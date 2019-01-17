SPRING CREEK – The Spring Creek boys basketball team is at a crossroads.
Win now and stay alive in a playoff hunt, lose and watch the regional tournament slip away.
The Spartans are currently eighth in the Division 3A North standings and two spots from the sixth and final berth to the postseason.
Spring Creek is 2-5 in league play, trailing No. 7 North Valleys (3-5) and No. 6 South Tahoe (4-4).
The Spartans will play their final two-game schedule of the first half of the season, likely needing wins in both contests to have a feasible chance to play beyond the regular season.
Up first, Spring Creek will face Dayton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Dust Devils are currently tied for third place in the league standings with a 5-2 record, but their season outlook took a major hit on Jan. 4.
In an 80-43 loss at Fallon (6-1), Dayton lost sophomore Tyler Stolfich for the season with a torn ACL.
Since the injury to Stolfich, Dayton has not been the same team – despite a 2-1 record.
The Dust Devils were beaten by 15 points in a 52-38 loss on Jan. 5 at Lowry.
Dayton has won its last-two contests but scoring has been low, winning 44-30 on Jan. 8 against Truckee and gutting out a five-point, 39-34 win on Saturday versus North Valleys.
After winning their league opener on Dec. 14 against Sparks by a final score of 52-35 in Spring Creek, the Spartans lost seven-straight games – three in league play – before gaining their second win of the season on Jan. 4 with a 40-36 road victory at Truckee.
Since the win over the Wolverines, Spring Creek has dropped its last two, falling 63-36 on Jan. 5 at North Valleys and 58-34 on Jan. 8 in Elko.
The Spartans have one player averaging double figures, led by 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game by junior Reed Westwood.
Junior Zach Woster has provided the majority of 7.4 points per contest from beyond the arc, knocking down a team-high 18 3s.
He also pulls down 2.9 boards.
Freshman post Garrison Bylund scores 6.4 points per game and grabs 4.6 rebounds.
Junior point guard Kyle Owsley has averaged 4.9 points per contest, leading the Spartans with 1.6 assists and adding 3.5 boards.
Junior forward Weston Pritchard scores four points and collects 3.5 rebounds.
The only Spring Creek player who averages a steal per game is junior Devin Holmes.
Versus South Tahoe
The Spartans (2-12 overall, 2-5 in league) will complete the first half of their league season with a 2:30 p.m. Saturday tipoff with the Vikings (4-7 overall, 4-4 in league) in South Tahoe, California.
