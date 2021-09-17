 Skip to main content
Spring Creek battles tough field in Provo
Spring Creek battles tough field in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Coming off more than a two-week delay, due to air quality because of wildfires near the Reno area, the Spring Creek cross country team once again ran some races.

In doing so, the Spartans and Lady Spartans found themselves up against some stiff competition on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the BYU Autumn Classic, in Provo, Utah.

Varsity Boys

In the varsity boys division, the Spartans finished 20th in the team standings with a score of 576 points.

Facing a talented field of 177 athletes, Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton turned in the best performance for his team — crossing 104th with a time of 18:15.9.

Fellow junior Joel Herman pushed Hamilton’s pace and finished in 18:29.3 for 111th place.

At 127th, senior Dillyn Sanchez closed his run in 18:42.7.

The Spartans’ roster closed with back to-to-back crossings, junior Benjamin Claridge finishing in 19:37.4 for 156th place — senior Braden Fisher taking 157th with a time of 19:42.7.

Junior Varsity Boys

As for the Spring Creek JV boys, they totaled 622 points and finished 22nd in the team standings of the lower-level race.

Against 252 runners, junior Joseph Terras neared a mid-pack finish — crossing in 21:15.6 for 139th place.

Fellow junior Caiden Cunningham ran second for the Spartans and 158th overall with a time of 21:46.6.

Junior Thomas Canning posted a time of 24:58 for 222nd, and junior teammate Ethan Dorohov placed 230th with a time of 25:35.5.

In 27:16.6, junior Justin Esparza closed out the roster in 239th place.

Varsity Girls

Just four girls made the trip for Spring Creek, two competing in the varsity race and two running in the junior varsity division.

For the varsity, junior Brandi Manhire ran 123rd in a field of 139 — crossing the finish line in 24:50.

She was followed by a 26:14.8 from junior Leigh Berry for 129th place.

Junior Varsity Girls

Against 188 athletes, senior Jaleesa Woo finished 132nd with a time of 28:03.1 — freshman Ashani Hager closing out the roster in 32:04.8 for 166th place.

Canyon Ridge Classic

Spring Creek was scheduled to take part in its fourth competition — the Canyon Ridge Classic — on Friday, at the College of Southern Idaho, in Twin Falls.

