Elko outscored the Lady Spartans 26-19 in the second half but was unable to climb all the way out of the hole in a four-point loss.
In the second head-to-head, the Lady Indians led 20-18 at halftime but gave up a 12-point swing in the third quarter, the other three frames playing out a plus-seven for Elko — the game once again decided by one bad quarter.
Conversely, the Lady Spartans have had their share of deficits in the victories — each team outscoring the other in four of the eight quarters — but Spring Creek has avoided the meltdown frame or frames.
In the Lady Spartans’ four surplus quarters, Spring Creek is a plus-25 in those periods — the Lady Indians’ advantage in the four quarters they outscored Spring Creek at a plus-16.
Winning is not always about being great, it’s just as much about not unraveling in stretches.
Game 1
In the first meeting, Elko had no answers for the size, length or athleticism of Dimick — who tallied a double-double with game highs of 20 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.
She also blocked a shot.
Elko freshman Aurora Eklund dropped a team-high 15 points — scoring 11 in the second half — finishing with two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a stuff.
Spring Creek sophomore Payge Walz provided a one-two punch with Dimick, posting 11 points, seven boards, two takeaways and a game-best two blocks.
For the Lady Indians, freshman Peyton Jacaway neared double digits with nine points, three steals, two rebounds, a dime and a swat.
Senior Katie Ross notched eight points, five rebounds, a team-high four steals and a team-best three assists.
Senior Izzy Eklund buried the only three of the ballgame and added four boards, an assist and a swipe.
With two points, the Lady Indians gained a team-high six rebounds, a team-best four steals and a dime from junior Olivia Morrell.
Spring Creek senior Ryley Ricks scored five points, snagged three rebounds, tied for the team high with two assists and forced a pair of takeaways.
Freshman Rylee Keim tallied four points and four boards, and the Lady Spartans’ offense was rounded out by a free throw from senior Cheyenne Cleveland — who booked six rebounds and an assist.
Without scoring, Lamb chipped in five rebounds, two assists and a steal — junior Emma Campbell adding a pair of rebounds and two thefts.
Game 2
Elko could not take full advantage of having Dimick on the bench for a large portion of the contest — sitting with foul trouble and eventually leaving in the fourth quarter with her fifth personal — Dimick still tying for the team high with 14 points and closing with five rebounds, a steal and a swat.
Lamb picked up the slack with her monster fourth, finishing with 14 points, five boards and a team-high three steals.
For Elko, the Lady Indians gained 11 points from Aurora Eklund in the final frame on her way to a game-high 16 points, four rebounds, two steals and a dime.
Spring Creek junior Chelsea Ackerman finished with eight points, eight boards, a team-high three assists and two steals in an all-around ballgame and Campbell added six points — each hitting a three.
Izzy Eklund nailed two 3s for Elko and closed with eight points, a team-high nine rebounds, three steals and two assists — Ross posting six points, five boards, two assists, a team-high two blocks and a swipe.
Freshman Avery Beatty tallied five points, eight rebounds, three takeaways and an assist.
Elko’s scoring was capped by three points each for senior Summer Nielsen, junior Sydnee Patterson and Jacaway.
Jacaway dished a game-high five assists and reeled in two rebounds, Nielsen added four boards and a steal and Patterson came away with two takeaways.
For Spring Creek, Keim posted three points, six rebounds and two swats — the scoring for the Lady Spartans rounded off by two points each from Ricks and Walz.
Walz made a team-best nine boards and tied for the team high with a pair of rejections, adding a steal and an assist.
Stat Comparisons
Prepare for a good ballgame in the Thursday nightcap, as numbers are similar for both teams.
Spring Creek averages 50.8 points and Elko drops 47.2 points per game, the Lady Indians holding a slight shooting advantage at 35 percent to 34 percent for the Lady Spartans.
The Lady Spartans make hay on the backboards with 37 rebounds per contest, Elko averaging 28.3 boards — one of the biggest discrepancies — Spring Creek’s size advantage also creating a 3.9 to 1.3 surplus in blocked shots.
The Lady Indians hold narrow leads in assists and takeaways, dishing 10.8 dimes and making 13.4 steals — the Lady Spartans passing to scores 10.2 times and coming away with 12.3 steals.
Team Leaders
Spring Creek
Scoring — Dimick at a league-best 14.6 points, Walz (9.6), Ackerman (6.1), freshman Taylor Brunson (5.3 through four games), Campbell (4.9), Lamb (4.3), Ricks and Keim (4.2), freshman Ella Buzzetti (3.5 through four games) and senior Elizabeth Canning (2.0)
Rebounding — Dimick with 9.6 boards, Buzzetti (8.8), Walz (6.0), Lamb (3.6), Brunson and Ackerman (3.5), Keim (3.4), sophomores Riley Moon and Hayden Youngblood (3.0 through four games), Campbell (2.2) and senior Amanda Goicoechea (2.0)
Assists — Ricks with 2.5 dimes, Ackerman (1.5), Brunson, Buzzetti and Campbell (1.3), Lamb (1.2), Walz (1.1) and Canning (1.0)
Steals — Dimick at 2.5 takeaways, Buzzetti (1.8), Ackerman and Walz (1.7), Ricks (1.6), Lamb (1.5), sophomore Myah Baisley (1.3 through four games) and Campbell (1.1)
Blocks — Brunson at 1.0 swats, Dimick (.9) and Walz (.8)
Elko
Scoring — Ross with 11.5 points, Jacaway (8.7), Aurora Eklund (6.4), Beatty (5.4), Izzy Eklund (5.2), Morrell (3.1), sophomore Zoe Blair (2.7 in three games before torn ACL), Patterson (2.5) and Nielsen (2.1)
Rebounding — Izzy Eklund at 5.7 boards, Ross (4.0), Beatty (3.7), Jacaway (3.5), Morell (3.4), Aurora Eklund (2.8) and Patterson (2.4)
Assists — Jacaway with 2.7 dimes, Aurora Eklund (2.2), Izzy Eklund (1.5) and Ross (1.4)
Steals — Izzy Eklund and Jacaway with 2.7 swipes each, Aurora Eklund (2.6), Ross (1.4), Morrell (1.3) and Patterson (1.0)
Blocks — Ross at .7 rejections
Division 3A North Regional Tournament
The No. 4 Lady Spartans (15-10 overall, 12-6 in league) and the No. 5 Lady Indians (13-12 overall, 11-7 in league) will end the first day of action at the 3A North regional tournament with a quarterfinal dance at 8 p.m. Thursday, at Churchill County High School, in Fallon.
The victor will advance to the semifinal for a chance to play at state with a tough test against No. 1 Fernley (22-2 overall, 18-0 in league) at 6:20 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Vaqueros swept the season series against both Spring Creek and Elko, beating the Lady Spartans by scores of 71-60 and 60-47 — rolling over the Lady Indians by 23 points each time in tallies of 76-53 and 67-44.