Spring Creek boys, girls take first in Elko Meet

ELKO — In the Elko League Meet — the first track and field event of the season — the Spring Creek boys and girls claimed the team victories.
The Lady Spartans racked up a meet-best 236 points, besting second-place Elko (172) by 64 points — Lowry finishing third with 82 points.
On the boys side, the Spartans won a highly-competitive battle with 190 points and fended off the Indians’ total of 185 points by five points, Lowry ranking third with 160 points.
Girls
Nobody was as dominant as Spring Creek junior Payge Walz, who was a perfect 4-for-4 — taking first place in each of her events.
In the 100 meters, she posted a victory of 1.76 seconds — stopping the clock in 12.95 seconds.
- Second Place — Lowry junior Hannah Whitted (14.71 seconds)
- Third Place — Spring Creek sophomore Ebony Dastrup (14.93 seconds)
- Fourth Place — Lowry freshman Ellanora Petersen (15.2 seconds)
- Fifth Place — Spring Creek junior Jaleesa Woo (15.34 seconds)
Walz won the 100-meter hurdles with more than two seconds to spare, darting across the finish line in 15-flat.
- Second Place — Spring Creek senior Lydia Binger (17.11 seconds)
- Third Place — Lowry junior Jovi Kuskie (18.05 seconds)
- Fourth Place — Spring Creek freshman Hailie Perry (21.87 seconds)
- Fifth Place — Elko senior Sarah Jueschke (25.3 seconds)
The 300-meter hurdles provided a good battle between Walz and Binger, Walz edging out her teammate with a time of 48.07 seconds.
- Second Place — Binger (49.1 seconds)
- Third Place — Kuskie (49.5 seconds)
- Fourth Place — Elko senior Sydnee Rizo (1:03)
- Fifth Place — Elko sophomore Dalyla Gaytan (1:04)
Walz capped her dominance in an event she has never done, leaping past the competition.
In the long jump, Walz obliterated the field with a 17-foot-1/2-inch span.
- Second Place — Lowry junior McKenzi Petersen (13-feet-8-inches)
- Third Place — Ellanora Petersen (12-feet-6-inches)
- Fourth Place — Lowry sophomore Cali Keith (12-feet-2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Lowry junior Amanda Draper (10-feet-11-inches)
Spring Creek senior Kendra Lusk — freshly removed from cross country — easily strode to victory in each of her races.
For the first meet of the year — or any meet, for that matter — Lusk’s time of 2:28.7 in the 800 meters was impressive, opening nearly 15 seconds of cushion on the field.
- Second Place — Kuskie (2:43.4)
- Third Place — Spring Creek senior Emma Campbell (2:46.8)
- Fourth Place — Spring Creek sophomore Brandi Manhire (3:09.1)
- Fifth Place — Elko freshman Evelyn Meyer (3:24.8)
From a half-mile 2.28.7, Lusk ran away from the pack in the 1600 meters for a one-mile time of 5:24.5.
- Second Place — Kuskie (5:49)
- Third Place — Spring Creek senior Grace Florence (6:00.1)
- Fourth Place — Spring Creek sophomore Kiely Munson (6:05)
- Fifth Place — Spring Creek freshman Brianna Perchetti (6:22)
Lowry also notched a multiple-time winner in the throwing events, coming in the form of senior Lesley Martinez.
Martinez set a personal record with a 26-foot-6-1/2-inch launch in the shot put.
- Second Place — Spring Creek junior Oline Dam (24-feet-3-inches)
- Third Place — Elko junior Ellen Wickersham (22-feet-5-inches)
- Fourth Place — Lowry junior Saree Milikan (22-feet-1-1/2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Lowry senior Emily Shoenecker (21-feet-8-inches)
In the discus, Martinez’s sailed the disc 81-feet-4-1/2-inches for the win.
- Second Place — Dam (75-feet-2-1/2-inches)
- Third Place — Wickersham (70-feet-4-1/2-inches)
- Fourth Place — Shoenecker (65-feet-8-1/2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Milikan (58-feet-1/2-inch)
In the 400 meters, Spring Creek freshman Aubrey Dawson took first place with a time of 1:11.5.
- Second Place — Perry (1:19.1)
- Third Place — Spring Creek freshman Hailey Syme (1:21.3)
- Fourth Place — Elko sophomore Colby Reed (1:27.7)
From a mid-distance run to the longest race of the meet, Elko freshman Reese Hatch won the 3200 meters with a two-mile trek of 14:01.86.
- Second Place — Campbell (14:23.21)
Whitted gave the Lady Buckaroos the first of a one-two finish in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet-10-inches.
- Second Place — McKenzi Petersen (4-feet-8-inches)
- Third Place — Rizo (4-feet-4-inches)
- Fourth Place — Lowry sophomore Mia Hernandez (4-feet-4-inches)
- Fifth Place (Tie) — Lowry sophomores Ashley Rookstool and Keith (4-feet)
Elko senior Loulou Neff and Hernandez split the title in the pole vault, each successfully clearing the bar at 6-feet-6-inches.
- Third Place (Tie) — Dastrup and Rookstool (6-feet)
- Fifth Place — Elko junior Myla Negrete (6-feet in more attempts)
Relays
The Lady Spartans won all-three relays, taking the 4x100 with a time of 1:00.8, winning the 4x400 in 4:41 and rolling ahead of Elko with a time of 10:41.2 in the 4x800 — the Lady Indians crossing the line in 11:38.3.
Boys
In the boys events, there was a multitude of two-event champions.
Spring Creek senior Connor Gage did his damage in the distance runs, winning both of the longest races.
He began his victories with a time of 5:12.6 for a personal record in the 1600 meters.
- Second Place — Spring Creek sophomore Liam Hamilton (5:24.8)
- Third Place — Spring Creek sophomore Joel Herman (5:24.9)
- Fourth Place — Spring Creek junior Braden Fisher (5:31.9)
- Fifth Place — Lowry sophomore Ivan Lara (5:33)
In the 3200 meters, Gage ran another personal record in 11:35.62 for the win.
- Second Place — Spring Creek senior Harrison Walund (11:45.48)
- Third Place — Spring Creek junior Dillyn Sanchez (11:56.34)
- Fourth Place — Elko sophomore Landen Lenz (12:09.7)
- Fifth Place — Lowry’s Eddy Martinez (12:18.24)
In the sprints, nobody ran faster than Elko senior Brayden Barnhurst — who claimed both the titles in the 100 and 200 meters.
With a time of 12.08 seconds, he narrowly edged out the win by .02 seconds.
- Second Place — Spring Creek senior Camden Mortensen (12.1 seconds)
- Third Place — Elko freshman Eli Finlayson (12.4 seconds)
- Fourth Place — Elko junior Pete Romero (12.48 seconds)
- Fifth Place — Lowry sophomore Braden Hammergren (12.62 seconds)
Elko junior Philip Neff also won a pair of events, doing so on the track and in the field.
Neff claimed the win in the 800 meters by a nose with a half-mile 2:18.
- Second Place — Lowry junior Tyler Morrison (2:18.1)
- Third Place — Lara (2:36.5)
- Fourth Place — Spring Creek freshman Ian Mitchel (2:42.6)
- Fifth Place — Elko senior Zeth Kinterknecht (2:44.3)
In the high jump, an event Neff just recently picked up in practice — he leaped to the win, clearing the bar at 5-feet-6-inches.
- Second Place — Lowry junior Gunner Bradley (5-feet-4-inches)
- Third Place — Lowry junior Scot Brown (5-feet)
- Fourth Place — Elko sophomore Ayden Whiting (5-feet in more attempts)
Lowry junior Iysis Arriola used his leaping ability to grab a pair of first-place finishes.
In the long jump, he spanned 18-feet-4-inches for a personal record and a narrow win.
- Second Place — Spring Creek freshman Austin Reasbeck 18-feet-3-inches)
- Third Place — Finlayson (17-feet-7-inches)
- Fourth Place — Lowry freshman Dominic Jensen 17-feet-5-1/2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Whiting (17-feet-4-inches)
In the triple jump, Arriola bested the field with a total span of 36-feet-2-1/2-inches.
- Second Place — Whiting (35-feet-10-inches)
- Third Place — Jensen (31-feet-10-1/2-inches)
- Fourth Place — Lowry sophomore Frank Davis (30-feet-3-inches)
Elko senior Ethan Saenz lapped the track in the fastest time of 59.27 seconds and a personal record in the 400 meters.
- Second Place — Spring Creek sophomore Logan Syme (1:01.5)
- Third Place — Spring Creek sophomore Joseph Terras (1:04)
In the 110-meter hurdles, Elko’s Joshua Billat ran a personal-best 19.87 seconds for the victory.
- Second Place — Spring Creek junior Joshua Lore (22.8 seconds)
- Third Place — Elko sophomore Conner Tervort (24.58 seconds)
Whiting legged out a time of 48.96 seconds for the win in the 300-meter hurdles.
- Second Place — Herman (49.34 seconds)
- Third Place — Billat (50.14 seconds)
- Fourth Place — Lore (51.31 seconds)
- Fifth Place — Terras (1:01.9)
The Indians went one-two in the shot put, the victory going to sophomore Liam Moore with a toss of 36-feet-10-inches.
- Second Place — Elko senior Luke Blair (35-feet-3-inches)
- Third Place — Lowry freshman Nomar Aguirre (34-feet-11-1/2-inches)
- Fourth Place — Elko junior Trapper Steilman (33-feet-3-1/2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Lowry sophomore Tyson Terry (32-feet-7-inches)
Spring Creek junior Wyatte Bradley set a personal record en route to the victory in the disc, sailing his throw a distance of 106-feet-2-inches.
- Second Place — Steilman (101-feet-10-inches)
- Third Place — Moore (99-feet-1-inch)
- Fourth Place — Terry (88-feet-7-1/2-inches)
- Fifth Place — Aguirre (82-feet-7-1/2-inches)
In the pole vault, Lowry took first and second — sophomore Kaid Sanchez clearing the field and the bar at 9-feet for a personal best.
- Second Place — Brown (8-feet-6-inches)
- Third Place — Reasbeck (8-feet-6-inches in more attempts)
- Fourth Place — Lowry sophomore Shaun Gilliland (8-feet-6-inches in more tries)
- Fifth Place — Kinterknecht (8-feet-6-inches in more attempts)
Relays
The Spartans picked up two wins in three relay events, running a 4:14.2 in the 4x400 and posting a 9:27.9 in the 4x800 — Elko finishing second (9:38.8) and Lowry crossing third (9:43.5).
Elko’s 4x100 team took first with a time of 47.18 seconds.
Up Next
The Spartans will host the second track and field meet of the season at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in Spring Creek.
Elko will compete in their second event of the year at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 1, in Dayton.