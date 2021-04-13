Spring Creek baseball an unknown commodity

Their battery mate will be Clarke, who will assume most of the catching duties.

As a junior, Clarke hit .308 with four hits, four RBIs and scored three runs.

Of the Spartans’ returners, Rios led the way last season with a .429 batting average — notching three hits in seven at-bats with a double, three RBIs and scored twice.

Mullins hit .200 and scored four runs, driving in two more.

At the dish, Brorby batted .167 and scored four times, adding an RBI.

During his junior season, Nathan Gull showed some promise — batting .467 with seven hits, three RBIs, a triple and four runs scored.

However, he moved and will not play in 2021 for the Spartans — who lost five of their 10 fulltime varsity members to graduation.

As for defensive positions, Gilligan expects Mullins to play first base — where he was last season — and thinks Rios will get the most action at second base.

Brorby — when not pitching — will play shortstop, and third base is a question mark.

“I think Bylund, Mullins and maybe (Ayden) Harp will play at third,” Gilligan said.