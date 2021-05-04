Spring Creek baseball notches 1st win

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team — after an 0-7 start to the year — now has a win under its collective belt.
On Saturday, the Spartans — who dropped the series opener 7-4 on April 28, in Fernley — walked off with a four-run inning in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
The Vaqueros bounced back with a 7-5 win in the second half of the twin bill to take the season series.
Game One of Series
On April 28, the Spartans made a solid start in their road game — scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.
Fernley responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the second — tying the contest — and the Vaqueros plated two more in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead.
The fourth and fifth innings played out scoreless as both defense stiffened, but the sixth inning broke loose as the offenses warmed to the task.
Spring Creek knotted the score 4-4 with a two-run frame in the top of the sixth, only to see Fernley tack on three runs in the home half.
The Spartans were shut out in the top of the seventh, falling to 0-7 on the season with a 7-4 loss.
Just three players notched hits for the Spartans — only four who had a hit in the ballgame — junior Connor Clarke leading with way with a 2-for-2 day at the plate with a double, a pair of RBIs and a run scored.
Senior Grant Brorby finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and senior Chase Milligan closed 1-for-4 at the dish.
As a team, Spring Creek batted 4-for-29.
Senior Jayden Mullins tied for the team high with two runs scored.
Both Brorby and sophomore Riley Smith stole a base.
Fernley finished with four players who each had multiple hits and six players in total with knocks, hitting 10-for-26 as a team.
Senior Tucker Hall batted 2-for-4 and led the Vaqueros with two RBIs, and sophomore Brandon McCullar was a perfect 2-for-2 at the dish and scored a run — swiping a game-best two bases.
Junior Ryan Gamsby hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, senior Kyle Jones closing 2-for-3 at the plate and driving in a run.
Junior Levi Jessop was 1-for-2 and scored a team-high two runs, and sophomore Austin Pryor went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Fernley junior pitcher Justin Reeves allowed four runs — none earned — on three hits with 12 strikeouts against two walks across 6-2/3 innings.
In relief, senior Jacob Bigrigg was perfect in relief in 1/3 on an inning.
Spring Creek junior Garrison Bylund took the loss, allowing seven runs — just four earned — on nine hits with four strikeouts and four walks over 5-1/3 innings.
Senior Gabe Lowe was perfect in relief over 2/3 of an inning.
SPRING CREEK — 200 002 0 — 442
FERNLEY — 022 003 X — 793
Game Two of Series
In the second contest — the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader — the Spartans tasted the thrill of victory for the first time with a four-run flurry in the bottom of the seventh, walking off with an 8-7 win.
The scoring hot underway in the second inning — Fernley putting a run on the board in the top half, Spring Creek adding one of its own in the home half.
The third inning — like the first — played out scoreless for both teams.
The Vaqueros got a little crooked with a four-run tally in the top of the fourth for a 5-1 lead, and carried the advantage to 7-2 with two-run effort in the top of the sixth.
However, the Spartans closed the show with gusto — scoring seven-unanswered runs — plating three in sixth and four in the seventh for an 8-7 victory.
Spring Creek found more production throughout its lineup — six players finishing with a hit — led by multi-hit performances from three players.
Clarke went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and scored two runs of his own — hammering a home run and a triple — and sophomore Ayden Harp finished 2-for-3 with a double and tied for the game high with three RBIs.
Brorby was 2-for-4 at the plate and scored twice.
Junior Ian Russell also scored twice, hitting 1-for-3 with an RBI double.
Mullins batted 1-for-3 and scored a run, and sophomore David Hutchison finished 1-for-3 with a double.
Smith drove in a run without a hit, and Milligan scored a run.
Fernley junior Austin Hobson was 2-for-2 with an RBI, and Reeves went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Bigrigg drove in a team-high two runs and scored one of his own, batting 1-for-3.
Jones finished 1-for-3, and Jessop was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
Gamsby crossed home twice and notched an RBI without making a hit.
Lowe gave the Spartans a strong outing on the mound, allowing seven runs — only one of which was earned — and allowed nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks in a seven-inning, complete-game win.
For Fernley, Hall gave up four runs on five hits and fanned seven batters against one walk in 5-2/3 innings.
Bigrigg took the loss and allowed four runs on four hits with a strikeout and no walks over an inning of work.
FERNLEY — 010 402 0 — 790
SPRING CREEK — 010 003 4 — 894
Game Three of Series
The third game of the series — one which dictated the winner of the three-game set — started and finished as another back-and-forth affair.
The Vaqueros went on top early with a two-run frame in the top of the first, but the Spartans regained the upper hand with a three-run flurry in the home half.
Both teams went scoreless in the second, and the action heated up in the third — Fernley rolling off three runs for a 5-3 lead — Spring Creek tying the contest with a two-run effort in the bottom half.
The game was settled in the top of the fourth, as the Vaqueros plated two runs — the final scores of the series.
The Vaqueros hung on for a split in the doubleheader and claimed the series, two games to one.
Jessop was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Clarke continued his tear, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Mullins went 2-for-3 at the plate and Brorby closed 2-for-4 and scored a run.
For Fernley, sophomore Jake Cumming hit 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Gamsby went 1-for-2 as well.
Pryor finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.
Milligan was 1-for-3 for the Spartans and scored once, Harp closing 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Smith finished with an RBI without a hit.
Jones went 1-for-4 with a run scored for the Vaqueros.
Neither team lit up the opposing pitchers, Fernley going 8-for-27 and Spring Creek finishing 8-for-30.
Gamsby allowed five runs — two earned — on eight hits with nine Ks and two walks over 5-2/3 innings.
In relief, Jones was perfect with three punchouts over 1-1/3.
Brorby took the complete-game loss, giving up seven runs — six earned — on eight hits with six strikeouts and three free passes across seven innings.
FERNLEY — 203 200 0 — 784
SPRING CREEK — 302 000 0 — 583
Up Next
The Spartans (1-8) will play their next game at home, opening a three-game series with Fallon (5-4 in league) at 3 p.m. Wednesday, in Spring Creek.