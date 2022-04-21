Spring Creek battles Lowry in key series

SPRING CREEK — Coming off a big win over Fernley — its first since 2011 — the Spring Creek softball team must refocus for a key series.

If the weather allows, the Lady Spartans (12-4 overall, 5-3 in league) will battle Lowry (11-8 overall, 2-1 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, opening a three-game set.

The Lady Buckaroos have not played a league series in three weeks, going 2-1 against Elko — losing the opener to the Lady Indians for the first time since 2012 but taking the series with consecutive wins in the doubleheader.

Sophomore Savannah Stoker tops the roster with a .565 batting average, 26 hits, four home runs and three triples — adding eight doubles, 23 RBI and 21 runs.

Junior Shelbie Hoyt is hitting .471 with eight doubles, two dingers, a team-high 26 runs and 12 RBI.

Senior Bailey Hayes has gone .434 with three doubles, two triples, 23 runs and 11 RBI.

Senior Kenzi Dowd-Smith is batting .415 with five doubles, two triples and a pair of park jobs — driving in a roster-best 28 runs and scoring 21 of her own.

Sophomore Maddison McClure is hitting .367 with four doubles, 13 RBI and four runs — sophomore Bailey Peterson going .357 with three doubles, eight runs and six RBI.

Sophomore Hayden Case has hit .323 with three doubles, 11 runs and eight RBI — senior Kadence Cooney batting .303 and driving in nine runs while scoring three.

The Lady Bucks have been proficient on the bases, stealing 36 bags as a team — Dowd-Smith posting a team-high eight swipes and junior Megan Cook following with four.

Hoyt and Stoker have five steals apiece, and sophomore Cambria Tisue has notched four — senior Peyton Cassinelli, Case and junior Jada Matheny tallying two each.

Defensively, Lowry — always a fundamentally-sound team — fields the ball at a .931 clip.

In the pitching rotation, Cooney leads the team with five wins (5-5) and has a 5.25 ERA — topping the roster with 40 strikeouts versus 27 walks.

Stoker is 4-1 with a 3.95 ERA and 36 free passes against 31 strikeouts, and Cassinelli tops the team with a 3.94 ERA — going 1-1 with seven Ks and four free passes.

For the Lady Spartans, junior Abi MacDiarmid paces the lineup with a .489 average and is tied for the team high with three triples — scoring 18 runs and driving in 15 — adding four doubles and a home run.

Senior Janeigha Stutesman is batting .457 and shares the team lead with 19 runs and two homers, driving in 12 runs and adding five doubles.

Freshman Ashlynn Sorenson has also scored 19 times and legged out three triples, going .434 with a team-high eight doubles and a roster-best 19 RBI — also going for an inside-the-park home run.

Senior Nyha Harris has hit .350 with five doubles, a triple and a dinger — also scoring 19 times and driving in 11 runs — senior Riley Moon batting .341 with 19 runs scored, 12 RBI, three doubles and a yard job.

Sophomore Chloe Patzer and junior Jasmine Mullins have each gone .333 at the plate; Patzer scoring eight runs and driving in six — Mullins scoring seven runs and driving in four.

Freshman Alyson Clarke is batting .308 with 13 RBI and nine runs, tying for the team high with a pair of deep shots and adding a double and a triple.

Spring Creek has punished opposing defenses on the bases, racking up 100 steals as a team — led by 12 apiece for Stutesman, Harris and MacDiarmid and 11 from freshman Hannah Montoya.

Junior Kylie Harris has nine steals, Moon has swiped eight bags and the Lady Spartans have gained seven each from junior Brynly Stewart, Sorenson, Mullins and Clarke.

Patzer has posted six steals, sophomore Evelyn Bright notching two steals.

The Lady Spartans have improved greatly on defense, fielding the ball at .921.

Clarke leads the pitching rotation with five wins (5-1) and has a 4.17 ERA, also topping the team with 50 strikeouts against 23 walks.

Stutesman has gone 4-1 with an ERA of 3.00, punching out 39 hitters and handing out only seven free passes.

Patzer (1-1) has the team’s best ERA at 1.95 with 12 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Game Time

The Lady Spartans (12-4 overall, 5-3 in league) will open a three-game series with Lowry (11-8 overall, 2-1 in league) at 3 p.m. Friday, closing the set with a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday, in Spring Creek.

