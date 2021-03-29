Spring Creek boys back to even in league

SPRING CREEK — Following a 6-2 victory Friday over non-conference opponent Battle Mountain, the Spring Creek boys soccer team moved back to even in league play of the Division 3A North-East on Saturday.

Hosting Fallon, the Spartans fell behind 1-0 early but bounced back and flurried late — scoring three-second half goals in a 4-2 win.

The Greenwave controlled the flow of the game for half of the first half, showing better first touches and possessing the ball the majority of the time.

Junior Caleb Proffen found a shot but missed wide to the left, Spring Creek sophomore Spencer Anderson also missing wide-left on the other end.

Fallon senior Cole Hamlin sent a shot to the left of the frame, teammate Cesar Gonzalez sending a kick from distance wide-right.

In the 20 minute, freshman Bryan Mendoza benefited from the right time, right place.

On a shot from the left wing by Hamlin into a crowd in the middle, the ball was then booted by sophomore Yahir Ugalde.

The ball deflected toward the right wing, where Mendoza took a touch and ripped a line drive into the frame for a 1-0 lead.