Spring Creek battles tough field in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Coming off more than a two-week delay, due to air quality because of wildfires near the Reno area, the Spring Creek cross country team once again ran some races.

In doing so, the Spartans and Lady Spartans found themselves up against some stiff competition on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the BYU Autumn Classic, in Provo, Utah.

Varsity Boys

In the varsity boys division, the Spartans finished 20th in the team standings with a score of 576 points.

Facing a talented field of 177 athletes, Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton turned in the best performance for his team — crossing 104th with a time of 18:15.9.

Fellow junior Joel Herman pushed Hamilton’s pace and finished in 18:29.3 for 111th place.

At 127th, senior Dillyn Sanchez closed his run in 18:42.7.

The Spartans’ roster closed with back to-to-back crossings, junior Benjamin Claridge finishing in 19:37.4 for 156th place — senior Braden Fisher taking 157th with a time of 19:42.7.

Junior Varsity Boys

As for the Spring Creek JV boys, they totaled 622 points and finished 22nd in the team standings of the lower-level race.

