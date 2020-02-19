Spring Creek and Elko will dance in Fallon

Aside from varying statistics, one thing ran true in both contests — also true in several of Elko’s losses against good teams — poor stretches by the Lady Indians placed them up against the wall.

Aside from a 22-11 deficit at the break in the first meeting, Elko outscored the Lady Spartans 26-19 in the second half but was unable to climb all the way out of the hole in a four-point loss.

In the second head-to-head, the Lady Indians led 20-18 at halftime but gave up a 12-point swing in the third quarter, the other three frames playing out a plus-seven for Elko — the game once again decided by one bad quarter.

Conversely, the Lady Spartans have had their share of deficits in the victories — each team outscoring the other in four of the eight quarters — but Spring Creek has avoided the meltdown frame or frames.

In the Lady Spartans’ four surplus quarters, Spring Creek is a plus-25 in those periods — the Lady Indians’ advantage in the four quarters they outscored Spring Creek at a plus-16.

Winning is not always about being great, it’s just as much about not unraveling in stretches.

