Spring Creek baseball notches 1st win

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek baseball team — after an 0-7 start to the year — now has a win under its collective belt.

On Saturday, the Spartans — who dropped the series opener 7-4 on April 28, in Fernley — walked off with a four-run inning in the bottom of the seventh for an 8-7 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.

The Vaqueros bounced back with a 7-5 win in the second half of the twin bill to take the season series.

Game One of Series

On April 28, the Spartans made a solid start in their road game — scoring two runs in the top of the first inning.

Fernley responded with a pair of runs in the home half of the second — tying the contest — and the Vaqueros plated two more in the bottom of the third for a 4-2 lead.

The fourth and fifth innings played out scoreless as both defense stiffened, but the sixth inning broke loose as the offenses warmed to the task.

Spring Creek knotted the score 4-4 with a two-run frame in the top of the sixth, only to see Fernley tack on three runs in the home half.

The Spartans were shut out in the top of the seventh, falling to 0-7 on the season with a 7-4 loss.