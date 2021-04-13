Spring Creek baseball an unknown commodity

SPRING CREEK — For the rapidly-approaching season, the Spring Creek baseball team is largely an unknown commodity.
The Spartans were a senior-laden group during the 2020 season — which was canceled after playing just one league series — leaving a large number of questions marks for the 2021 campaign.
Spring Creek returns only four fulltime varsity players — three seniors and a junior — from its last team to hit the diamond.
Then-sophomore Ian Russell was placed on the varsity roster for a small sample size.
In addition to little varsity experience, the junior varsity didn’t get hardly any reps during the COVID-19 year.
Coming back for the Spartans will be seniors Grant Brorby, Jaydon Mullins and Jacob Rios and junior Connor Clarke.
“I think we’ll be fine. We don’t have a lot of seniors, but we’re going to battle and improve throughout the year,” said Spring Creek head coach Scott Gilligan.
Brorby appears to be Spring Creek’s best option on the mound, posting a 4.94 earned-run average — tossing a complete-game, six-hit outing with five strikeouts and five walks last season.
He, along with junior Garrison Bylund, senior transfer Riley Stewart and what Gilligan calls “a couple younger kids” will comprise the pitching rotation.
Their battery mate will be Clarke, who will assume most of the catching duties.
As a junior, Clarke hit .308 with four hits, four RBIs and scored three runs.
Of the Spartans’ returners, Rios led the way last season with a .429 batting average — notching three hits in seven at-bats with a double, three RBIs and scored twice.
Mullins hit .200 and scored four runs, driving in two more.
At the dish, Brorby batted .167 and scored four times, adding an RBI.
During his junior season, Nathan Gull showed some promise — batting .467 with seven hits, three RBIs, a triple and four runs scored.
However, he moved and will not play in 2021 for the Spartans — who lost five of their 10 fulltime varsity members to graduation.
As for defensive positions, Gilligan expects Mullins to play first base — where he was last season — and thinks Rios will get the most action at second base.
Brorby — when not pitching — will play shortstop, and third base is a question mark.
“I think Bylund, Mullins and maybe (Ayden) Harp will play at third,” Gilligan said.
Harp and fellow sophomore Riley Smith are players who may float back and forth between the JV and the varsity.
As for the outfield, Gilligan thinks the deep grass will be manned by Russell, senior Gabe Lowe and newly-added senior Chase Milligan.
“I haven’t coached a lot of these kids much, but I like this group. They’re a bunch of good kids, which makes it fun,” Gilligan said. “They do what we ask, and they’re excited to be playing.”
Gilligan said some of the pros of his team is that it’s “hard-nosed” and that they “get after it.”
As for things Spring Creek must improve on, many stem from the loss of virtually an entire season.
“They basically missed a whole year. They didn’t get many Abs or reps. I wish we had a few more arms,” he said. “We need to improve on the little things, do them right and get better every day.”
Season Opener
The Spartans will open the year at home, hosting Elko at 3 p.m. Friday.
Spring Creek will then play the Indians in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Upper Kump Field, in Elko.
GALLERY: 2021 Spring Creek Baseball Roster