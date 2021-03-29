Spring Creek boys back to even in league

SPRING CREEK — Following a 6-2 victory Friday over non-conference opponent Battle Mountain, the Spring Creek boys soccer team moved back to even in league play of the Division 3A North-East on Saturday.
Hosting Fallon, the Spartans fell behind 1-0 early but bounced back and flurried late — scoring three-second half goals in a 4-2 win.
The Greenwave controlled the flow of the game for half of the first half, showing better first touches and possessing the ball the majority of the time.
Junior Caleb Proffen found a shot but missed wide to the left, Spring Creek sophomore Spencer Anderson also missing wide-left on the other end.
Fallon senior Cole Hamlin sent a shot to the left of the frame, teammate Cesar Gonzalez sending a kick from distance wide-right.
In the 20 minute, freshman Bryan Mendoza benefited from the right time, right place.
On a shot from the left wing by Hamlin into a crowd in the middle, the ball was then booted by sophomore Yahir Ugalde.
The ball deflected toward the right wing, where Mendoza took a touch and ripped a line drive into the frame for a 1-0 lead.
The Greenwave had a chance to pad their lead, but a clean look by Proffen flew to the left.
As the half progressed, the Spartans settled in and began possessing and passing with more efficiency.
Anderson broke free but missed a one-on-one with the keeper wide to the left, and Ugalde cranked a long shot for Fallon that was saved with a toe kick by senior keeper Darryn Spring.
On a long ball down the field, Spring Creek senior Tyler Ley nearly caught up to the pass for a 1-v-1 but the Greenwave’s goalie came forward and scooped the ball just in time.
Fallon sophomore William Klein booted a ball wide to the right, and the Spartans flipped the field — consistently earning corner kicks and free kicks.
From a throw-in, Fallon committed a handball in the box — granting Spring Creek a penalty kick.
In the 38th minute, Anderson cashed the attempt and tied the contest, 1-1.
Right before the break, Spring Creek freshman Nathan Morrill thumped a shot from distance — the ball banging off the crossbar.
The contest was gridlocked at halftime.
In the second half, the Spartans went back to work — Anderson posting two scores and Spring Creek gaining a goal from senior defensive sweeper Ryan Nordstrom.
Hamlin added a goal for the Greenwave, but the Spring Creek improved to 5-4 overall and 4-4 in league play with a 4-2 victory.